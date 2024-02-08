Super Bowl Districts Face Super-Sized Call: Should They Cancel Class for a Victory Parade?
School & District Management

Super Bowl Districts Face Super-Sized Call: Should They Cancel Class for a Victory Parade?

By Evie Blad — February 08, 2024 5 min read
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates with fans during a victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates with young fans during a victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, and several districts in the region canceled school the day of the parade.
Colin E. Braley/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

[Editors’ note: This story was reported by a “completely unbiased” Kansas City fan. But it was edited by a ‘49ers fan, and by a second editor, who thinks the Super Bowl is mainly a good excuse for eating too many potato chips.]

If the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday, plenty of students there will be free to catch the red confetti when a victory parade winds through the city’s downtown neighborhoods a few days later.

The Kansas City, Mo., district and several neighboring school systems have already announced plans to close schools if there is a victory celebration Wednesday—just as many did when the team won the big game in 2020 and 2023. Across the state line, in Kansas City, Kan., schools have not yet made an announcement about whether they would cancel for a parade, as they did last year.

Perhaps not wanting to risk bad luck, San Francisco schools have not said either way how they would handle a possible 49ers win. The school system has already planned a day off Friday for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Super Bowl decision is a super-sized example of a tension district administrators face: Amid surging rates of chronic absenteeism, is it appropriate to call off classes for significant community events? If schools insist on being in session, will most students skip out anyway?

Canceling school “once for a very rare occasion of civic celebration, I don’t think that’s a big deal,” said Robert Balfanz, the director of the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University, a research center that studies school attendance and student engagement. “I don’t think we can scold our way to better attendance.”

Balfanz is among the researchers who have sounded the alarm about climbing rates of chronic absenteeism, which is generally defined as missing at least 10 percent of school days, following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocacy groups have encouraged educators to “rebuild a culture of attendance” by tracking data and sending consistent messaging to parents and students about the importance of coming to class.

Planning around rare, significant community events could be a part of those efforts if most students—and many teachers—are expected to be no-shows, educators said in interviews and responses to a social media query.

“Our district canceled the last two times this has happened (as well as the Royals’ [2015 World Series victory] parade),” suburban Kansas City teacher Susan H., who is clearly not tired of winning, wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Not enough staff available (and so many students gone anyway). Better to cancel and make up.”

Excited students and tough calls

“We want to give our families and staff ample time to prepare in case of a victory,” the Kansas City, Mo., district wrote in a notice to families about possible closures next week, shockingly unconcerned that they could negatively affect the game’s outcome by making the call early.

Traffic from the parade would also make it difficult to conduct normal bus routes, the district noted.

In San Francisco, an area with more college and professional sports teams than Kansas City, a football victory might be less of a cause for universal celebration among students, leading to fewer absences on parade day. In another large city with plenty of sports teams—and winning records, when the Los Angeles Rams prepared to play in the 2022 Super Bowl, local outlet LAist asked: “Why Would LA Cancel School After A Sports Championship? We Win Them All The Time.”

Kansas City-area districts, though, take game week seriously. Students throughout the region celebrated “Mahomes Monday” Feb. 5, wearing No. 15 jerseys like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The next day, they celebrated “Travis and Taylor Tuesday,” in honor of Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

I don’t think we can scold our way to better attendance.
Robert Balfanz, director of the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University

Administrators all over the United States have made similar game-time cancellation decisions after big local sporting wins or other locally significant events.

Districts in Green Bay, Wis., received a state waiver to start the 2024-25 school year early, allowing them to cancel school when the city hosts the NFL draft in April 2025, the Green Bay Post Gazette reported. Green Bay is the smallest metropolitan area with an NFL team, and the effects of traffic and a swell of visitors are expected to complicate school operations more than they would in larger urban areas, the paper reported.

Some Philadelphia parents protested when schools in the region closed for a day in 2018 after the Eagles won their first Superbowl victory, WHYY reported.

“Very selfish in my opinion. Some of us don’t have the flexibility to call out of work ‘because the Eagles won,’” the mother of a student at a Newark, Del., charter school said at the time.

Still others in Philadelphia—known for greasing telephone poles to keep overly enthusiastic fans from climbing them in celebration—praised the move.

“I’m taking my kids whether there’s school or not. And I’m a teacher,” Eric P., an Eagles fan, replied on X when asked about a hypothetical Super Bowl win.

Planning around low-attendance days

Balfanz said he’s heard anecdotes from district leaders that parents have gotten more lax about attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even taking students out for vacation midweek, but there is no data to explore the extent of such claims.

Districts have responded to concerns about shifting family attitudes through messaging campaigns about the importance of “school every day” and targeted efforts, like text updates to parents about their children’s absence rates.

Some leaders have attempted to work with parents on mid-term vacations instead of fighting against them. The Pasco County, Fla., school board voted in December to add three “mini-break” four-day weekends to the district’s 2024-25 calendar, encouraging families to take trips then instead of missing instructional time.

In a similar way, school systems might make a call to cancel classes after the Kentucky Derby or a Stanley Cup win, Balfanz said.

“It’s about offsetting costs and benefits,” Balfanz said.

Missing “one day out of 180, one time in your school career, is not going to change things,” he said, while acknowledging that some parents and educators might disagree.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management How Well Are Schools Doing? Not Great, Say Most Adults and Teens
Challenges schools are facing—such as teacher shortages and rising student mental health problems—are shaping public opinion.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Blue concept showing back view of a female teacher giving a lecture at high school.
Liz Yap from Education Week via E+/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Are We Thinking About Absenteeism Wrong? What It Takes to Keep Kids in School
Former superintendent Joshua Starr asks his son why he bothers to go to school.
Joshua P. Starr
4 min read
School building empty front yard with green trees road crosswalk summer cityscape
iStock/Getty
School & District Management K-12 Enrollment Rebounds in Upper Grades as Lower Grades Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Inconsistent patterns of enrollment declines pose challenges for district leaders in areas like staffing and facilities.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Illustration of a blue and white square fragments making up the profile of a person.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Q&A This Leader Channeled Students' Climate Anxiety Into Action. See How
LeeAnn Kittle partnered with student advocates to champion environmental sustainability in Denver's public schools.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
LeeAnn Kittle, executive director of sustainability at Denver Public Schools, helped develop projects such as the solar canopy in the parking lot of Northeast Early College in Denver.
LeeAnn Kittle, the executive director of sustainability for the Denver school district, stands by a solar canopy in the parking lot of Northeast Early College, one of the district's high schools.
Rachel Woolf for Education Week
Load More ▼