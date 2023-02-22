What Teachers Need to Know About Empathy
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

What Teachers Need to Know About Empathy

How to help students learn to be kind
By Jamil Zaki — February 22, 2023 3 min read
How do I help students develop empathy?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jamil Zaki
Jamil Zaki, an associate professor of psychology at Stanford University, is the author of The War for Kindness.

How do I help students develop kindness and empathy?

One thing you can do is model the behavior you want to see. I answered questions about this topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

What does it mean to be kind, and why is it so important?

Kindness is any action that you perform that’s not designed just to help yourself but to improve the well-being of somebody else. That can include acts of cooperation where two people mutually benefit, like working on a project together. It can also include altruism, where you help somebody else and don’t benefit yourself—for instance, donating to charity. Or, at an extreme, one soldier sacrificing their life for their comrades.

Why is it so important? I would say that human beings are not that impressive as a solo species. If we had to do everything alone, we simply would not have survived. What we do that’s special is work together, and cultures of collaboration and camaraderie are built on our willingness to show up for other people and to fulfill their needs, not just our own.

What do you think people get wrong about empathy and kindness?

A lot of people think that kindness is something you do for others that has to basically hurt you, that there’s no benefit to acting in a kind way. It’s almost as though people believe kindness is zero sum—in order to make somebody else happy, I need to sacrifice myself. The good news is that kindness is not zero sum. And when you give, you also tend to receive.

What’s the easiest thing parents and teachers can do to help kids practice empathy?

One thing adults can do is model behavior—it’s important to lead by example. I hear from parents who say that they encourage empathy in their kids. But then I ask them, how are you acting empathically in front of your kids? And they draw a blank.

Another important ingredient is what we reward kids for. Many people tell me that they think empathy is important, but then they praise kids mostly for their individual successes. We can focus instead on what kids are doing for each other. Ask kids at the end of the day not just how you did on that exam but what’s some way that you helped somebody today.

A kid might point out that sometimes, people actually aren’t very nice. How should parents and teachers respond?

I definitely would believe a child who told me that somebody had been unkind to them. But I think it’s also important to ask, does that mean that my class overall is unkind? Does that mean the world is unkind? And they would probably say no.

It’s very easy for particular instances of unkind behaviors to live in our mind. We remember them vividly. But if kids look around more carefully, I’ll bet there are a lot of people who value kindness quite a bit and are there to support them.

Sometimes, kids can be self-centered. Does that mean they lack empathy?

Not at all. Empathy is something that ebbs and flows with the situations you’re in. If you’re stressed, it can be hard to be empathic. If you feel lonely, it can be hard to be empathic. So the last thing that we want to do is have a lack of empathy for somebody who displays a lack of empathy.

You always want to look under the hood. If a kid acts in a way that doesn’t seem very empathic, what might be leading to that behavior? Oftentimes, we find that underneath what seems to be unempathic, even cruel, behavior is a lot of pain or uncertainty. Digging into that can uncover a whole bunch of empathy that wasn’t immediately apparent.

Is there something you’ve learned recently about empathy that surprised you?

I’ve learned just how much people underestimate each other. My colleagues and I have asked people at schools, at companies, in nationally representative samples, how empathic are you? And how empathic do you think most people are?

It turns out, there are two answers to that. The real answer and the real average in all of these communities is really high empathy. But the perceived average is low empathy. So we actually care a lot more about each other than we believe.

I wish that people knew that they’re underestimating the folks around them and that their communities are probably much kinder than they realize. If they did, it would open people up to being more vulnerable, more open with each other, and maybe feeling safe expressing their own empathy as well. Because it’s more common than they think.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., February 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Scalable Modern Solutions to Fast-track Learning Recovery
K-12 Learning loss is real. Scalable modern solutions such as high dosage tutoring and credit recovery are making a difference.
Content provided by Stride Learning Solutions
Register
Thu., March 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar What Schools Can Do to Help English Learners Thrive
Empowering English learners to achieve success is a shared responsibility for every district and school. Join our webinar to learn from experts about the critical need for support, and the concrete strategies that are working to help students thrive in rigorous academic content.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Student and Teacher Motivation, in Charts
Survey data show significant differences in student and teacher motivation.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
A group of high school students and their teacher crowd around a laptop and read the screen together.
E+/Getty + Education Week
Student Well-Being Every Student Needs a Mentor. How Schools Can Make That Happen
School-based mentors can be critical for students' success. Yet not every student who needs a mentor has one.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Freshman David Cruz-Santos, 14, left, talks with Olivia Donahue and Phil Yordy during the Hawks Take Flight mentorship program after school at Oregon High School in Oregon, Ill., on Feb. 15, 2023. Donahue teaches science for grades 9-12 and Yordy teaches world history, civics, and freshman seminar. Both teachers volunteer as mentors for the program.
Freshman David Cruz-Santos, 14, left, talks with teachers Olivia Donahue and Phil Yordy during the Hawks Take Flight mentorship program after school at Oregon High School in Oregon, Ill., in February. Both teachers volunteer as mentors for the program.
Laura McDermott for Education Week
Student Well-Being Female and LGBTQ+ Teens Report Record-High Levels of Mental Health Challenges, CDC Finds
A new CDC report urges schools to invest in students' well-being.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Image of a student with their head down on their arms, at a desk.
Olga Beliaeva/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Can School Violence Desensitize Students? An Explainer
As children witness more violence on social media and in places where they study, worship, and play, questions grow about effects on them.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Carrying crosses emblazoned with photos and names of the city’s victims of gun violence, high school senior D’Angelo McDade, front right, leads a march in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood during a nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence, on March 14, 2020.
Carrying crosses emblazoned with photos and names of the city’s victims of gun violence, high school senior D’Angelo McDade, front right, leads a march in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood during a nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence, on March 14, 2020.
Martha Irvine/AP
Load More ▼