Today’s post is the second in a series offering suggestions on how administrators can make life a little better for teachers—and their students ...

It ‘Doesn’t Require a Large Budget’

Marie Moreno, Ed.D., is an educator and administrator with over 20 years of experience specializing in newcomer and second-language acquisition. She is passionate about refugee and immigrant education, focusing on social and emotional needs and newcomer programming:

Improving the educational environment for both teachers and students doesn’t always require a large budget. I was a principal of a small school with a very small budget. One thing I did not have a problem with was teacher turnover. A significant reason was that I had a school culture of family. I have reflected on my tenure as principal and have three impactful actions that districts or principals can take that are cost-effective yet significantly enhance the teaching and learning experience.

These key actions are:

1. Prioritizing Teacher-Collaboration Time

One of the most effective actions a district or principal can take is prioritizing and protecting time for teacher collaboration. Allowing teachers to work together during the school day fosters a professional learning community where they can share ideas, strategies, and resources. This collaborative time could be used to plan lessons, discuss student progress, or explore new teaching methodologies.

When teachers have regular opportunities to collaborate, they feel more supported and less isolated, which enhances job satisfaction. Moreover, students benefit from a more cohesive and consistent learning experience as teachers are better aligned in their approaches. Do not mistake this for meeting time. I designated a teacher who coordinated this time to ensure it was teacher-driven, not administrative-driven.

2. Providing Regular, Meaningful Feedback

Providing teachers with constructive feedback is a powerful tool that can significantly improve teaching quality without incurring additional costs. Principals should make it a habit to visit classrooms regularly, not for formal evaluations, but to offer supportive feedback. This feedback should be specific, actionable, and focused on growth rather than criticism.

When teachers receive regular, positive reinforcement and suggestions for improvement, they are more likely to feel valued and motivated to refine their practices. This, in turn, creates a more dynamic, transparent, and effective learning environment for students.

3. Cultivating a Positive School Culture

A positive school culture is essential for both teacher retention and student success. Principals can foster this culture by recognizing and celebrating the achievements of both staff and students. Simple actions like acknowledging a teacher’s innovative lesson in a staff meeting or highlighting student accomplishments during morning announcements can boost morale.

Encouraging a culture of gratitude and mutual respect costs nothing but can significantly impact the school’s atmosphere. When teachers feel appreciated, they are likelier to remain committed to their work, and students thrive in a supportive, encouraging environment. I would leave “Thank You” notes at every observation and schedule monthly student celebrations.

With the number of teachers leaving the profession, retaining and supporting teachers is crucial to creating a better learning atmosphere. Districts and principals can make significant strides in enhancing teaching and learning by prioritizing teacher collaboration time, providing regular, constructive feedback, and cultivating a positive school culture. These actions not only improve teacher satisfaction but also lead to better student outcomes, demonstrating that even low-cost initiatives can profoundly impact the educational experience.

‘Involving Teachers in Decisionmaking’

Rachel Edoho-Eket is the author of The Principal’s Journey: Navigating the Path to School Leadership. She has served for 20 years in education as a highly regarded teacher and leader and currently serves as the principal of a National Blue Ribbon school in Maryland. She is also president-elect of the Maryland Association of Elementary School Principals:

In school hallways across the country, the smiles of students as they interact with their peers and the sight of dedicated educators teaching their lessons are daily reminders of a school’s vibrant learning community. However, as with all schools, the challenges of achieving and maintaining high morale among our staff is ever-present. Amid budget constraints and increasing demands, the question arises: How can a principal make life better for teachers, create a better learning atmosphere for students, and do so without significant costs?

The answer is found in three cost-effective, powerful strategies: recognizing and valuing staff, modeling and encouraging healthy work/ life boundaries, and inclusive decisionmaking processes.

Recognizing and Valuing Staff

Creating a positive work environment is fundamental to retaining motivated and happy teachers. One effective way to achieve this is through acknowledging the hard work and successes of our colleagues. These celebrations don’t need to be expensive, but they can help move the needle on increased morale and job satisfaction.

For instance, simple recognition can involve small celebrations during staff meetings, a dedicated space for celebrations in the weekly school newsletter, or even a small token of appreciation like a certificate or gift card. Additionally, school administrators can send personalized, handwritten cards or write short messages on sticky notes to acknowledge specific actions or accomplishments, showing teachers that their efforts are noticed and valued. These simple gestures not only boost individual morale but also foster a culture of appreciation and respect within our school.

Modeling and Encouraging Healthy Work/Life Boundaries

Encouraging a healthy work-life balance for staff begins with administrators setting boundaries and providing support to help teachers manage their workload effectively. Principals can implement schoolwide practices that limit after-hours emails and meetings, which allows teachers to disconnect from work and reconnect with their families and other personal responsibilities each day.

In addition, respecting planning periods for teachers during the school day and offering streamlined methods for administrative tasks can help staff focus on their core responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed. By fostering an environment that values our staff’s time, principals can help teachers maintain their energy and enthusiasm, ultimately benefiting the entire school community.

Inclusive Decisionmaking

Involving teachers and staff in decisionmaking is another effective way to show that they are valued members of our school. When educators are included in discussions and decisions that directly impact their work, they are more likely to feel a sense of ownership and investment in the school’s success.

This can be achieved by quarterly feedback surveys, informal chats or discussions with administrators, or focused work groups that include teacher representatives. Regular meetings and open forums can also provide opportunities for teachers to voice their opinions and suggestions. This inclusive approach not only enhances the decisionmaking process with diverse perspectives but also fosters a collaborative and supportive work environment. Teachers who feel heard and respected are more likely to be invested in their roles, leading to a better learning environment for students.

By recognizing and valuing colleagues, modeling and encouraging healthy work/ life boundaries, and involving staff in schoolwide decisionmaking, principals can promote a supportive and positive work environment that values each staff member. These actions can lead to higher job satisfaction, improved teacher retention, and a more vibrant and effective learning atmosphere for students. Ultimately, when our teachers feel appreciated and empowered, they are better equipped to inspire and educate students, contributing to the overall success of our schools.

‘Be Present’

David Upegui is a Latino immigrant who found his way out of poverty through science. He currently serves as a science teacher at his alma mater, Central Falls High School in Rhode Island and as an adjunct professor of education at Brown University. He co-authored the book: Integrating Racial Justice Into Your High-School Biology Classroom: Using Evolution to Understand Diversity (2023).

One action that district and school administrators can take that would make life better for teachers and students is simply to be “present.”

Physical presence and its synonyms—attend, arrive, come out, emerge, materialize, pop up, show up, surface, turn out, turn up, just being HERE and NOW—can go a long way! It would not cost much money (if any) to create a structure where administrators visit classrooms regularly (at least one day per week). Rather than only showing up during teacher evaluations or curated photo opportunities, come out regularly and observe genuine interactions, witness student engagement, and offer immediate feedback.

Students are the part of the education endeavor that feeds our souls—they are the reason for all our efforts. Therefore, administrators must find time to directly and unequivocally interact with students within the context of an ordinary day of school.

When administrators are present in the hallways and in the classrooms, they get to see the realities of the schools, not just some data points that often mask the truths of schooling. In order to best help students reach their full potential, administrator presence is fundamental. When administrators “turn up,” they validate what teachers are doing and convey to students that they matter.

By getting out of the offices, administrators get high dividends on their returns. Not only is this practice good for themselves, it is good for everyone else. This presence reminds everyone that administrators are invested partners in this shared journey. As my old supervisor used to say, “We have to take the pulse of the patient before they get sick.”

Let’s all, not just teachers, actively participate in the educational experience. Laugh together, navigate frustrations together, celebrate student achievements together, and show unwavering support. This level of engagement isn’t just good for administrators; it’s the most potent medicine for a healthy and thriving school community.

Lastly, the concept of being present—living in the here and now—allows us to be aware of reality, including the opportunities and challenges we face, and this present is the only place where we are truly alive. In my own classroom, we initiate our classes by having students take daily turns ringing a bowl, which generates audible sounds for about 25 seconds. We do this so that we can be present for the lessons. In the same way, only when administrators are present in our schools can they fully engage with the full reality of our schools.

Thanks to Marie, Rachel, and David for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s post answered this question:

What are one to three actions you think a district or principal could take that would make life better for teachers, create a better learning atmosphere for students, and not cost much—if anything?

In Part One , Diana Laufenberg, Renee Jones, and Anne T. Henderson shared their suggestions.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo .

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email . And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 12 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here .