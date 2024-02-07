The Hidden Impact of Informal Student Mentoring
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

The Hidden Impact of Informal Student Mentoring

4 ways schools can encourage teacher-student relationships
By Matthew A. Kraft — February 07, 2024 3 min read
How can schools make mentoring more feasible for teachers?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Matthew A. Kraft
Matthew A. Kraft is a former public school teacher and an associate professor of education and economics at Brown University.

How can schools make mentoring more feasible for teachers?

When I was in high school, my U.S. history teacher kept a box of Quaker Oats on a windowsill in his classroom. After class one day, I asked him, “What’s the deal with the oats?”

That was the first of many long conversations I would have with Mr. Hinshaw, who was raised in a Quaker community and became my mentor. He was funny, disarming, and patient. Our talks helped me stay centered during times of personal and family challenges. He pushed me to be a deeper thinker and a better friend.

My serendipitous experience of finding a mentor at school is a common one. In a new study, Noelle Hurd, Alex Bolves, and I found that 1 out of every 6 students names a teacher, counselor, or coach as their most impactful mentor in life outside of their immediate family.

We show that students who experience informal mentoring relationships go on to achieve considerably greater academic success. Having a school-based natural mentor raised students’ GPAs and made them much more likely to attend college. These differences were not simply a pattern of higher-achieving students being more likely to have a mentor but rather the direct effects of mentors (our research included comparisons of similar students such as twins).

But we also found a concerning pattern. Though students from low socioeconomic backgrounds benefited most from the guidance and advice of school-based mentors, they also were the least likely to report having one. In fact, some schools have twice as many students reporting these natural mentoring relationships than other schools do.

So, what can schools do to make mentoring more feasible for teachers and equitable for students?

Our research points to four areas:

Recognize and reward the effort teachers invest in informal mentoring. This can range from informal, private notes of appreciation to more formal, publicly announced awards for teachers who go above and beyond.

Create more opportunities for small-group interactions between educators and students. Schools can aim for smaller class sizes for selected subjects or design advisory periods where students stay with the same teacher across several years. Outside the classroom, schools can empower students to form clubs around their areas of interest and provide stipends to faculty members who serve as club mentors and sponsors.

Foster a school environment where all students feel a sense of belonging. Teachers, administrators, and staff can participate in a collective and concerted effort to reflect on the experiences of all their students in school. One first step might be to engage in a relationship-mapping exercise to better understand which students do and don’t have a connection with a school-based adult.

Recruit and retain a more socioeconomically and racially diverse teacher workforce. Some districts are working to develop a more diverse supply of teachers from their own communities via Grow Your Own educator pipeline programs. Schools can also analyze feedback from staff working-condition surveys to ensure teachers of all backgrounds feel supported and valued. When students see teachers that look like themselves, they may be more open to developing a deeper connection based on shared identities and common backgrounds.

Our data simply reflect what has been long known in the education community. If you work at a school, you are more than an educator—you are also an informal counselor, social worker, and life coach to many students. People often think of mentorship as something that happens as part of formal programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters. But informal, naturally occurring mentoring is just as important, especially when it is with educators who can support students to thrive in school and beyond.

Related Tags:
Student Mentoring Research

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says The Sticking Power of Chronic Absenteeism
Chronic absenteeism levels in the schools that had the worst rates before the pandemic are now the norm in many states, data show.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Classroom without students. Empty desks
Yue/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being A New Nicotine Challenge: What Schools Should Know About 'Zyns'
Nicotine pouches evade detection systems set up for vapes. But schools may be able to apply lessons learned from anti-tobacco efforts.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Signs are displayed at a smoke shop in Park Ridge, Ill., on Aug 14, 2023.
Signs are displayed at a smoke shop in Park Ridge, Ill., on Aug 14, 2023. Zyns are an oral nicotine pouch that are increasingly popular among teens, presenting a new challenge to schools.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Student Well-Being Download 4 Steps to Combat Politicization and Win Buy-In for SEL (Download)
Teaching students social-emotional skills while navigating the politics of the times has become a difficult needle for schools to thread.
Arianna Prothero & Liz Yap
1 min read
Conceptual image in blue of paper dolls
Les Cunliffe/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Q&A Universal Free School Meals Might Improve Discipline Rates. Here's How
The way schools distribute free and reduced-price meals can cause stigma and increased disciplinary issues.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Conceptual school lunch on tray in blues and reds.
Concept by Liz Yap/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
Load More ▼