Teacher Housing Is a Critical Need in Native Communities
Opinion
Recruitment & Retention Letter to the Editor

Teacher Housing Is a Critical Need in Native Communities

January 30, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

We appreciate the article highlighting teacher housing as an educator recruitment and retention strategy (“More Districts Are Building Housing for Teachers. Here’s What to Know,” Nov. 22, 2023). However, it did not reference a population for whom this issue is critical: teachers who work in Indian lands school districts.

School districts serving students who reside on Indian Trust and Treaty and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act lands are often remote. Teachers in these districts are frequently unable to build or own a residence on site because of restrictions for nontribal members. They must either live in district-provided housing or commute long distances in all kinds of weather. This has a direct impact on staff recruitment and retention, with many educators leaving these districts for better working conditions.

While teacher housing is a crucial need in Indian lands school districts, it is challenging to fund its construction and renovation. These districts have a difficult time raising funds for any infrastructure project—the presence of nontaxable federal land limits the districts’ ability to raise funds for construction from local sources (i.e., property taxes) the way most other school districts do. To help make up for this loss of tax revenue from tax-exempt federal property, Indian lands school districts and other districts containing federal property (military installations, national parks, federal low-income housing, etc.) receive assistance through Impact Aid.

However, though the program specifically allows for school construction, it is woefully underfunded, and constructing teacher housing is not an allowable use of those funds.

Proposed federal legislation in the U.S. Senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives will provide additional funds to the Impact Aid construction program and make teacher housing an allowable use. This legislation is a good first step in ensuring that Indian lands school districts can provide the housing needed to retain high-quality educators and improve student learning.

Brent Gish
Executive Director
National Indian Impacted Schools Association
Naytahwaush, Minn.


Nicole Russell
Executive Director
National Association of Federally Impacted Schools
Washington, D.C.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
Salaries & Benefits Rural Education Recruitment & Hiring

A version of this article appeared in the January 31, 2024 edition of Education Week as Teacher Housing Is a Critical Need In Native Communities

Events

Wed., January 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar The Bridgeable Math Gap: Lessons Learned from Dyslexia
Explore dyscalculia resources, tools, and solutions with a panel of expert educators. Shift paradigms, bridge gaps, make a difference.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., February 01, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Maximizing Student Outcomes Using Invention Education
Join the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in an exploration of invention education – a pedagogy that invites students to discover or “invent” solutions to real-world problems.
Content provided by National Inventors Hall of Fame
Register
Tue., February 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Driving Innovation Through Inclusive STEM Education
Discover innovative strategies to create an inclusive STEM classroom. Explore challenges, share insights, and embrace diversity in education.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention Q&A What Will Teacher Shortages Look Like in 2024 and Beyond? A Researcher Weighs In
Tuan Nguyen has been collecting teacher-vacancy data for years now. He shares what he's learned so far and his forecast for future turnover.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Illustration of an empty office chair with a sign on the back that reads "Vacant"
iStock/Getty
Recruitment & Retention Gen Z Lacks Job-Readiness Skills, Survey Shows
Prospective employers say Gen Z'ers aren't job ready. Here's what's behind it, and how to adapt.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Senior engineer explaining machine functioning to his student
E+ / Getty
Recruitment & Retention Opinion What Teachers of Color Say They Need Most
Teachers of color face the same challenges as their white peers, in addition to others.
Larry Ferlazzo
15 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Recruitment & Retention 'Lesson Planning in the Laundry Room': What Housing for Teachers Looks Like
From converted schools and tiny houses, to shiny new complexes, districts have tackled new ideas to make sure their teachers can live nearby.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Lisa Raskin, who is a teacher at Jefferson Union High School District, talks about living on her own at the district's new housing complex in Daly City, Calif., on July 8, 2022. The school district in San Mateo County is among just a handful of places in the country with educator housing. But with a national teacher shortage and rapidly rising rents, the working class district could serve as a harbinger as schools across the U.S. seek to attract and retain educators.
Lisa Raskin, who is a teacher at the Jefferson Union high school district, talks about living on her own at the district's new housing complex in Daly City, Calif., on July 8, 2022. Only a handful of places in the country have educator housing, but teacher shortages and rapidly rising rents are making more districts take note.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Load More ▼