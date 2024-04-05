Why Your Next Teacher Job Fair Probably Won’t Be Virtual
Recruitment & Retention

Why Your Next Teacher Job Fair Probably Won’t Be Virtual

By Elizabeth Heubeck — April 05, 2024 4 min read
Facility and prospective applicants gather at William Penn School District's teachers job fair in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses for the beleaguered profession.
Facility and prospective applicants gather at William Penn School District's in-person teachers job fair in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Matt Rourke/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In March 2020, news of the pandemic struck just as peak K-12 teacher recruitment season was getting underway. As schools quickly pivoted to online learning, K-12 recruiters canceled in-person career fairs and reinvented them virtually.

This virtual job fair “experiment” served its purpose, allowing teacher job applicants to continue to get in front of recruiters—sans the handshake. Some recruiters lauded the convenience and broader reach online career fairs offered, predicting they would become a permanent, integral part of strategies to recruit new teachers. But the reality hasn’t matched these predictions for all recruiters.

While there are exceptions, most news from the K-12 recruiting world points to the pendulum swinging back to traditional, in-person recruiting events. Evidence of the pivot abounds, in survey data aimed at K-12 recruiters, anecdotes by college career center staff, and statistics on college- and university-hosted teaching job fairs.

But virtual job fairs, which remain a cost-effective way to reach a broader pool of candidates, haven’t completely disappeared.

Post-pandemic, many K-12 recruiters’ preference shifts back to in-person career fairs

The EdWeek Research Center annually surveys K-12 human resources professionals on recruitment trends. In one year, that data collection revealed concrete shifts in how K-12 recruiters prefer to meet teaching candidates.

In December 2022, 36 percent of survey respondents said they were attending in-person job fairs more than they had prior to the pandemic, compared to 33 percent using virtual job fairs.

Just one year later, in December 2023, it appears recruiters had more faith in the power of in-person career fairs than virtual alternatives. In response to the question, “Which, if any, of the following recruitment strategies are you using more now than before the pandemic?”, about one-third of survey respondents selected “attending in-person career fairs"; in comparison, just 17 percent chose “attending online career fairs.”

College and university teaching job fairs return in person to drive student engagement

This trend favoring in-person education career fairs extends to colleges and universities hosting job fairs for teaching candidates.

The American Association of School Personnel Administrators tracks career fairs held by its members. For 2024, among the 100-plus education job fair events listed in the AASPA’s database, fewer than 10 are virtual.

Kelly Coash-Johnson, executive director of the association, acknowledged that AASPA’s list of teaching career fairs isn’t comprehensive, though it does seem to indicate a strong trend toward in-person events—especially among colleges and universities, which make up the majority of job fair hosts AASPA tracks.

“Very few career fairs are virtual this year. Most have gone back to in-person,” Coash-Johnson said.

Like many other colleges and universities, the University of Maine at Farmington has pivoted back to in-person, on-campus hiring events. “Having the job fair in person better meets the needs of our students and employers. Our entire campus is a residential community. It fits our culture better,” said Cyndi McShane, assistant director of career services at the university.

This March, 100 percent of the public college’s approximately 70 soon-to-graduate education majors attended an in-person education job fair held at the university’s student center. For job-seeking graduating seniors, the event is mandatory. But, McShane said, school officials do make it worth participants’ time. In addition to connecting students to more than 32 Maine school districts and other education organizations, the event followed a morning of professional development that included a presentation by Maine’s Teacher of the Year.

Every year, the in-person event tends to feel like a giant homecoming for many of the district representatives who attend, explained McShane. Approximately 40 percent of the university’s total alumni base consists of education professionals, many of whom remain in the state after graduating. It’s not unusual, however, for school districts from other states, including Alaska and Florida, to routinely show up in Farmington for the career fair, McShane said.

Where virtual fairs fit in

“Everyone’s trying to figure out where virtual career fairs fit in. During the pandemic, they were a necessity,” said Chris Guzek, general manager at CareerEcho, a technology company that supports virtual career fairs, including those seeking to connect K-12 districts with job candidates via online platforms. Now, he acknowledged, colleges and universities have brought job fairs back to campuses in large part as a way to drive engagement among their students.

But when it comes to attracting a wider array of candidates—whether racially and ethnically diverse or neurodiverse prospects—virtual events continue to hold sway. Among the 100-plus teaching career fairs tracked by AASPA in 2024, fewer than 10 were virtual—but nearly half of those specifically targeted candidates of color.

Virtual job fairs also present a more cost-effective way to reach a broader pool of candidates. This is one of the reasons that the Michigan Department of Education continues to host job fairs virtually.

“Districts don’t have to spend money on travel, lodging, meals, and other costs to attend an in-person job fair. They can have access to information at their desk for candidates looking for a position without having to leave their district,” said Sarah-Kate LaVan, director of the state agency’s office of educator excellence.

Positive feedback on previous virtual job fairs from educational stakeholders also drove the department’s decision to continue them—even, LaVan noted, as several of the state’s colleges and universities have committed to hosting these events in person.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Wed., April 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Cybersecurity: Securing District Documents and Data
Learn how K-12 districts are addressing the challenges of maintaining a secure tech environment, managing documents and data, automating critical processes, and doing it all with limited resources.
Content provided by Softdocs
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Turn the Tide on Teacher Morale
What can leaders and teachers do to turn the tide of low morale and dissatisfaction? Join this free event to learn more!
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Are You Ready For It? Top 5 Ways Virtual Academics Can Address District Challenges
Join our webinar for virtual school leaders & district chiefs. Learn creative solutions & how virtual programs expand access for ALL students.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention Some Positive Signs for the Teacher Pipeline, But It's Not All Good. What 3 Studies Say
Teacher-prep enrollment is stabilizing, but school-level turnover is still high.
Madeline Will
8 min read
A classroom at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., sits empty on May 3, 2023. Teachers in the state left their jobs at an accelerating rate, according to an analysis that found attrition in Pennsylvania doubled in the 2022-23 school year. New studies paint a complex picture of the national pipeline.
A classroom at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., sits empty on May 3, 2023. Teachers in the state left their jobs at an accelerating rate, according to an analysis that found attrition in Pennsylvania doubled in the 2022-23 school year. New studies paint a complex picture of the national pipeline.
Matt Rourke/AP
Recruitment & Retention The First Step to Hiring a Diverse School Staff: Believing It's Possible
District leaders who want to prioritize diverse staffing need to search widely for new job candidates—and give them reasons to stay.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
Middle school history teachers discuss their lesson plans.
Middle school history teachers discuss their lesson plans.
Allison Shelley/EDUimages
Recruitment & Retention Video How Workplace Culture Can Affect Staffing Shortages
A recruiter and a teacher share possible solutions to ongoing teaching shortages in schools.
Elizabeth Heubeck
2 min read
013024 Middle School Teacher EDU BS
Recruitment & Retention Letter to the Editor Teacher Housing Is a Critical Need in Native Communities
We can't forget about Indian lands school districts when talking about teacher housing, says this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Load More ▼