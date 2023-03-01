Ouch! Why Teens Criticize Adults
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Ouch! Why Teens Criticize Adults

Adolescents can be our toughest judges
By Lisa Damour — March 01, 2023 1 min read
Why are teenagers so tough on adults?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Lisa Damour
Contributor
Lisa Damour is a clinical psychologist, a consultant to schools, and the author of three books for parents, including The Emotional Lives of Teenagers. She also co-hosts the “Ask Lisa” podcast.

Why are teenagers so tough on adults?

Adolescents often speak to authority figures in a way that younger kids don’t. I wrote something for parents about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week, but it can be useful to keep in mind in schools as well:

“Pack your bags! We’re going on a guilt trip!” one of my teenage daughters said to the other.

I’d just made a passive-aggressive comment about the dirty dishes they’d left in the sink, so maybe I deserved that remark. But it still stung. And if my kids have such an easy time giving pointed feedback at home, might they also be unkind when they’re out and about?

All parents probably worry about raising kids who allow themselves to be jerks to others. But here’s something I know about development: Adolescence is a time of heightened friction at home, in part because teenagers become acutely perceptive of their parents’ shortcomings and are often quick to point them out. They do this because they are coming to terms with the fact that we, the only parents they have, are far from perfect. They hope for us to improve, especially before they move out, so they tend to save their toughest feedback for us.

So how should you react when your teen hits you with zingers? Your teen knows you well—often better than you know yourself—and their observations are usually spot on. But they also know when they’ve crossed a line and they expect to be called on it. It’s important to remind kids that all people—parents included—are more likely to make good use of their input when it’s delivered with compassion.

Don’t be defensive when teens criticize you. That either closes down communication or escalates friction, sometimes into a full-blown conflict—two outcomes that serve no one well.

Do push back if their feedback is more hostile than helpful. Consider saying, “I’m sure you have a point, but we don’t speak to each other that way around here. I’m interested in what’s on your mind, but you need to let me know in a kinder way.” I’m in constant awe of how quickly my daughters are growing and changing. And thanks to their keen commentary on my not-so-endearing quirks, I’m growing and changing, too.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar What Schools Can Do to Help English Learners Thrive
Empowering English learners to achieve success is a shared responsibility for every district and school. Join our webinar to learn from experts about the critical need for support, and the concrete strategies that are working to help students thrive in rigorous academic content.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Zen Dens: Creating Mental Health Spaces at School
Design and staffing are important things to consider when setting up spaces for overwhelmed and stressed students.
Denisa R. Superville
8 min read
Illustration of a girl relaxing in a chair and listening to something with headphones.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Teen Morale and Optimism Are on the Rise. Are You Surprised?
Some teens say making it through the worst of the pandemic gave them a new sense of hope and resilience.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Image of a framed smiley face.
zakokor/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being How Districts Can Respond to a Student's Suicide
A student's death by suicide is a particularly challenging crisis for school leaders to navigate, and it comes with the risk of "contagion."
Caitlynn Peetz
9 min read
High angle photograph of a group of teenagers sitting in a circle during group therapy.
Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/iStock<br/>
Student Well-Being How 3 Districts Are Bolstering Their School-Based Mental Health Services
A federal grant program is giving school districts opportunities to expand mental health services.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Mental health professional taking notes with pen and notepad while listening to a young girl.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼