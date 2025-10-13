Looking for a New Way to Approach Professional Learning? Try This
Opinion Blog

Peter DeWitt's

Finding Common Ground

A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach, Peter DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. Former superintendent Michael Nelson is a frequent contributor. Read more from this blog.

Professional Development Opinion

Looking for a New Way to Approach Professional Learning? Try This

This design ensures leaders at all levels see themselves as part of a coherent improvement effort
By Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson — October 13, 2025 5 min read
ILC's in Alabama discuss a protocol developed by Michael Nelson.
ILC's in Alabama discuss a protocol developed by Michael Nelson.
Peter DeWitt
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach.
Michael Nelson
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Michael Nelson is a leadership coach and thought partner for the Instructional Leadership Collective. He is now co-blogging Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground Education Week Opinion blog.

We’ve all been in meetings where leaders are asked to collaborate, yet the room doesn’t feel collaborative at all. Andy Hargreaves once called this contrived collaboration, which occurs when collaboration is required but rarely transformative. Lately, the two of us have developed instructional leadership collectives (ILCs) at the provincial, regional, and state levels in the United States and Canada. Instructional leadership collectives are grounded in collective leader efficacy, which is the belief that leaders and teachers who develop a shared understanding, engage in joint work, and collect evidence of impact can positively affect student and adult learning. They are guided, facilitated groups of educational leaders who engage in collaborative inquiry using structured protocols.

ILCs are not a new name for professional learning communities or communities of practice. For the last three decades, those two approaches have shaped how we think about professional collaboration.

Professional learning communities give us data-driven collaboration, but in practice, they can become compliance-driven. Communities of practice, meanwhile, offer authentic identity-based learning but tend to be more organic and free-flowing. ILCs, in contrast, are a new way of organizing professional learning for leaders, teacher leaders, and such educators as school psychologists in leadership positions. They blend structure with flexibility and create improvement within and across systems.

Table Differentiating Between PLC's, CoP's and ILC's
Table Differentiating Between PLC's, CoP's and ILC's
Nelson/DeWitt

What Makes Instructional Leadership Collectives Different?

Three elements set ILCs apart from other forms of professional learning.

They are guided and intentional. ILCs aren’t free-floating conversations or compliance-driven meetings. They are facilitated learning collectives that move through a six-phase cycle of collaborative inquiry: gathering and identifying themes, forming collectives, designing inquiry, implementing and collecting evidence, reviewing progress, and sharing knowledge across groups. Tools like the Collaborative Inquiry Placemat help leaders frame problems of practice, set priorities, and build theories of action supported by both leading and lagging indicators.

They include educators from different roles and different districts. In many systems, teacher leaders, coaches, mid-level administrators, and superintendents operate in isolation. ILCs bring them together. A principal in a rural district can learn alongside a central-office leader from a larger system. Instructional coaches can contribute insights that inform district strategy. This design ensures leaders at all levels see themselves as part of a coherent improvement effort.

They are focused on evidence and impact. Too often, professional learning is disconnected from outcomes. ILCs are purpose-driven: Themes emerge from real data, such as equity and belonging, Tier 1 instruction, grading practices, or persistent absenteeism. Leaders gather and analyze evidence throughout the cycle, using data not as a compliance tool but as a flashlight to illuminate what’s working, what isn’t, and where adjustments are needed.

How do you start them?
In our work, we use collaborative inquiry, which focuses on four stages: 1) developing a problem of practice; 2) creating a theory of action; 3) collecting four types of evidence, as laid out by Victoria Bernhardt (demographic, perceptions, student learning, and school processes) around the problem they are solving; and then 4) reflecting on what went well and what didn’t.

What we have seen in our work with leaders across North America is that there are common themes to the challenges they want to solve using inquiry. We recently wrote about it, which you can find here. When working within districts, regions, or across states, we look at the participant’s focus for collaborative inquiry, create common themes around those areas of focus, and then invite participants to join that group. Typically, we want no more than 10 educators in a group so we can keep them intimate and personalized. We take those theme-based groups through six phases of learning using collaborative inquiry in an effort to foster collective leader efficacy among the group.

Districts that want to follow the same approach and create collectives can research the common areas their leaders, teachers, and staff members are focusing on in their academic or school improvement plans, create small theme-based groups around those areas of focus, and use a facilitator to help guide the collectives through inquiry. At a broader scale, regional networks can research the areas of focus schools within their regions are interested in and create theme-based collectives. Developing collectives, training facilitators to do the work, or creating collectives and facilitating the group ourselves is the work the two of us are doing.

Why ILCs Matter Now

Professional learning for leaders has long left people siloed, unsupported, or stuck in compliance mode. In too many cases, leaders leave a workshop with a binder on the shelf but no ongoing structure to apply and refine what they’ve learned.

Instructional leadership collectives change that dynamic. They create spaces where professional learning is:

  • Reciprocal — every participant both contributes and learns.
  • Networked — spanning schools, districts, and even provinces.
  • Sustainable — grounded in ongoing cycles of inquiry rather than one-off sessions.
  • Impactful — centered on evidence of impact on both adults and students.

A Call to Action

Over the past few years, we have surveyed hundreds of leaders and their teams, and found that their challenges are similar to other leaders and educators in different regions, states, provinces, or countries.

What we also have seen is that regional budgets are being cut and school districts cannot afford to send educators out to conferences. They are looking for a hybrid approach, which brings together in-person and virtual learning. These collectives can become a lifeline so no one feels alone as they navigate through their challenges.

Related Tags:
Teacher Leaders District Leadership School Leadership Teacher PD Principal PD

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Beyond the Spreadsheet: Turn Early Literacy Data Into Better Reading Outcomes
Learn how to move beyond surface-level numbers to uncover the key insights hiding deep in your students' early literacy data.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
English Learners K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting English Learners in Today’s Classrooms: Pathways to Success 
Join this free virtual event to get insights, strategies, and solutions to ensure equity and opportunity for English Learners.
Register
Mon., October 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for Every Learner: A Systems-Level Approach to Student and Teacher Empowerment
Math isn’t magic. Join us to explore how we can help students and teachers feel confident in their ability to understand and excel in math.
Content provided by HMH
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Q&A Why Principals Are Essential in Connecting Classrooms to Careers
The NASSP launched a course that helps principals integrate relevant skills and career exposure into their existing curriculum.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Students from Food and Finance high school serve foods during a summer block party outside the Barclays Center, Thursday, July. 11, 2024, in New York.
Students from Food and Finance High School serve foods during a summer block party outside the Barclays Center, July 11, 2024, in New York. Career-connected learning not only prepares students for future job prospects but also makes their K-12 experience relevant.
Jeenah Moon/AP
Professional Development Why This State Is Requiring 50 Hours of Math Training for Teachers
Some teachers said they still wanted more practical strategies to support students who were multiple grade levels behind.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
A student works on math problems in a fourth grade classroom in Compton, Calif. on February. 6, 2025.
A student works on math problems in a classroom in Compton, Calif. on Feb. 6, 2025. At least one state, Louisiana, is now investing in training all its middle school math teachers on how they can build on skills learned in elementary math.
Eric Thayer/AP
Professional Development Opinion How Communities of Practice Can Drive School Improvement
Professional learning often feels like an event. Here's how to make it impactful and collaborative.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
4 min read
Screenshot 2025 07 16 at 6.48.39 AM
Peter DeWitt
Professional Development How One District Makes Tech Training Quick and Easy
A district tech coordinator discusses how they use micro-learning for tech training.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Alison Flaata, a technology integration coordinator for the South Washington County district in Minnesota, listens to questions about her poster presentation on small ways to provide tech professional development at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on June 30, 2025.
Alison Flaata, a technology integration coordinator for the South Washington County district in Minnesota, listens to questions about her poster presentation on small ways to provide tech professional development at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on June 30, 2025.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Load More ▼