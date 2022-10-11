Let’s Reimagine the Purpose of School 
Opinion
School & District Management Letter to the Editor

Let’s Reimagine the Purpose of School 

October 11, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The reported essay, “Teachers Are Ready for Systemic Change. Are Schools?,” (Big Ideas for Transforming K-12 Education, Sept. 14, 2022) begins with the president of the North Carolina Association of Educators saying, “I hoped we would take the time during the pandemic to reimagine … how we do school for students.” I share this sentiment and challenge us not only to reimagine “how” we do school but “why.”

Students in schools today have seen a world shut down by disease. They’ve witnessed—and likely experienced—the impact of racism and inequity. They’re confronting climate change. They’re watching the war in Ukraine. And they’re internalizing our struggle as a society to overcome divisions and come together respectfully and intelligently to solve problems.

It’s no wonder students are feeling anxious and disengaged. So, what can we do? Elevate the mission of school.

I support traditional goals for education—to prepare graduates for work and citizenship— but what do we truly hope the future will be for us and our children? Do we want a world that’s just, healthy, and humane? Do we want to see conflicts resolved peacefully? To have ecosystems restored? To have systems of energy, food, health care, transportation, and production be sustainable?

If we can find common ground in such a vision, let’s redesign our educational system to provide students with the knowledge and skills to achieve it. Doing so would give agency to students anxious about the state of the world and engage them in meaningful, high-level learning. Moreover, it would lift up emotionally exhausted educators by reconnecting them with the fundamental reason they entered the profession: to work with students to make the world a better place.

Young people are the next caretakers of our planet. Let’s make it the mission of schools to give them the tools to flourish in that role.

Steve Cochrane
Executive Director
Institute for Humane Education
Asheville, N.C.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the October 12, 2022 edition of Education Week as Let’s Reimagine the Purpose of School

Events

Tue., October 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Fostering Student Well-Being With Programs That Work
Protecting student well-being has never been more important. Join this webinar to learn how to ensure your programs yield the best outcomes.
Register
Wed., October 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar 'Science of Reading': What Are the Components?
Learn how to adopt a “science of reading” approach to early literacy to effectively build students’ vocabulary and content knowledge.
Register
Thu., October 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Effective Communication for School Leaders: A Forum
Join us for an afternoon of discussions on how school and district leaders can motivate staff, make the most of social media, and more.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What the Research Says Principals Matter for Preschools, But Studies Show They Lack Training
New research suggests principals need to learn more about the preschool classes in their buildings.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Illustration of students and a teacher.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Meet the Principals of TikTok: 2022 Edition
6 fun principal accounts to check out.
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Smiling prinicpal with text Morning in the life of an early childhood prinicpal
Source: @principal_mommy
School & District Management Finalists for National Principal of the Year Cite School Culture, Equity
School leaders from California, Massachusetts, and Texas are the three finalists for the National Principal of the Year honor.
Denisa R. Superville
5 min read
Image of leaders as a central figures to a variety of activities in motion.
Laura Baker/Education Week and gobyg/DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management School Nurses’ Mental Health Is Suffering. Here’s How District Leaders Can Help
It's important for district leaders to communicate to parents and the public what school nurses can and cannot do.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
The front of the Bellefonte Area School District certified school nurses office on Aug. 15, 2016 in Centre County, Penn.
Forty-five percent of school nurses reported experiencing a symptom of at least one adverse mental health condition, such as depression or PTSD, according to a national survey.
Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP
Load More ▼