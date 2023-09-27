I Teach Educators How to Change Their Minds. Here’s How
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

I Teach Educators How to Change Their Minds. Here’s How

By Jennifer Perry Cheatham, Erica Lim & Carmen Williams — September 27, 2023 5 min read
Video stills
The students from the Leaders of Learning class taught by Jennifer Perry Cheatham at the Harvard Graduate School of Education last year.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jennifer Perry Cheatham, Erica Lim, & Carmen Williams
Jennifer Cheatham is a senior lecturer on education and the co-chair of the Public Education Leadership Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. She is a former superintendent of the Madison, Wis., school district. Erica Lim is a senior program officer at The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, managing the Skills for the New Economy portfolio to equip Los Angeles youth with the skills and experiences necessary to achieve upward economic mobility. Lim previously served as the senior adviser to the chief academic officer of the Los Angeles school district. She is a national board-certified teacher. Carmen Williams is the assistant superintendent of instruction and innovation in a public school district in the metro Boston area. She serves as the co-chair of Data Wise in Action, a program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education that supports schools and districts with equity-focused, continuous improvement strategies. Previously, she served as a teacher, principal, and teacher education instructor.

One of the classes I (Jen Cheatham) teach at the Harvard Graduate School of Education is a doctoral course called Leaders of Learning for K-12 education leaders who are studying to become system-level leaders. The course aims to prepare educators to lead for student, adult, and organizational learning. And it argues that leaders of learning must do more than assess the quality of instruction. They must continually examine the larger system that either supports or constrains excellent instruction and both seek and use shared insight to cultivate collaborative change.

This course was originally taught by Richard Elmore, a professor at the ed school who died in 2021. Last year, I worked with two former teachers, administrators, and graduates of the ed school—co-authors Erica Lim and Carmen Williams—to update it. In our preparation, we culled through recent literature about adult and organizational learning. We also returned to Elmore’s work, in particular his now-classic essay, “I Used to Think … and Now I Think ...,” in which he demonstrates how he evolved over his long career and challenged himself to explore “truths” that he might have otherwise taken for granted. Elmore’s essay seems especially salient given today’s challenges.

Related Video Project

Used to Think
Hear how these Harvard education graduate students evolved their thinking around both their practice and work as systems leaders.
School & District Management Opinion 'I Used to Think School Systems Were Broken': Educators Reflect
September 27, 2023
1 min read

The harsh setbacks brought on by the pandemic, the deeply partisan political climate, and the ensuing culture wars have made it nearly impossible to engage in dialogue that leads to authentic learning. Today, everything is black or white, right or wrong, in alignment with one’s political affiliation, identity, or espoused values. In our course, we wanted to teach that educators must first and foremost be learners who are open and willing to change their own hearts and minds. By doing so, they will be better able to create the conditions for others to learn and change as well.

Creating the conditions for adults to change their minds, however, is not easy, especially when they feel attacked, defensive, or misunderstood. But it is possible, as the voices of our students from this class attest.

Here are a few lessons from our teaching that we hope will help all leaders of learning—school and district leaders, especially—to create more resilient opportunities for educators to grow, even in these uncertain times.

Warm Beginnings and Endings

First, we think it is crucial to embed rituals for reflection and community building in our class meetings. For this reason, we open our course with a community-building circle and invite class members to share their learning goals. These activities generate a commitment to our individual and collective growth. At the beginning of each subsequent session, we check in on class commitments, like our agreements to lean into discomfort or remain curious. We end each class by sharing parting thoughts, epiphanies, and questions on a big piece of chart paper. This activity helps to both synthesize and celebrate the learning process by making our evolving thinking visible.

What to consider: So often, spaces for educators to learn are untethered from their individual learning goals. What rituals could anchor your professional learning sessions to ensure they signal the value of personal growth?

Provocation and Inspiration

To provoke new thinking, we also believe it is important to bring in voices that are different from our own. One assignment prompts our students to shadow and complete empathy interviews with K-12 students and their teachers to gain insight and a deeper understanding of the enabling and constraining factors of the school day’s current design. Our learners then share those stories in our class. One of our class participants shadowed a Spanish-speaking student, who recently immigrated to the United States, to understand his daily experience in school. Another shadowed a seasoned elementary school teacher who felt she lacked the agency to do her best work. As we listen to the stories, we focus on the feelings they elicit before moving to analysis and implications for practice. Sometimes, the stories make us sad and angry; sometimes, we feel inspired and hopeful; every time, we are surprised by the empathy they generate. What is most important is that by connecting with these stories emotionally before analysis, we commit ourselves to compassionate exploration of multiple viewpoints.

What to consider: School and district leaders too often make assumptions about the intentions of our students, parents, and colleagues. How might you provoke new insight during your professional learning sessions by bringing in more perspectives? How might you design ways to explore those viewpoints with care?

Sharing Wisdom

We know adult learners bring a wealth of experience and understanding to the table. Accumulated over a lifetime, their knowledge and skills are crucial to the class content. And it is wisdom we want them to share. When they do, tensions can arise across gender and racial/ethnic identities or among those who are parents and those who aren’t. In last year’s class, we noted that there was tension between former school and central-office leaders, so we started exploring the question, “Who is best positioned to do what work?” In other words, rather than tamp down the differences of opinion, we remain curious and let new through-lines of inquiry emerge.

What to consider: Too often, school and district leaders don’t draw on the experience in the room. How might you maximize your participants’ knowledge and skill? How might you make space for authentic inquiry into areas of disagreement?

Co-Design

The design process for adult learning needs to be collaborative, continuous, and iterative, in full partnership with the participants. To ensure our course meets the needs and desires of each new student, we offer one-on-ones before class begins to better understand their professional experiences, career goals, and personal learning objectives. Last year, we also met with a focus group of participants who have less experience in the field to engage them in the course design. Throughout the semester, we then model the co-design process and sustained collaboration we believe are at the heart of leading meaningful learning.

What to consider: Educators frequently feel like they are receiving professional learning as opposed to participating in it. How might you engage adult learners (your teachers/principals, for example) in co-design?

Designing, teaching, and reflecting on this course has reminded us that for adults to learn—to truly challenge their long-held beliefs like Elmore did and then to change them—they need a different kind of learning space from what their current meeting structures offer. We see, in just a matter of weeks, a change in how these educators view themselves, the work to be done, and each other. Only by offering spaces that are more respectful, humane, and stimulating can we nurture the expansive thinking we need now.

Related Video Project: 'I Used to Think School Systems Were Broken'

Changing your mind or evolving your thinking is not easy. Hear how these education leaders did just that.

I used to think... we needed revolution.

Joseph Longbottom | Former Principal, Tolgate Elementary School | Aurora, Colo.

I used to think... there were a few roles that if done correctly could radically transform education.

Drey Page | Former Principal & Vice President of Schools

I used to believe... in policy solutions to ensure an equitable, level playing field for every child.

Barbara Best | Former Texas Director, Children’s Defense Fund

Want to hear more perspectives?

Explore the video project

Events

Thu., September 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar AI and English Learners: What Teachers Need to Know
Explore the role of AI in multilingual education and its potential limitations.
Register
Wed., October 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Pave the Path to Excellence in Math
Empower your students' math journey with Sue O'Connell, author of “Math in Practice” and “Navigating Numeracy.”
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Wed., October 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Combatting Teacher Shortages: Strategies for Classroom Balance and Learning Success
Learn from leaders in education as they share insights and strategies to support teachers and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management After Teachers, America's Schools Spend More on Security Guards Than Any Other Role
New estimates from the Urban Institute indicate school resource officers cost more than $2 billion every year.
Mark Lieberman & Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Illustration of Police silhouettes and a subtle dollar sign to show SRO funding
Wildpixel/iStock
School & District Management Running for a School Board Seat? This Is the Most Powerful Endorsement You Can Get
New research shows that this endorsement in school board races is more influential than any other, with virtually no downside.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
People in privacy booths vote in the midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022.
People in privacy booths vote in the midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022.
Ted Shaffrey/AP
School & District Management High Pace of Superintendent Turnover Continues, Data Show
About one in five large districts lost a superintendent last year, researchers found.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Image of exit doors.
pavel_balanenko/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Finding the Source of PCB Contamination in Schools Just Got Easier
Researchers say they have found a promising method to determine where in school buildings the PCB contamination is greatest.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Image of a brick wall and glass blocks.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼