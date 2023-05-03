How to Fix Classroom Misbehavior
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

How to Fix Classroom Misbehavior

Don’t assume that students don’t care enough to change
By Asaf Mazar — May 03, 2023 1 min read
What can I do when a student keeps misbehaving?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Asaf Mazar
Asaf Mazar is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

What can I do when a student keeps misbehaving even after they repeatedly promise to improve?

It’s not easy for students to change ingrained habits. Here’s something I wrote related to the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

My wife, Michelle, came downstairs with weary eyes. She had every right to be miffed.

I’m a morning person, and she’s a night owl, so every day I wake up before she does. As I go through my morning routine in the kitchen, grabbing pans, bowls, and spoons, I tend to loudly slam the cabinet doors.

At first, I wasn’t even aware I was being noisy, and when Michelle brought it to my attention, I immediately resolved to stop. But the next morning, as I was rushing to get out the door to teach an 8 a.m. class, I completely forgot about it. The following days were a mixed bag. Sometimes I remembered to daintily shut every cabinet. But more often than not, it would slip my mind.

I was disappointed in myself. Why did I keep getting it wrong? Did I just not care enough?

Research shows that we often underestimate how much our behavior is driven by habit. This misjudgment is especially likely in the United States, where our individualistic culture emphasizes personal agency. Instead, we tend to interpret actions as intentional. But in a world where much of our behavior is happening on autopilot, that belief can lead to arguments and hurt feelings.

After I accidentally woke Michelle up early yet again, we realized that counting on me to magically change my behavior wasn’t working. So we printed out a bunch of pictures of baby turtles and taped them to the cabinet walls. From that day on, every time I was about to slam the cabinets shut, I was reminded to close them instead with the slow, gentle pace of a newborn turtle.

Don’t assume that people are acting intentionally or even carelessly.

Do pause and consider whether your child or student (or spouse!) might be doing something out of habit, despite their best intentions. Then talk about it, and together, you can come up with an adjustment to cue a change in behavior. What might be your own version of a baby-turtle photo?

Related Tags:
Behavior Management Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., May 03, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Improving Outcomes With MTSS: Beyond Theory to Real-World Practice
Hear from learning scientists and experienced educators on how to improve student outcomes through a learning engineer approach and technology integration.
Content provided by Branching Minds
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What Makes an SEL Program Effective? Here Are the Best Practices
Experts discussed the latest research on SEL and best practices for how districts can strengthen their programs.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Photo of children working together at table.
Getty
Student Well-Being Kids' Declining Mental Health Is the 'Crisis of Our Time,' Surgeon General Says
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called out social media as a driving force behind the surge in children’s mental health challenges.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022, on youth mental health care.
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022, on youth mental health care.
Susan Walsh/AP
Student Well-Being Are Lunch Periods Too Short? Some States Want to Give Kids More Time to Eat
Students are losing out on nutrition and schools are wasting food.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Photo of Middle school students getting lunch items in cafeteria line.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being 4 Out of Every 10 Parents Own a Gun. What That Means for School and Student Safety
Among those parents, one-third say their guns are stored in an unlocked location, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of a gun sitting on a glass table.
edwardolive/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼