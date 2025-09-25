First Days of School at Any Age Never Lose Their Power
A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach, Peter DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. Former superintendent Michael Nelson is a frequent contributor. Read more from this blog.

First Days of School at Any Age Never Lose Their Power

The experience taught us about possibility, courage, and lifelong learning
By Michael Nelson — September 25, 2025 3 min read
Michael Nelson returns to his alma mater to study for a doctorate. Carter Michael leaves his home for his first day of kindergarten.
Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Michael Nelson is a leadership coach and thought partner for the Instructional Leadership Collective. He is now co-blogging Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground Education Week Opinion blog.

As I was putting my backpack over my shoulder, I received a text message with a photo of my grandson holding a sign announcing it was his first day of kindergarten. He was holding his new blue Lego backpack that my wife and I bought him. It was the first day of school for both of us. We were both standing at the edge of something new.

You Are Never Too Old to Go Back to School
Carter Michael just turned 6 as he entered his school building. I am 62 heading toward 63 as I walked into my school building for class. There’s a 56-year gap between us, yet we were doing the same thing. Going back to school at 62 isn’t just about earning another degree. It’s a statement about possibility. When I was in my 30’s and 40’s, I saw 62 as a time of retirement away from working in the field of education. Now that 62 has arrived, I feel a bit differently.

I have had and continue to be grateful for the 40-plus years of experiences I’ve had from classroom teacher to principal to district administrator to superintendent. In that journey, the one accomplishment I lacked was earning my doctoral degree.

Age can often be seen as a barrier, but in my life, I have discovered curiosity and growth don’t expire. I remember being a very young principal supervising staff members that were twice my age. I now find myself in a classroom with peers that are half my age. Suddenly, it hit me; learning never ends. I realized I was the one holding myself back. This realization led me to go back to my alma mater, Pacific Lutheran University (for both my bachelor and master’s degrees), and walk the campus that provided such joy decades earlier.

Do Something for the First Time — Again
The difference between Carter Michael and myself is that he was entering school for the first time and I was entering school for the first time—again. Carter Michael’s mom, Amy, sent pictures of Carter leaving her arms and walking through the door to be greeted by caring educators. He appeared to confidently smile at his mom and turn to go through the door. Amy’s “mom heart” both celebrated and hurt to see her oldest child go through this threshold.

At 62, I could feel my parents’ pride and presence as I drove myself to school, parked my car, and walked through the doors of the education building. I want to say I wasn’t nervous—but that wouldn’t be true. I didn’t sleep well the night before my first class. I had the recurring dream of not getting my assignments completed that I hadn’t experienced since I took my last college course.

Upon entering the classroom, the nerves turned to excitement as I recognized peers I mentored during their superintendent internship program. I was welcomed graciously, which provided me a sense of belonging. As class began and after years of leading, I told myself to be a learner. I was doing something for the first time—again, and like all firsts, it was exciting, nerve-wracking, and invigorating! I realized I had gotten comfortable and had forgotten the thrill of being a beginner.

Answer the Tug on Your Head and Heart — Don’t Stop Learning
Now, without any motive of career advancement, I felt the tug toward wanting to do my doctoral studies in educational leadership. It was a goal of mine, not verbalized to anyone. I have found in life when we ignore that call, something inside us quiets; when we answer it, something awakens. Over the past year, I allowed the dream of this accomplishment to awaken.

I was insecure thinking that if I told others, the reaction would not be one of support because of my age or without a reason for career advancement. What I discovered was the opposite, the idea of going back to school was embraced and encouraged. The reaction of others filled my soul, and I realized learning isn’t just intellectual, it’s soulful.

Ultimate Lessons Learned
If you are quietly wondering if it’s too late—it’s not.

If you are quietly wondering whether to try something for the first time—do it.

If you are quietly wondering whether to answer the tug on your head and heart—answer it.

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

