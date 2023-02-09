America Must Confront the Black History It Teaches
Opinion
Equity & Diversity Opinion

America Must Confront the Black History It Teaches

Schools may teach about racial justice, but they rarely reflect it
By Bettina L. Love — February 09, 2023 3 min read
Photo illustration of black people at historic moments in time leading up to a young black student today.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + AP Photo + E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Bettina L. Love
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Bettina L. Love is an award-winning author and professor at Teachers College, Columbia University. She the author of the forthcoming book Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal (St. Martin’s Press, Sept. 23, 2023). Visit Bettinalove.com for more info.

Black History Month is a time for celebration of Blackness; 28 days of joy, love, and stories of miraculous inventions, speeches that shook the moral compass of millions of people, movements for justice that raised the world’s consciousness, and the acknowledgement of a collective human spirit so set on freedom it keeps on pushing for and teaching this country what democracy truly is every day. But when schools reflect America’s racism and the rejection of racial progress, how are students supposed to understand Black history beyond the pages of a book?

This month is more than just a series of lessons focused on how Black people fought for justice in this country: It is a month of wrestling with contradictions while celebrating triumph. A month of textbooks, bulletin boards, and presentations where all children, but especially Black children, learn about movements for racial justice; however, they typically will not see that justice reflected in their schools.

Black students will learn about the landmark civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education and how Black families fought to integrate schools as they currently sit in crumbling, hyper-segregated school buildings. This month Black students will watch video after video of Black people being beaten by the police in the 1950s and ‘60s in their fight for racial justice, as many walk through their schools under the surveillance of the police. Research shows that having police in schools or on campus is linked to a disproportionate number of Black and brown students being arrested, expelled, and suspended. Over the last several years, we have watched videos of school police officers physically assaulting Black students, especially Black girls, as they are beaten by the very people paid to protect them. How can a Black student make sense of a lesson that shows racism as historical artifact when they also see a social media feed filled with videos showing the same violence today?

Black students are going to learn how Black people fought for protection from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. However, Black teachers today are scarce. After Brown v. Board of Education, Black educators were given the pink slip. According to research by Professor Leslie Fenwick, prior to Brown in the 17 states with segregated school systems, Black teachers and principals made up 35 to 50 percent of the educational workforce. Almost 70 years later, the percentage of Black teachers has plummeted to a mere 7 percent nationally, while only 11 percent of principals are Black. Black teachers were systematically removed from the profession by expensive and irrelevant teacher licensure exams and school board requirements that ensured the erasure of Black educators. How can a Black student explain a positive impact from the Civil Rights Act on employment when they see few, if any, educators who look like them in their school?

Black students will sit in segregated schools, surrounded by police, taught largely by white educators, learning that America’s racism of the past is just that—history—when it is ever present.

Not to mention that Republican lawmakers throughout the country have, with surgical precision, passed legislation that bans the teaching of America’s racial history and Black history. Making national news, Florida’s Department of Education rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course. The state said the course “significantly lacks educational value.”

See Also

BRIC ARCHIVE
CSA-Printstock
Equity & Diversity Opinion There Is Nothing Fragile About Racism
Bettina L. Love, August 24, 2020
6 min read

A 2022 national survey by the RAND Corp. polled nearly 2,400 K-12 teachers and about 1,500 principals and found that 1 in 4 teachers were told by school officials or district leaders to limit conversation about race and racism in their classrooms. When teachers don’t talk about race and racism in the classroom, they are still teaching about race and racism. The absence of conversation speaks loudly, telling students what histories, people, and contributions matter, and, ultimately, who belongs in society.

If Black history is to matter in the very place we know it’s going to be taught, then schools must reflect Black history, not just teach it. We don’t need schools that just teach Black history; we need schools that reflect the sacrifices of those who fought to integrate schools, protested to end police brutality, and worked tirelessly to ensure Black educators were front and center, inspiring Black students.

There is so much beauty, kindness, love, grace, and intellect packed into these 28 days of Blackness, and I am grateful to my amazing teachers who taught me that at an early age. But my teachers also instilled in me the courage to pick up where my ancestors left off, because the struggle for racial justice in this country has no end date.

Related Tags:
Race Black Students History Students of Color

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion The Report of Gifted Education's Death Is Greatly Exaggerated
Few low-income kids and kids of color make it into gifted programs. James R. Delisle explains effective ways to address that problem.
James R. Delisle
4 min read
Smart black child student boy holding white empty banner arrow on chalkboard background with science formulas
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Q&A A Formula for Creating More Equitable Gifted and Talented Programs
Anthony Vargas in Manassas, Va., has nearly doubled the number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the district's gifted program.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Anthony Vargas, the supervisor of gifted and talented and advanced programs, judges and advises 6th grade student projects prepared for the National History Day contest at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, Va., on December 6, 2022.
Anthony Vargas, the supervisor of gifted and talented and advanced programs, judges presentations by 6th graders at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, Va. The students, in the gifted education program, were preparing for a National History Day contest.
Valerie Plesch for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Leader To Learn From A Leader Who's Busting Down Barriers to Gifted Education
Anthony Vargas has nearly doubled the share of poor and Hispanic students in gifted education in Manassas, Va.
Elizabeth Heubeck
8 min read
Anthony Vargas judges projects presented by 5th grade students at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, Va., on Dec. 6, 2022.
Anthony Vargas judges projects presented by 5th grade students at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, Va.
Valerie Plesch for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Opinion Educators, We Must Defend AP African American Studies
In an open letter to colleagues, a former Florida educator urges teachers to speak out. "No one will save us."
Monika Williams Shealey
5 min read
Illustration of many hands are raised against a giant hand stopping them
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Load More ▼