One District’s Unusual Fundraising Campaign to Curtail Guns in Schools
School & District Management

One District’s Unusual Fundraising Campaign to Curtail Guns in Schools

By Lyn Riddle, The State (Columbia, S.C.) — April 26, 2022 2 min read
Clark County School District K9 Officer James Harris and his partner Ziggy, a one-year-old, gun-sniffing Labrador Retriever, search for a gun during a training session at Desert Pines High School Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The number of weapons confiscated from students at Las Vegas-area schools has risen nearly 30% since the 2019-2020 academic year, corroborating what experts and educators have called a spike in troublesome behavior among schoolchildren since the return of in-person learning nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark County School District K9 Officer James Harris and his partner Ziggy, a gun-sniffing Labrador Retriever, search for a gun during a training session at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas in February 2019. After two recent incidents in which students brought guns to school, a South Carolina district is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign so it can purchase specially trained dogs to detect firearms.
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Twice this year students in a small Upstate school district brought guns to school, causing district officials to launch a campaign to buy specially trained dogs to sniff out firearms.

Lauren District 55, which covers the city of Laurens and some outlying areas in 10 schools with a total of about 5,700 students, has established a gofundme page to raise $20,000 to buy dogs they are calling “article dogs.”

“An article dog is trained specifically for firearms detection to find explosives and black powder,” the district said in a news release. “The utilization of article dogs and narcotics dogs throughout the school system not only helps locate these items but also helps to deter those who would otherwise bring these items onto our school campuses.”

The University of South Carolina bought two such dogs about three years ago — 1-year-old Labrador retrievers Poppy and Sherri.

USC calls them “vapor wake” dogs. They detect scents even in high-flow pedestrian areas, such as sporting events, the university said.

In February, an elementary school student brought a loaded handgun to school to “shoot zombies,” Detective J.C. Brewington from the Laurens Police Department said in a news conference.

The child’s grandfather was arrested for not securing the gun.

Also in February, a student was found with a gun in a backpack after a relative contacted the school to say the child might have a gun.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The district released a statement saying, “Parents, students, and community, please understand the seriousness, danger, and ramifications of having firearms and any other type of weapon on school property and in school buildings. We must all work together to stop this from happening again.”

See Also

Free gun locks at the Meriden Police Department, Fri., June 21, 2019. Police are providing free cable style gun locks to residents through a partnership witih Project Child Safe. The locks are available upon request at the front entry desk at the police station.
Free gun locks are available at the Meriden Police Department in Connecticut. Police there are providing free cable-style gun locks to residents through a partnership with Project Child Safe.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
School Climate & Safety More Schools Are Reminding Parents to Secure Their Guns
Stephen Sawchuk, December 8, 2021
9 min read

In its news release, the Laurens district mentioned a shooting that took place in neighboring Greenville County in which a 12-year-old was killed after being shot in the chest at Tanglewood Middle School. A fellow student was arrested.

The school district said the dogs would be given to Laurens Police Department and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. They could also be used in bomb threats in local businesses and during festivals, the district said.

If the gofundme effort raises more than the cost of the dogs, the district said it would offer gun safety instruction to all students — kindergarten through grade 12 — and buy metal detectors and wands.

Lyn Riddle
The State (Columbia, S.C.)

Copyright (c) 2022, The State (Columbia, S.C.). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Wed., April 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Emerging Strategies in Teaching and Learning
Join experts for a look at the tools teachers honed during the pandemic that have the best potential to boost student learning long term.
Register
Thu., April 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Helping Students Graduate From the Classroom to the Conference Room (or Board Room)
Explore safe, tech-enhanced learning environments and secure, sustainable, and cost-effective controls for classroom management.
Content provided by Microsoft Surface
Register
Fri., April 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Too Few or Too Many? Preventing Over- or Under-Identification for Special Education Services
Explore ways to confidently make special education entitlement decisions.

Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 4 Tips for Spending Schools' COVID Funds Wisely
Advice for school leaders making decisions on how to spend billons in COVID relief.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
Man holding balloon or kite in the shape of dollar sign.
Anton Vierietin/iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion How My School Is Fighting the Surge in Chronic Absenteeism
The pandemic has left more and more students disengaged from school. Culturally responsive school leadership can help.
Darin A. Thompson
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of a missing person reflected in a puddle
FrancesCoch/iStock/Getty
School & District Management How Principals Can Help Assistant Principals Get Ready for the Top Job
Assistant principals don't always get all the experiences they need to be successful school leaders. Their principals can change that.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
Image shows an illustration of a man climbing a ladder, with encouragement.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management From Our Research Center What Will Schools Do If Another COVID Wave Hits? We Asked Educators
Fifty percent say their schools would reimpose the mask requirements previously in place.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Face mask hanging on computer screen at an empty desk.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼