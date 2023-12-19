Meet the Finalists for 2024’s Superintendent of the Year 
School & District Management

Meet the Finalists for 2024’s Superintendent of the Year 

By Caitlynn Peetz — December 19, 2023 2 min read
Image of an award.
May Lim/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Four district leaders have been named “Superintendent of Year” finalists this week by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, for their focus on students’ academic progress, community engagement, and advocacy.

The just-announced finalists are: Joe Gothard, of Saint Paul public schools in Minnesota; Martha Salazar-Zamora, of the Tomball, Texas, school district; Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, of Contoocook Valley schools in Peterborough, N.H.; and Frederick Williams, from Georgia’s Dublin City chool system.

The superintendents will participate in a press conference on Jan. 11 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The winner will be named Feb. 15 at AASA’s national conference in San Diego.

The finalists are “transforming the lives of the students they serve” said John Kenning, the president and CEO of First Student, a school transportation company, which co-sponsors the award, withCorebridge Financial, a retirement planning and insurance company.

The award is open to all superintendents in the United States who plan to continue in the profession, according to AASA. Applicants were measured on: their creativity to meet students’ needs; strengths in both personal and organizational communication; continuous improvement of their skills and those of their staff; and active participation in their communities.

Joe Gothard

Gothard, who has been superintendent in Saint Paul since 2017, has led the charge to create and implement a new strategic plan that sets clear and measurable goals for student achievement, which guide the district’s efforts and decisions, keeping the focus on students’ needs.

Gothard focuses much of his energy on creating and fostering relationships with students, staff, and the community. He also holds several leadership positions, including president of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators and member of the Council of Great City Schools’ executive committee.

Martha Salazar-Zamora

Salazar-Zamora has been superintendent in Tomball since 2017, and is the district’s first female and first Hispanic superintendent.

She was recognized for her work focusing on student achievement, as Tomball is among the districts that have maintained some of the state’s highest standardized assessment scores, and for having strong financial management abilities.

Salazar-Zamora helped implement the district’s early-college high school, two-way dual language academy, and a new pre-kindergarten center.

Kimberly Rizzo Saunders

Rizzo Saunders has given presentations at recent national conferences on a variety of topics, including improving curriculum, preventing high school dropouts, and adequately funding education. She also successfully advocated for more adequate state funding of districts in her state.

She has been superintendent of the Contoocook district since 2016.

Frederick Williams

Williams has been superintendent in Dublin, Ga., since 2015.

Under his leadership, the 2023 graduating class posted a 97.7 percent graduation rate, the highest in district history.

The district has also received the “Exemplary Board Status” award from the Georgia School Boards Association each year since 2015.

Williams has spent much of his tenure focused on improving students’ literacy and community engagement, and expanding alternative and advanced education programs.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum How School Leaders Can Build Emotional Intelligence
Attend this virtual event to discover what emotional intelligence is, why it’s valuable for school and district leaders, and how you can develop it.
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., February 06, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Driving Innovation Through Inclusive STEM Education
Discover innovative strategies to create an inclusive STEM classroom. Explore challenges, share insights, and embrace diversity in education.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Principals Would Like You to Know They Don't Just Sit in Their Offices
Top misconceptions about a principal's job are about their visibility and connection to their schools.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Conceptual of file folders and a label that says myths.
SinArtCreative/iStock/Getty
School & District Management 5 Challenges School District Leaders Will Face in 2024
District leaders will face challenges with finances, absenteeism, and politics in the next year.
Evie Blad
7 min read
Illustration of maze.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management What the Research Says What a Difference a Day Makes: How Schools Can Harness More Learning Time
Schools that are in session the longest provide five more weeks a year of learning time than those at the bottom of the scale.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Illustration of large calendar with people scheduling and planning with post it notes, pencil, laptop and magnifying glass
iStock/Getty
School & District Management What Principals Can Do to Take Care of Their Own Mental Health
Principals need to feel less lonely to improve their mental health.
Olina Banerji
3 min read
Image of a framed smiley face.
zakokor/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼