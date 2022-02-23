Lessons Learned From Pandemic Learning Pods
Families & the Community What the Research Says

Lessons Learned From Pandemic Learning Pods

By Sarah D. Sparks — February 23, 2022 3 min read
Mother and son working on computer at home.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The pandemic sparked a proliferation of so-called “learning pods,” small collections of families who banded together for education and socialization while schools were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, as the vast majority of schools are back in person, a fuller picture is emerging of lessons schools can draw from these informal microschools.

In a study released this week, the Center for Reinventing Public Education surveyed more than 150 parents and more than 100 instructors who participated in learning pods since 2020, following up with in-depth interviews in spring 2021 on what worked and didn’t for the learning pods.

The researchers found 80 percent of the learning pods were organized by parents themselves, with the vast majority serving children in early elementary grades. Nearly half of the pods met five days a week in groups of about six children each.

Parents focused on relationships, engagement

While studies suggest many students have lost academic ground while not in class, concern over learning loss or a need for individualized instruction fell much lower on parents’ priorities than worries about basic child-care needs or socialization, and emotional health for children who were isolated during widespread quarantines. Nearly 70 percent of parents reported their learning pods included at least six hours of supervision—if not necessarily instruction—each day.

In fact, the majority of learning pods continued to rely on their local districts for reading and language arts via remote instruction. About 20 percent of learning pods relied on a co-op of parents and hired private educators or tutors to cover content, but 55 percent of pods used district-provided remote classes—or “Zoom school"—for most or all of students’ English/language arts and math instruction.

The center found parents reported feeling more engagement with and control over their children’s learning and environment in pods. In fact, a majority of parents have reported continuing to rely on the network of parents developed in pods after children returned to school-based classes. During ongoing waves of the coronavirus, the small groups also allowed families to quarantine together; 4 out of 5 learning pods did not require masks for children, and had flexible guidelines to adjust classes if a student was exposed.

Moreover, teachers and paraprofessionals who oversaw learning pods reported enjoying more personalized instruction and connection to their students.

“We observed just incredible amounts of satisfaction, both from the families that participated in the pods and the teachers,” said Jennifer Poon, a CRPE fellow and co-author of the study. “Most of them preferred their pod, even over schools before COVID. Most of them wanted to keep it going—but then once schools started reopening, very few actually did.”

While families reported appreciating the small-group instruction and much more direct feedback on their children’s learning, Poon said, “I think the issue we saw with pods was how disconnected they were from broader structures of more systemic [district] supports” such as benchmark testing, special education services, and structures for teacher collaboration.

Staff costs added up, too. More than 40 percent of parents reported hiring a private teacher, and another 25 percent hired a paraprofessional to supervise classes.

“Even for families that didn’t hire an instructor, there’s the cost of time and supervising and logistical issues,” Poon said. Half of participating families earned more than $125,000 a year, and costs for pods averaged more than $300 a week.

Early concerns that learning pods could continue or exacerbate racial and economic segregation seemed somewhat borne out. While families of color who participated in the pods reported liking them, by and large, pods remained a model adopted by white and wealthier urban and suburban families. About 4 in 5 parents in a pod had a college degree. Only 5 percent of participating parents were Black, compared to 63 percent who were white.

The findings echo a similar national study released in December, which found slightly fewer than 1 in 5 children participated in a learning pod during the pandemic, but only 10 percent of low-income families joined a pod, compared to 23 percent of higher-income families.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Parents School Choice Research

Events

Thu., February 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Essential Steps for Supporting Teachers and Accelerating Learning
Learn how to proactively navigate teacher shortages, pandemic uncertainty, and the impact of disrupted instruction to help educators provide effective interventions to accelerate learning.
Content provided by DreamBox
Register
Tue., March 01, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Impacting Student Achievement With Project-Based Learning + STEM
Hear from educators how they are using SmartLab Learning to implement innovative PBL + STEM initiatives.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Wed., March 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Strategies for English Learners Featuring Dr. Jeff Zwiers
Hear Dr. Jeff Zwiers share how podcasts build academic conversations and support English language development.
Content provided by Listenwise
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Leader To Learn From Philadelphia Leader Brings a Bold Approach to Family Engagement
Jenna Monley has launched bold new parent-engagement programs, while also honing a time-honored strategy: listening.
Evie Blad
9 min read
Jenna Monley, deputy chief of family and community engagement at Philadelphia Public Schools, stands for a portrait in downtown Philadelphia on December 15, 2021.
Jenna Monley has bolstered family engagement in the school district by improving communications, creating avenues for parents to work with teachers, and giving the community forums to air problems.
Michelle Gustafson for Education Week
Families & the Community Leader To Learn From Using the Power of Language to Serve Students and Families
Marifer Sager has made language translation services in the Portland, Ore., district more accessible, timely, and relevant.
Madeline Will
11 min read
Marifer Sager, manager of the Language Access Services Department for Portland Public School in Portland, Ore.
Marifer Sager goes beyond language translation to create multilingual tools and supports for families in the Portland, Ore., district.
Leah Nash for Education Week
Families & the Community How Politics Are Straining Parent-School Relationships
The push for more parental involvement in schools has become entangled with national disputes over curriculum and other contentious issues.
Andrew Ujifusa
12 min read
History teacher Wendy Leighton holds a copy of "They Called us Enemy," about the internment of Japanese Americans, while speaking about marginalized with her students at Monte del Sol Charter School, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Leighton is one of dozens of educators who helped draft state's proposed changes to the social studies curriculum, including adding the Sept. 11 attacks and the history of LGBTQ rights. It would increase the focus on ethnic studies in a state where 49 percent of the population is Hispanic, and 11 percent is Indigenous.
History teacher Wendy Leighton holds a copy of <i>They Called Us Enemy, </i>about the internment of Japanese Americans, while speaking about marginalized groups with her students at Monte del Sol Charter School in Santa Fe, N.M.
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Families & the Community Want to Tackle Chronic Absenteeism? Try Texting Parents
Texting parents about their child’s school attendance can help combat chronic absenteeism, but the approach has limitations.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Image of a cell phone, and a text alert.
Diego Antonio Maravilla Ruano/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼