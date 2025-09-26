ICE Detains Superintendent of Iowa’s Largest School District
School & District Management

ICE Detains Superintendent of Iowa’s Largest School District

By Ileana Najarro & Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — September 26, 2025 3 min read
Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts visits with preschoolers at the Taylor Education Center on Sept. 23, 2025, in Des Moines.
Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts visits with preschoolers at the Taylor Education Center on Sept. 23, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. He is currently being held by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Courtesy of Des Moines Public Schools
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Immigration officers detained the superintendent of the Des Moines public schools district, Ian Roberts, the morning of Sept. 26, according to district officials.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that Roberts was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed-blade hunting knife. Agency officials said that Roberts allegedly was in the country illegally with a final order of removal and no work authorization, and that he was detained during a targeted enforcement operation in Des Moines.

In a statement late Friday, school district officials said the board retained JG Consulting to conduct a search for a superintendent and identified Roberts as a candidate. Baker-Eubanks conducted a third-party comprehensive background check. Roberts was hired to lead Iowa’s largest school district in 2023.

District officials added that Roberts completed the I-9 employment eligibility verification form and submitted the required documentation. In an afternoon press conference, Jackie Norris, the school board president said that Roberts has held educational leadership positions in districts across the United States for 20 years. She added that the Iowa board of educational examiners issued Roberts a license to serve as superintendent in the state of Iowa in July 2023.

In response to the statement from ICE, district officials said that they did not have any knowledge of the order of removal.

In response to the ICE allegation of a loaded gun found in a district vehicle provided to Roberts, district officials said weapons are prohibited on school grounds or at a school-sponsored or school-related activity.

They added that Roberts has a previous firearm charge related to a hunting rifle, which he disclosed to the board during the hiring process.

“He provided sufficient context and explanation of the situation to move forward in the hiring process. He has also spoken publicly about this experience,” district officials said.

Later, district officials said “the district has not been formally notified by ICE about this matter, nor have we been able to talk with Dr. Roberts since his detention.”

They added that “this is an emerging situation and there is information we do not know and information we have not been able to verify.”

While Roberts appeared in the ICE detainee locator early Friday afternoon as being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail in western Iowa, he no longer appeared in the locator as of Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts welcomes students and families to the first day of preschool at Mitchell Early Learning Center on Sept. 6, 2025 in Des Moines.
Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts welcomes students and families to the first day of preschool at Mitchell Early Learning Center on Sept. 6, 2025 in Des Moines.
Courtesy of Des Moines Public Schools

Prior to his position in Des Moines, Roberts was the superintendent of Millcreek Township School District in Pennsylvania, and before that, led the St. Louis Public Schools High School Network, according to his LinkedIn page.

Roberts is the first person of color to lead Des Moines schools, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Des Moines district enrolls more than 30,000 students across more than 60 schools. More than 100 languages or dialects are spoken throughout the district, the district’s spokesperson has previously told Education Week.

The Des Moines district board said in a statement that Matt Smith, an associate superintendent, will serve as interim superintendent effective immediately.

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts announces a partnership with the Des Moines Public Library during a press conference at the downtown Central Library in Des Moines on Aug. 21, 2025.
Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts announces a partnership with the Des Moines Public Library during a press conference at the downtown Central Library in Des Moines on Aug. 21, 2025.
Courtesy of Des Moines Public Schools

The School Administrators of Iowa, SAI, said it is aware of Roberts’ arrest.

“We want to assure the community that we are already in contact with Associate Superintendent Matt Smith, who has stepped into the role of interim superintendent, to offer our support,” the statement said. “In this moment of uncertainty, SAI is committed to providing the DMPS leadership with the practical and emotional support they need. While the facts are still emerging, our priority is to be a stabilizing resource and assist the district as the situation unfolds.”

Though a Vermont superintendent was detained at an airport by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for 5 hours in July, there haven’t been cases of superintendents arrested by ICE within the last 5 years, according to an EdWeek analysis of local news reports.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion Educators Are Being Fired for Posting About Charlie Kirk. Is That a Problem?
Many schools lack a shared understanding of how free speech and professional ethics intersect on social media.
Meagan Booth
5 min read
Smart Phone and steel trap on yellow background. Concept of social media and phone addiction. 3D rendering
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management Superintendent Turnover Is Up. Is High Leadership Churn the New Normal?
Superintendent turnover increased again for the nation's 500 largest school systems. The number of women superintendents also increased.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Vector illustration of the silhouette of a businessman exiting a yellow lit door leaving an all black room.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 3 Simple Ways to Celebrate the Great Work Happening in Your School
This principal is trying to tap into intrinsic motivators rather than just bringing another box of donuts.
S. Kambar Khoshaba
3 min read
Motivating teachers through appreciation.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Quiz Meet the Big 4: Test Your Knowledge of K-12’s Power Players
K-12 purchasing power doesn’t always sit where vendors expect. Put your knowledge to the test with this quick quiz, built from exclusive insights via EdWeek Market Brief’s latest special report on Key School District Personas.
Vector illustration of leaders/decision-makers on top of bars looking to each other for ideas. Top bar is a man bolding an lightbulb.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼