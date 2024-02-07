How Well Are Schools Doing? Not Great, Say Most Adults and Teens
School Climate & Safety

How Well Are Schools Doing? Not Great, Say Most Adults and Teens

By Lauraine Langreo — February 07, 2024 4 min read
Blue concept showing back view of a female teacher giving a lecture at high school.
Liz Yap from Education Week via E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Adults and adolescents in the United States say schools are not up to the task of preparing children for a successful future, concludes a new report from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization that studies the impact of technology on youth.

More than half of adults (58 percent) and adolescents (57 percent) said that K-12 public schools are doing a “poor” or “just fair” job of educating children, the report found.

The nationally representative survey of 2,000 likely voters and 1,227 kids ages 12-17 was conducted by Lake Research Partners and Echelon Insights in November and December on behalf of Common Sense Media.

The report comes as public schools are dealing with backlash from certain groups of parents, persistent staff shortages, troubling levels of student academic achievement and motivation, growing youth mental health challenges, and decreasing staff morale.

The adults and teens who took the survey understand that there are an array of problems that are creating challenges in public schools, according to the Common Sense Media report. For adults, these issues include: students not reading at grade level, teacher shortages due to burnout and low pay, bullying, and student mental health struggles.

Teens pointed to student mental health struggles as the top education challenge, along with bullying, low teacher pay, students falling behind academically, and book bans, the report found.

Shreeya Gogia, 18, a senior at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas, told Education Week she would be among those who rated public schools as doing a “just fair” job.

“A lot of students feel like we aren’t being prepared for the real world,” said Gogia, who is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ student mental health network. “There are a lot of classes that students are forced to take that don’t really give them any educational value, and there’s not enough support at school, whether it’s through mental health or via tutoring programs. A lot of students are left to fend for themselves.”

Shari Camhi, the superintendent for the Baldwin Union Free School District in New York and immediate past president of AASA, the School Superintendents Association, said schools are doing well considering the environment in which they’re operating.

“I think that we do an excellent job with the funding that we have and the resources that we have and the restrictions that we have,” Camhi said. “I think if we have the ability to change policy and increase funding, we would just do an even better job than we’re already doing.”

One-third of adults and one-fifth of kids put improving or reforming the education system at the top of their lists of most important recommendations that would improve the lives of children, according to the report.

Adults rate top priorities for addressing students’ needs

When given a list of solutions for schools to better address students’ needs, adults rated the following as the top five that would have the biggest impact: providing individualized learning plans based on each student’s needs; increasing teacher pay; providing additional counseling or social-emotional and mental health support; reducing class sizes; and improving teacher preparation.

More testing and setting higher standards for students to meet were at the bottom of the list, the report found.

Empowering students and teachers to speak up and share their ideas on how to improve their schools will be beneficial, too, Gogia said.

“Creating more of a culture where students and teachers feel like they can connect with the administration, I think, is a great way to increase the ratings [of public education],” she added.

While it would be impossible to provide individualized learning plans for every student, Camhi said, she agrees that “broadening the opportunities for students is not only possible but is exceptionally important.”

Many schools already have deployed some of the solutions that the survey respondents rated highly, Camhi said. For instance, in her district, high school students have the opportunity to take courses relevant to careers they’re interested in, which “fits under individualized learning,” she said. Her district also has a wellness center—which provides medical, mental and emotional health services, and health education—that’s open to all students and their families and is free of cost.

Regarding teacher pay and teacher shortages, Camhi said “beating up teachers constantly in the press” is not helpful in encouraging other people to go into the profession.

“We need to stop politicizing schools,” Camhi said. “We need to embrace the excellent work that schools are doing and put additional resources to support the work that’s going on in our schools.”

“I think we need to be more positive, more optimistic, if we want to solve some of the issues that are sitting in front of us,” she added.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety A School Removed Bathroom Mirrors to Keep Students From Making TikToks. Will It Work?
The desperate strategy for keeping students in class illuminates the challenge schools face in competing with social media.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Empty blue school bathroom showing the bathroom sinks without mirrors.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Researchers Analyzed Years of Reports to a School Safety Tipline. Here's What They Learned
More than a third of gun-related tips in one state outlined possible school attacks, a new analysis finds.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Illustration of a cellphone with a red exclamation mark inside of a word bubble.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Could Panic Buttons Save Lives in a School Shooting? More Schools Think So
There's legislative momentum to require panic alarm systems in schools. But many districts are installing the systems without a mandate.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Visitors walk past a makeshift memorial honoring those recently killed at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A Texas lawmaker says surveillance video from the school hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde.
Visitors walk past a makeshift memorial on July 12, 2022, honoring those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in a May 2022 school shooting. Nearly a year after the Uvalde shooting, lawmakers in Texas passed a bill requiring that every public school classroom have a panic alarm system.
Eric Gay/AP
School Climate & Safety Opinion How to Strengthen the Safety and Security of Your School
Resources, guidance, and best practices can help leaders feel ready and empowered to improve their school’s safety and security.
Lindsay Burton & Michelle Kefford
6 min read
Illustration about warnings, with a businessman and woman each holding a with megaphone in front of a caution symbol.
Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼