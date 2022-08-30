Launching Today: The Strategic District Leader Newsletter | Learn More and Sign Up
How to Encourage Students to Report Threats
School Climate & Safety

How to Encourage Students to Report Threats

By Lauraine Langreo — August 30, 2022 4 min read
Image of an alert on a cellphone.
Strong relationships between students and staff are essential to ensuring school safety concerns are reported in time to take action.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Having a school climate where students feel comfortable going to a trusted adult is the key to a successful threat reporting system, concludes a RAND Corporation study.

Without those strong youth-adult relationships, it’s less likely that threats or school safety-related concerns are going to be reported in time to prevent problems, the report found.

The RAND study, published Aug. 25, outlines how states, districts, and schools can best encourage students to report threats of school violence so that action can be taken before something happens.

The study was released three months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and as K-12 districts scramble to increase school security and prevent another tragedy. Many schools are spending more on physical security, such as metal detectors, security cameras, and door-locking systems.

But the report suggests that focusing on the school climate is also critical in ensuring school safety.

“In the wake of all of these horrific school shootings, a lot of conversations focused on a different array of issues,” said Pauline Moore, one of the authors of the study and a political scientist at RAND. “There’s the issue about gun safety, gun rights. There’s going to be discussions about improved physical security in schools. There’s going to be debates over whether we need armed teachers or not in schools.”

But Moore emphasizes that “this report really shows that the human dimension is really important in all of this.”

Dan Domenech, the executive director of AASA, the School Superintendents Association, told Education Week that the findings of the RAND study are “very much in line with what schools around the country are working at and attempting to do.” Administrators and teachers are working on connecting with students beyond academic priorities to develop trusting relationships, he said.

“Most people think that all educators care about is student achievement and test scores,” Domenech said. “But schools are also about the safety of the students and the mental well-being of the students.”

See also

Palm trees are visible around the water tower in Uvalde, Texas, on July 20, 2022.
Palm trees surround the water tower in Uvalde, Texas. The town is the site of one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.
Jordan Vonderhaar for Education Week
Equity & Diversity In Uvalde, Pain Where There Once Was Pride
Ileana Najarro, August 16, 2022
12 min read

The study also found that students are more likely to report safety concerns if schools use communication methods that are more common among school-age kids, whether it’s through phone apps, websites, email, or text messaging.

Having an anonymous option is also important so that students don’t have to worry about bullying from their peers because they reported a threat.

Students need to know who will be fielding their reports of potential violence

It’s also important that schools are transparent about what happens to the information reported through a tip line or other methods. Those who are reporting concerns need to know who will be fielding their calls and tips, who has access to the information, which issues are handled by school administrators and which are handled by law enforcement.

Other findings from the study include:

  • Reporting programs with the option to speak or chat directly with someone trained in crisis communication can lower barriers to reporting for those not comfortable speaking directly with law enforcement.
  • Building awareness and implementing training on the importance of reporting and how students can report information are critical to supporting people seeking to come forward.
  • Having buy-in from school leadership, teachers, and other school staff (including cafeteria staff, after-school staff, and bus drivers) increases the chances that a reporting program will be effective and sustainable.

“I think people understand what needs to be done to get students to come forward. It’s just a matter of finding the time and resources to implement the right approach,” Moore said.

See also

Photograph of crime scene tape and school.
F.Sheehan/Education Week and Getty
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center What Would Make Schools Safer? Here's What Educators Say
Evie Blad, June 24, 2022
7 min read

Domenech agreed. He said school safety is top of mind for educators but it’s sometimes been “challenging” to implement. For example, districts are trying to hire more social workers, guidance counselors, and security personnel, but they’re having a hard time filling those positions. Some districts are also struggling with getting social media companies to provide districts with information when students might be threatening to harm themselves or others.

Domenech added that while it’s been great to have the American Rescue Plan funding, the requirement that the federal COVID-19 recovery money be spent within a three-year period is “a problem.”

“What’s going to happen when those dollars aren’t available anymore? And how can you maintain the type of practices that you’ve put in place to deal with student safety?” Domenech asked.

The study was based on a literature review of research about encouraging young people’s willingness to report concerns. Moore and the other researchers also conducted about 35 interviews with people working in K-12 education, including state leaders, district leaders, and principals, to get feedback on what approaches have worked for them to get students to come forward with information.

The research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and is part of an effort to provide tools for K-12 schools to improve school safety.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Missouri School District Reinstates Corporal Punishment
A Missouri district has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Image of a paddle.
dannikonov/Getty
School Climate & Safety Uvalde School Police Chief Fired for Response to Shooting
In a unanimous vote, the Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Parents, students and families arrive for a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for a termination hearing to decide the employment fate of Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Parents, students, and families arrive for a school board meeting in Uvalde, Texas, where board members voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief.
Eric Gay/AP
School Climate & Safety How the Uvalde Tragedy Is Affecting Texas High School Football Games, Stadium Security
Texas school administrators are reevaluating their in-school and extracurricular security policies and instituting new ones.
Lia Assimakopoulos, The Dallas Morning News
8 min read
Football players are silhouetted as they practice in the early morning sun at Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. It was the first day for Cooper varsity practice.
Football players are silhouetted as they practice in the early morning sun at Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas.
Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP
School Climate & Safety Panic Buttons Gain Traction as a School Safety Tool
A growing number of districts are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per school for panic buttons to summon help during a shooting.
The Associated Press
6 min read
Brent Kiger, Olathe Public Schools' director of safety service, displays a panic-alert button while students at Olathe South High School rush between classes Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Olathe, Kan. The district introduced the buttons, which allow staff to trigger a lockdown that will be announced with flashing strobe lights, a takeover of staff computers and a prerecorded intercom announcement, at the start of this school year as part of $2.1 million plan to make district schools more secure.
Brent Kiger, the director of safety service for the school district in Olathe, Kansas, displays a panic-alert button while students at Olathe South High School rush between classes. The district introduced the buttons at the start of this school year as part of $2.1 million plan to make schools more secure.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Load More ▼