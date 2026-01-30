4 Ways Schools Can Build a Stronger, Safer Climate

School districts have a lot at stake in creating a safe and supportive learning environment for students, teachers, and the entire school community.

Research shows that a positive school climate serves as a protective factor for young people, improving students’ education outcomes and well-being during their academic careers and beyond.

To help district and school leaders who are under pressure to raise student achievement and engagement, a Jan. 29 Education Week webinar explored some of the strategies that K-12 districts and schools have tried to establish a positive school climate.

The panelists were: Damon Lewis, the principal for Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy in Norwalk, Conn. He was the national Middle School Principal of the Year in 2025; George LaComb, a senior at Lake Buena Vista High School in Orange County, Fla., and the state representative for the National Student Council; and Catherine Bradshaw, a professor at the University of Virginia who focuses on school-based prevention of behavioral and mental health problems.

They shared best practices and offered lessons about creating a positive environment. Here are four key takeaways from the conversation.

1. Prioritize strong relationships with students, staff, and caregivers

Positive and stable relationships among staff, students, and caregivers undergird a school’s climate, the panelists said. It’s vital that children feel they are known and supported in school.

At Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy, one way Lewis makes sure there’s a positive relationship with everyone in the building is by being “highly visible,” he said. “I’m always in the hallways, finding out the temperature of the building.”

When it comes to strengthening relationships with caregivers and the broader community, the Academy conducts “Walk-through Wednesdays,” when families and community members can come in for a tour of the building during the school day, Lewis said. Families and community members can ask any questions about school programming and curriculum. They can also peek into classes to see what kids are really doing.

The school, which has a large Hispanic population, also conducts Hispanic Parent Night once a month, Lewis said. It’s conducted in Spanish and there’s food and community resources to help parents navigate any questions they might have.

Students love it when administrators and teachers participate in school spirit events with them, George said. “Making sure they’re out there and we’re out there with them, and we’re on the same wavelength, that’s very important,” he said.

2. Ensure students and staff have meaningful support

Part of having a positive school climate is ensuring that students and staff have the support they need, panelists said.

Students need access to a trusted adult in the building , Lewis said. At the beginning of the school year, the Academy conducts a “relationship mapping” and does its best to match students with teachers they can connect with. The school also has counselors, social workers, and psychologists available to support students as needed.

Beyond having a trusted adult, George said it’s also important for students to have access to extracurricular activities and affinity groups that support them through high school and beyond.

Teachers need support, too, Bradshaw said. Teacher retention and recruitment have been a big concern for many districts, and one of the best strategies for retaining good teachers is by providing support in the classroom , she said.

“The reason why teachers say that they leave is not because they don’t like the kids. It’s not even really because of the pay,” Bradshaw said. “Most of the time it’s because they feel like they’re not able to provide the supports for students in the classroom and things like behavior management.”

3. Set clear expectations and reinforce them consistently

Another key aspect of a good school climate is a safe, orderly environment, the panelists said. There needs to be clear expectations for behavior, how to meet them, and acknowledgement when students are doing so.

At Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy, one of the school’s mottoes is “Every Day Counts,” Lewis said.

“Every staff [member] in this building truly feels like we’re saving lives, and we’re changing the trajectory of a kid’s life—academically, but also socially and behaviorally,” he said.

The school uses the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (or PBIS) framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health. Students also attend quarterly assemblies, when staff revisit schoolwide expectations and remind students they have a trusted adult they can go to, Lewis said.

In Florida, many schools have a SAFE coordinator, which stands for student assistance and family engagement, George said. Students can turn to this person for any available support or resources they need.

These expectations and norms also need to be relayed to families, Bradshaw said. That could mean providing handouts for students to bring home or conducting parent nights to talk about the expectations.

4. Gather feedback from everyone—and act on it

School leaders who are successful at setting and maintaining a healthy school climate are consistently gathering feedback on how the school community is experiencing school life, the panelists said. This could be done through surveys, focus groups, or panel discussions.

George advocated for having a student government that has a huge say in how the school is run. Giving students a seat at the table ensures that school leaders can know the true pulse of what it feels like to be a student.

Teachers also want to be part of the decisionmaking, Bradshaw said. They don’t want to just be told what to do—they want to be part of the team, part of the solution-finding process.

Lastly, schools should reach parents where they are, Bradshaw said. When parents are concerned about a topic, they’re going to show up, and that can be a way for schools to engage parents in other topics, too.