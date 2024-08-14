How Schools Can Support Breastfeeding Teachers (Downloadable)
School & District Management Download

How Schools Can Support Breastfeeding Teachers (Downloadable)

By Elizabeth Heubeck & Vanessa Solis — August 14, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools are required to provide lactating teachers with reasonable breaks and private, non-bathroom spaces to pump during the workday. But the reality of implementation has been tricky.

Carving out time to step away from the classroom and other daily responsibilities on occasion—let alone every few hours for 20 minutes or so—can be a challenge for teachers. Finding a clean, private space to pump in a busy school may present an equally daunting challenge.

It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that many teachers report that their schools provide inadequate space and breaks for pumping, despite a 2022 federal law mandating it for up to one year after childbirth.

See also

Photograph of a woman's hands pumping breast with an electric breast pump.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Legally, Breastfeeding Teachers Can Pump at Work. But Can They, Really?
Elizabeth Heubeck, August 1, 2024
5 min read

A recent unscientific Education Week poll on social media asked, “Are breastfeeding teachers at your school given time and resources to pump during the school day?” Among 790 respondents, 40 percent answered “no.” Education Week’s printable downloadable can help turn this around.

The downloadable explains why supporting breastfeeding-friendly policies at work makes sense, and offers actionable steps on how school leaders can implement a supportive policy. It even provides a “do not disturb” door hanger for use in schools.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

Liz Yap, Designer contributed to this article.

Events

Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Most People Get Wrong About the Superintendent's Job
Misperceptions about the top district job do a disservice to aspiring district leaders, a new report argues.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Illustration concept of a woman on stairs leading to a door in the sky and she is holding a telescope to the future: businessperson; vision; achievement; career; business; direction; growth; challenge; people; leadership.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management High School Athletes Can Profit From Brand Deals. What That Means for Schools
Student-athletes in most states can cash in on their name, image, and likeness while still in high school.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) is pressured by Liberty's Grant Buckey (72) during the second quarter of the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Division 1-A game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022. Florida has granted Rashada a release from his national letter of intent. It comes three days after he requested to be let go because the Gator Collective failed to honor a four-year name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million.
Quarterback Jaden Rashada plays during the 2022 CIF state football championship Division 1-A game in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022. Rashada is said to be the first high school football player to profit from endorsements with a name, image, and likeness deal. Those deals are now available to high school students in at least 39 states.
Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP
School & District Management Opinion Simone Biles Has a Lot to Teach Women Education Leaders
The Olympic gold medalist’s honesty about her own mental health concerns is a meaningful reminder to educators.
Julia Rafal-Baer
4 min read
Collaged photo illustration of Simone Biles overcoming mental health challenges, Olympic achievement, leadership, sportsmanship, triumph over adversity + photos by Francisco Seco/AP, Abbie Parr/AP, Gregory Bull/AP
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + AP/Photos + Getty
School & District Management When Schools Charge for Meals and Field Trips, Parents Often Pay Transaction Fees
Paying bills online is easy, but comes at a significant cost for low-income families in particular, a new federal report shows.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Illustration of a big business man's hand holding a magnet attracting money from a line up of diverse peoples' wallets.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼