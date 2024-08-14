How Schools Can Support Breastfeeding Teachers (Downloadable)

Schools are required to provide lactating teachers with reasonable breaks and private, non-bathroom spaces to pump during the workday. But the reality of implementation has been tricky.

Carving out time to step away from the classroom and other daily responsibilities on occasion—let alone every few hours for 20 minutes or so—can be a challenge for teachers. Finding a clean, private space to pump in a busy school may present an equally daunting challenge.

It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that many teachers report that their schools provide inadequate space and breaks for pumping, despite a 2022 federal law mandating it for up to one year after childbirth.

A recent unscientific Education Week poll on social media asked, “Are breastfeeding teachers at your school given time and resources to pump during the school day?” Among 790 respondents, 40 percent answered “no.” Education Week’s printable downloadable can help turn this around.

The downloadable explains why supporting breastfeeding-friendly policies at work makes sense, and offers actionable steps on how school leaders can implement a supportive policy. It even provides a “do not disturb” door hanger for use in schools.

Download the Guide (PDF)