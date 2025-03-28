How Schools Can Prepare for Sexually Explicit Deepfakes (DOWNLOADABLE)

By now, school and district leaders should be well aware that the most detrimental use of artificial intelligence in schools isn’t cheating. It’s the proliferation of fake, sexually explicit images and videos.

In 2024, more than half a dozen schools across the country were battling a surge of AI-generated, pornographic images of female students on their campus, created and shared by their male classmates.

Dealing with these fake-yet-harmful media can put schools in a tricky spot. They need a game plan, and quickly, to deal with potential incidents. Education Week spoke with technology experts, school and district leaders, and parents on how to tackle this new-age threat.

“We’re in the Wild, Wild West with this right now,” said Bart Caylor, the founder of Caylor Solutions, a marketing firm working with schools. “Schools need to create a plan that’s not reactionary.”

This downloadable guide includes three key steps educators should take to prepare for sexually explicit “deepfakes"—before they first appear on campus.

Download the Guide (PDF)