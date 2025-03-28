How Schools Can Prepare for Sexually Explicit Deepfakes (DOWNLOADABLE)
How Schools Can Prepare for Sexually Explicit Deepfakes (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Olina Banerji & Vanessa Solis — March 28, 2025 1 min read
Hand showing phone with face hologram and glowing circle.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
By now, school and district leaders should be well aware that the most detrimental use of artificial intelligence in schools isn’t cheating. It’s the proliferation of fake, sexually explicit images and videos.

In 2024, more than half a dozen schools across the country were battling a surge of AI-generated, pornographic images of female students on their campus, created and shared by their male classmates.

Dealing with these fake-yet-harmful media can put schools in a tricky spot. They need a game plan, and quickly, to deal with potential incidents. Education Week spoke with technology experts, school and district leaders, and parents on how to tackle this new-age threat.

Deepfake deep learning fake news generator modern internet technology concept
iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being Students Are Sharing Sexually Explicit 'Deepfakes.' Are Schools Prepared?
Lauraine Langreo, September 26, 2024
Lauraine Langreo, September 26, 2024
3 min read

“We’re in the Wild, Wild West with this right now,” said Bart Caylor, the founder of Caylor Solutions, a marketing firm working with schools. “Schools need to create a plan that’s not reactionary.”

This downloadable guide includes three key steps educators should take to prepare for sexually explicit “deepfakes"—before they first appear on campus.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

A front view of a teacher and some of her young pupils in the sunshine outside.
Oversized leader holding his oversized ear to better listen to the 4 smaller individuals talking to him.
a red paper airplane winds around obstacles made of wadded up pieces of paper
