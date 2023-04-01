How Districts’ Central Offices Work—In 4 Charts
School & District Management

How Districts’ Central Offices Work—In 4 Charts

By Denisa R. Superville — March 31, 2023 1 min read
Image of staffing diagram.
Bill Oxford/E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The central office—the brain trust of the nation’s nearly 14,000 school districts—is a bit of a black hole. New data show wide variations in how central offices are organized, and that the size of the central office is not necessarily connected to a district’s enrollment.

William Eger, the chief business officer in the Ravenswood City district, in California’s Bay Area, analyzed 87 districts’ central office arrangements. Here are some details about what he found—in charts.

More central office employees work on operations than on instruction

According to Eger’s analysis, a majority of central office employees worked on things like procurement, the budget, and operations. Just about a quarter worked on school or student supports.

Image is a chart. How Central Office Staff is Classified: 33% are classified as processing roles, 28% operations, 12% school supports, and 15% strategic.

A few ‘super-managers’ oversee 50 or more direct reports

While the majority of managers in central offices oversee few people, 4 percent have between 31 and 50 direct reports and another 5 percent directly manage more than 50 people. The chart below shows that most managers have fewer than 10 people, but a few have an astonishingly high number of direct reports.

Charts.
SOURCE: Strategy in Structure: The Alignment of District Strategy and the Formal Structure of School Districts, William Edmond Eger, 2023

Larger districts have operations manager roles

This chart shows how job duties change as a function of district size. In smaller districts, the superintendent tends to oversee a number of traditional operational duties, such as managing the transportation and food programs. But as enrollment grows, districts often add operations managers, such as a chief operations officer, to take over those responsibilities.

Charts.
SOURCE: Strategy in Structure: The Alignment of District Strategy and the Formal Structure of School Districts, William Edmond Eger, 2023

Central office staff as a share of total employees

This chart shows the percentage of central office staff as a share of the district’s total employees. In general, the relationship shows little connection to the size of the district—the smallest districts, not the largest, have the highest relative share of central office employees.

chart.
SOURCE: Strategy in Structure: The Alignment of District Strategy and the Formal Structure of School Districts, William Edmond Eger, 2023

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How Background Knowledge Fits Into the ‘Science of Reading’ 
Join our webinar to learn research-backed strategies for enhancing reading comprehension and building cultural responsiveness in the classroom.
Register
Thu., April 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Innovative Strategies for Data & Assessments
Join our webinar to learn strategies for actionable instruction using assessment & analysis.
Content provided by Edulastic
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Better Principal Data Is Critical to Close Equity Gaps, Groups Tell Feds
Advocates argue that the data will help state policy makers, preparation programs, and advocates make better decisions.
Denisa R. Superville
5 min read
Assessment review data 599911460
vladwei/iStock/Getty<br/>
School & District Management 'Don't Wait': How Women Educators Can Reach the Central Office—And Beyond
Two leaders of color share their education paths from the classroom to central office—and offer tips for moving up the ladder.
Denisa R. Superville
10 min read
Simple flat vector illustration of a businesswoman in red heels holding up a giant light bulb with gears all around her.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management America's School Buildings Are Crumbling, and It's a 'National Security Issue'
The country's investments in school buildings are falling further behind pressing needs each year, advocates argue.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Students walk past an open vent for the aging HVAC system at Jim Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 12, 2023. A litany of infrastructure issues at many of the school district's aging campuses make for tough choices on spending COVID recovery funds on infrastructure or academics.
Students walk past an open vent for the aging HVAC system at Jim Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 12, 2023. A litany of infrastructure issues at many of the school district's aging campuses make for tough choices on spending COVID recovery funds on infrastructure or academics.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
School & District Management Opinion 5 Strategies to Empower Teachers to Be Leaders
Here’s how—and why—school leaders should improve their schools’ teacher-leadership approaches.
Matthew Finster & Amy Lamitie
3 min read
Illustration of a leader pointing to a compass.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼