Here’s What Principals Resolve to Do Better in 2025

Principals are middle managers, advice givers, and authority figures rolled into one. They seem to be everywhere all at once—welcoming students at dropoff, analyzing student data in their offices, patrolling hallways, confiscating students’ contraband cellphones, popping into classrooms to offer feedback, and even moving about with a mobile desk.

It’s no secret principals have a demanding job with countless responsibilities. But there’s always room for improvement, and many school leaders are setting professional New Year’s resolutions.

Education Week polled readers of its Savvy Principal newsletter , as well as members of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, about their 2025 goals. Their objectives for the new year are clear—support teachers and celebrate students.

Celebrations could lead to connections

Morning hugs. A week of club rushes. A special treat at lunchtime.

Principals have developed several ways to make students feel more welcome at school , especially when they’re returning after a break. Principals know that celebrating students—for good attendance, grades, and behavior—is one way to engage them in school.

It’s no surprise, then, that some principals are pledging to get better at celebrations in the new year.

To create more forms of celebratory events for students and staff on our successes. I am a problem-solving person and struggle with these types of things at the high school level.

I want to celebrate kids more and find more opportunities for student voice in the things we do.

My resolution is that I want to know something about what makes each of my students unique so that I connect with them and support them in reaching their potential.

The celebration isn’t limited to students. Principals want their teachers to feel seen and heard, too.

Taking time to tell teachers how much I appreciate their work with students.

Principals want to be visible

Principals want to be more present in classrooms but are often tied up with administrative duties.

“I swear a time warp happens when I’m headed down the hallways. Suddenly, I [find] that I haven’t made it to all the places I wanted. And I think, where did my time go?” said Stacey Lemelin, the principal of Meadowlark Elementary School in Billings, Mo., during a webinar on instructional leadership organized by the Aspen Institute Education & Society Program last month.

As a building principal and instructional leader, Lemelin said she needs time to coach, do walkthroughs, and set the tone for learning. But other tasks get in the way.

“My goal every day is to be in the classroom with the kids and teachers, but something often sucks me back into the office,” she added.

Lemelin isn’t alone. Multiple school leaders told Education Week that their New Year’s resolution is to spend more time in the classroom and out of their office.

To be in the classrooms more regularly to provide instructional leadership and visibility.

My resolution as principal is to be more present in our hallways for our staff and students. Utilize my rolling cart a bit more. The beginning part of the year we had a couple of big initiatives so I was tied up in my office a lot.

Some principals are thinking big picture

Other principals have taken on the substantial challenge of improving academics and school culture. Educators have reported that students are increasingly disengaged and checked out of learning. And principals are in a position to be stewards of positive change.

I’ve resolved to transform our school culture into one that truly reflects our mission: Learning, Leadership, and Legacy. I want to see a shift where students are more actively engaged in their education and invested in their growth. Equally important, I want our staff to reignite their passion for teaching and truly care about the success of our students, meeting them where they are, and pushing them to where they can be.

Work-life boundaries are important

Some principals, though, are thinking about their own mental health goals in 2025. Surveys have found that many principals are suffering from job-related stress and burnout .

One principal has resolved to: “Maintain boundaries for myself in order to keep my peace!”