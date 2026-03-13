Half of 16-Year-Old Boys Are Gambling. What Can Schools Do?
Student Well-Being & Movement

Half of 16-Year-Old Boys Are Gambling. What Can Schools Do?

By Lauraine Langreo — March 13, 2026 4 min read
Image of dice showing on a cellphone with red alarming background.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Which teams will make it to the NBA finals? Which college team will win the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament? Which movie will win Best Picture at the Oscars? Who will win the 2028 U.S. presidential election?

These are all questions anyone can bet money on online, and many adolescent boys are getting in on the action, according to a Common Sense Media report examining boys’ experiences with gambling published in January as part of a series of reports on boys’ digital behavior.

More than a third of boys (36%) participated in gambling activity in the past 12 months, according to the report, which draws from a nationally representative sample of 1,017 boys ages 11 to 17 in the United States surveyed in July 2025. The percentage varies by age; for instance, 24% of 14-year-olds said they gambled in the past 12 months, while 51% of 16-year-olds said the same, the report found.

Boys participated in a variety of gambling activities, the report says, including online gaming-related gambling (such as exchanging money for random, chance-based rewards in games), traditional gambling (such as poker or lottery tickets), and sports-related gambling (such as fantasy leagues).

Gambling has become increasingly visible to young people and more accessible as states have legalized new forms and gambling apps have proliferated, reshaping the environments where children and teens learn, play, and socialize, according to the report.

“There’s so much more exposure and entry points,” said Michael Robb, the head of research for Common Sense and one of the authors of the study, in an interview with Education Week. “These activities that either encourage gambling or have gambling-like activities can increase the risk of later problems of gambling, basically through normalization.”

Gambling has become more accessible to young people

Digital spaces can expose boys to gambling long before they seek it out, the report suggests. A majority of boys see gambling ads on YouTube (61%) and social media (60%), but high numbers also see them during sports broadcasts (57%), while streaming or watching live TV outside of sports broadcasts (50%), and on gaming websites (43%), the report found.

Nearly half of adolescent boys who gamble see online material that promotes gambling, most of which is delivered through algorithmic recommendations, the report says. Boys who view this material tend to spend more money on gambling than those who do not, according to the report.

See Also

Two brothers are sitting on the sofa looking at a mobile phone together. Younger one is close to him, watching over his shoulder.
E+
Student Well-Being & Movement Online Messages About Masculinity Hurt Boys’ Self-Esteem. How Educators Can Help
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, October 8, 2025
6 min read

Tony Cattani, the principal of Lenape High School in Medford Township, N.J., said he and his staff have noticed that students are talking about gambling-like activities more often.

“I hear kids talk informally about the gambling they’re involved in,” Cattani said. They’re talking about the betting odds, “rather than focusing on the actual outcome of the game and rooting on their teams,” he said. He’s even heard of student-athletes talking about the potential odds in their own games.

The problem is that gambling is so much more accessible now, Cattani said.

“It’s on ESPN. They have shows about it. [The betting odds] are on the bottom ticker. It’s being embedded in the culture of our society. It’s bleeding into our youth to where that’s what they talk about on a regular basis,” he said.

Kaya Henderson, the executive vice president and executive director of the Center for Rising Generations at the nonprofit Aspen Institute think tank, said it’s concerning that these activities are seeping into environments that look like normal digital entertainment. (The center focuses on youth civic engagement and leadership development.)

“The reality is that this is unfolding right under our noses,” Henderson said. “It’s not happening in the shadows. It’s happening in classrooms, in cafeterias, on the playground, and in group chats after school. Students are comparing bets on sports games, experimenting with betting apps, or watching influencers promote gambling platforms, often without adults realizing it’s happening.”

Schools can help bring awareness to the problem

Experts say it’s time to bring more awareness to this growing problem.

“This isn’t fringe behavior,” Henderson said. “It’s something many students are encountering and it’s a signal that schools, families, and communities need to start having much more open conversations about it.”

See Also

A tight cropped photograph of unrecognizable African American man sitting on sofa with his son, both watching something on smartphones.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being & Movement How All That Masculinity Content Online Really Makes Boys Feel
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, October 14, 2025
4 min read

The Common Sense Media report recommends that schools:

  • Integrate financial and digital literacy across curricula to help students develop critical thinking about money, risk, and online platforms’ persuasive designs;
  • Partner with families to amplify prevention messages and provide resources for recognizing gambling-like behaviors and discussions about gambling; and
  • Address peer influence; the No. 1 predictor of whether someone will gamble is whether their friends gamble, Robb said.

Acknowledging the problem makes it easier for students to ask for help, said Carter Bennett, a high school junior in Wayne, Maine. He’s seen and heard firsthand classmates discussing the stress of losing bets.

Carter created Project Gamechangers, an initiative addressing teen gambling through peer education and prevention, with support from the Center for Rising Generations.

“This problem is not going away, and schools can play a vitally important role,” Carter said. He suggested schools provide training to staff to watch out for signs of gambling problems and integrate gambling education into health and finance classes.

At Lenape High School in New Jersey, students learn about risk-taking, addiction, and decisionmaking in their health classes, Cattani said.

But there needs to be “more open conversation,” he said. He plans to meet with other principals in his area to brainstorm ways to help students navigate the new gambling landscape.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Tue., March 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI in Schools: What 1,000 Districts Reveal About Readiness and Risk
Move beyond “ban vs. embrace” with real-world AI data and practical guidance for a balanced, responsible district policy.
Content provided by Securly
Register
Wed., March 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar K-12 Lens 2026: What New Staffing Data Reveals About District Operations
Explore national survey findings and hear how districts are navigating staffing changes that affect daily operations, workload, and planning.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., March 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar Congress Approved Next Year’s Federal School Funding. What’s Next?
Congress passed the budget, but uncertainty remains. Experts explain what districts should expect from federal education policy next.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being & Movement Opinion Is Your School’s SEL Strategy Working? The Questions Every Educator Should Ask
The evidence for social and emotional learning is strong, but the field is messy.
Christina Cipriano
5 min read
Figures tend to a student shaped garden
Mary Hassdyk Vooys for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement School Counselors See Rising Trauma Linked to Immigration Enforcement
The school staff whose job it is to support students say they see major signs of emotional distress.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Students take a recess break outside of St. Paul district school in St. Paul, MN, February 23, 2026.
Students take recess outside an elementary school in St. Paul, Minn., on Feb. 23, 2026.
Tim Evans for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement Looking for SEL's Benefits? Good Implementation Is Key, Experts Say
How well an SEL program is implemented is critical for achieving the outcomes that research promises.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Students visit the Alaqua Animal Rescue in Freeport, Fla., for an SEL-based curriculum on Aug. 23, 2025.
Students visit the Alaqua Animal Rescue in Freeport, Fla., for an SEL lesson on Aug. 23, 2025. Social-emotional learning can be a powerful tool for boosting student engagement and improving behavior and academic performance, but experts say it has to be implemented well.
Micah Green for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement Millions of Students Attend Schools Near Toxic Sites, a New Study Shows
The study explores schools' proximity to hazardous sites and students' exposure to pollutants.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, back, in Reserve, La., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Less than a half mile away from the elementary school, the plant makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Fifth Ward Elementary School and nearby residential neighborhoods in Reserve, La., pictured here on Sept. 23, 2022, sit near a synthetic rubber plant that has emitted chloroprene, which California lists as a carcinogen. New research finds thousands of schools are located within a quarter mile of such environmental hazard sites.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Load More ▼