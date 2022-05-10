Join EdWeek's Leadership Symposium, K-12 education's premier leadership event.
Virtual Event, May 9 - 11. Learn more and register.
Fla. High School to Cover Yearbook Photos of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Student Protests
School Climate & Safety

Fla. High School to Cover Yearbook Photos of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Student Protests

By Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel — May 10, 2022 3 min read
Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags and signs as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022 during a rally and march to protest the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags and signs as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022 during a rally and march to protest the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Copy URL

A Seminole County high school is covering up yearbook photos of students protesting Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill, a move that the publication’s staffers call censorship.

Lyman High School’s yearbook features photos of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a walkout protest in March.

But school officials delayed distributing the yearbooks Monday and determined that certain pictures and descriptions “did not meet school board policy,” Michael Hunter, the school’s principal, said in a recorded message.

“Rather than reprinting the yearbook at substantial cost and delay, we have elected to cover the material that is out of compliance with board policy so that yearbooks can be distributed as soon as possible,” he said.

Danielle Pomeranz, the yearbook’s faculty adviser, said she was told to check into placing stickers over photos and captions of the walkout protest.

Students who worked on the yearbook have launched a social media campaign called #stopthestickers.

“This really shouldn’t be happening because all we did as journalists was document what was happening at our school on our campus,” said Skye Tiedemann, one of the yearbook’s editors-in-chief. “To have that covered up isn’t right. ... This is censorship.”

Hunter’s message didn’t explain which material in the yearbook was objectionable or why, but he said distribution was delayed to ensure the yearbook meets all Seminole County School Board policies, “particularly as it pertains to non-school sponsored events contained in school publications.”

“Unfortunately, the pictures and descriptions that depicted this event did not meet school board policy and were not caught earlier in the review process,” he said.

Michael Lawrence, a district spokesman, said school officials decided to cover the photos and captions because they thought the descriptions gave the impression the walkout was a school-sponsored event when it was not.

See Also

Reading & Literacy High School Paper Publishes Article on Student in Porn Industry After Censorship Fight
Sasha Jones, April 30, 2019
3 min read

The yearbook includes a page highlighting the school’s gay-straight alliance club, which met board policy and will not be covered, he said.

About 600 yearbooks were ordered, and it would cost about $45,000 to have them reprinted, Pomeranz said.

Earlier this year, students across Florida walked out of class to protest HB 1557, officially titled Parental Rights in Education but known as the “don’t say gay” bill by opponents. The law bans classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” for grades kindergarten through three or in a manner that is not “age appropriate.”

Opponents said the law is vague and will have a chilling effect on the discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools.

Madi Koesler, a college volunteer who took the photos, said censoring the yearbook would validate those fears.

“They are having their voices taken away from them,” said Koesler, a student at Seminole State College and a recent Lyman High School graduate. “As someone who took the photo, it is heartbreaking to see this. This is exactly what they were protesting, and now it is happening to them. It is so disappointing.”

School officials didn’t raise concerns about coverage of a student demonstration published in the yearbook in 2018, Koesler said. That event expressed support for victims of the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 students and staff.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 1988 landmark case that educators could prevent the publication of articles about teenage pregnancy and divorce in a school-sponsored newspaper. Justices wrote, “A school need not tolerate student speech that is inconsistent with its basic educational mission, even though the government could not censor similar speech outside the school.”

See Also

Curriculum 7 Signs That Your School Newspaper Risks Censorship
Catherine Gewertz, October 17, 2019
2 min read

Educators can exercise editorial control in school-sponsored publications as long as their actions are “reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns,” the justices wrote.

But Clay Calvert, a University of Florida law and journalism professor, said he thinks blocking the photos could raise First Amendment issues for the district.

“I don’t see any legitimate teaching concerns here,” Calvert said. “The speech that is being censored is political speech that is at the heart of the First Amendment.”

Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel
Related Tags:
Student Rights Censorship Florida

Copyright (c) 2022, Orlando Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., May 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar How To Identify and Close Teacher Experience Gaps
How you can retain top talent, increase productivity, and improve culture to close the teacher experience gap at your school.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Fri., May 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Deeply Disillusioned: Results of the First Annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey
Learn about the results of the Merrimack College Teacher Survey, which suggests teacher satisfaction rates have plummeted.
Register
Mon., May 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Boost Student Mental Health and Motivation With Data-Driven SEL
Improve student well-being and motivation with a personalized, data-driven SEL program.
Content provided by EmpowerU Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Lawmakers in 19 States Want Legal Refuge for Transgender Youth
Democratic lawmakers are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families.
The Associated Press
2 min read
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., March 17, 2022. Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday, May 3, by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., March 17, 2022. Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday, May 3, by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
School Climate & Safety One District’s Unusual Fundraising Campaign to Curtail Guns in Schools
A S.C. school district has established a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 to buy specially trained dogs to sniff out firearms.
Lyn Riddle, The State (Columbia, S.C.)
2 min read
Clark County School District K9 Officer James Harris and his partner Ziggy, a one-year-old, gun-sniffing Labrador Retriever, search for a gun during a training session at Desert Pines High School Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The number of weapons confiscated from students at Las Vegas-area schools has risen nearly 30% since the 2019-2020 academic year, corroborating what experts and educators have called a spike in troublesome behavior among schoolchildren since the return of in-person learning nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark County School District K9 Officer James Harris and his partner Ziggy, a gun-sniffing Labrador Retriever, search for a gun during a training session at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas in February 2019. After two recent incidents in which students brought guns to school, a South Carolina district is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign so it can purchase specially trained dogs to detect firearms.
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
School Climate & Safety 12-Year-Old Boy Is Youngest Victim of a Fatal Shooting Inside a School in Recent Years
The boy died after being shot at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on March 31.
Evie Blad
1 min read
Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., Thursday March 31, 2022. A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at the South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school.
Law enforcement officers respond to a March 31 fatal shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C.
Mike Ellis/The Greenville News via AP
School Climate & Safety Opinion Transgender Youth Are Under Attack in the War on Science
Research points to the importance of affirming gender at home, in schools, and in health care, says a developmental scientist.
Robert A. Marx
3 min read
Illustration of a group of people standing together, some were the colors of the trans flag.
Aleksandra Matafonova/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼