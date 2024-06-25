Districts’ Virtual Programs Are on the Chopping Block as ESSER Ends
School & District Management

Districts’ Virtual Programs Are on the Chopping Block as ESSER Ends

Many of the programs remained even after schools reopened from COVID closures
By Caitlynn Peetz — June 25, 2024 6 min read
Fourth-grader Sammiayah Thompson, left, and her brother third-grader Nehemiah Thompson work outside in their yard on laptops provided by their school system for distant learning, in Hartford, Conn., on June 5, 2020.
Fourth-grader Sammiayah Thompson, left, and her brother third-grader Nehemiah Thompson work outside in their yard on laptops provided by their school system for distance learning, in Hartford, Conn., on June 5, 2020. Some districts kept virtual programs as an option after schools reopened, but many of those are now considering cuts to them as budgets tighten.
Jessica Hill/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In April, the Lynchburg school district in Virginia notified families with students enrolled in its virtual academy that the full-time, online K-12 offering would conclude at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“Unfortunately, given the current budget realities, we are unable to continue operating LVA beyond the current school year,” the school’s principal wrote in a message to families, according to local reporting.

The decision leaves 160 students without access to the virtual courses many have relied on since the pandemic started more than four years ago. The district has said those students will need to enroll in traditional brick-and-mortar schools instead, or consider attending a statewide virtual program or homeschooling either part-time or full-time.

Families of students in virtual programs in districts across the United States are facing a similar reality, as schools attempt to balance budgets as the federal pandemic relief funds often used to fund the programs expire.

Bolstered by the temporary funding source, many districts across the country opted to keep virtual programs as an option even after they reopened their buildings from pandemic closures, citing sustained interest from families and students. They were typically an option for students who met certain criteria—usually a combination of good grades and a documented need for an alternate schedule, like a job.

But in recent months, districts that maintained their virtual school options have come face to face with a tough reality: The programs cost money at a time when many are facing significant budget gaps, and they typically serve a tiny fraction of their student bodies.

So many districts—from Racine County, Wis., and Westfield, Mass., to Montgomery County, Md., and Canton, Ohio—are turning to their virtual programs to cut costs.

It’s not the first year of closures for virtual programs that have kept running since school buildings reopened.

A 2022 analysis by the Center on Reinventing Public Education found that about one-third of a sample of 100 large and urban districts had already ended their remote learning programs. Only a year prior, just six of the 100 districts said they wouldn’t have a full-time virtual option.

Education researchers say there has been little, if any, comprehensive research on students’ performance in virtual schools post-pandemic. And while there is widespread evidence that the majority of students struggled under remote learning—and that virtual charter schools lag their in-person counterparts in students’ academic achievement—there is also agreement that virtual classes benefit some students, like those with anxiety or depression or older students who need to work to support their families. Some virtual programs offer electives that aren’t available to students in their traditional schools.

At a time when districts are battling high chronic absenteeism and continuing to address learning gaps that stem from the pandemic, it’s important that district leaders are intentional about the programs and services they cut, said Robin Lake, the director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, a research and policy organization based at Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.

“Unfortunately, these decisions are too often made on the basis of who’s screaming louder,” she said.

See Also

Chicago charter school teacher Angela McByrd works on her laptop to teach remotely from her home in Chicago, Sept. 24, 2020.
Chicago charter school teacher Angela McByrd works on her laptop to teach remotely from her home in Chicago, Sept. 24, 2020. In Montana, a district hopes to save a virtual instruction program by converting it into a charter school.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
School Choice & Charters How a District Hopes to Save an ESSER-Funded Program
Mark Lieberman, January 10, 2024
6 min read

Districts should review data about students’ attendance and academic performance in these programs, and assess how much money would realistically be saved by cutting them. In many districts, Lake said, it’s possible that discontinuing virtual programs may not save much money. It’s also important to consider how participants benefit aside from purely academic metrics.

“We don’t know very much about how these programs have prospered after the pandemic, but what we do know from data is that different students need different things right now,” Lake said. “This is a timeline where students really benefit from differentiation and flexibility, so I’d be weary of removing too many options right now.”

Budget reductions always leave some unhappy

Some districts that initially proposed eliminating virtual programs have reversed course in recent weeks following pushback.

The Frederick County school district in Maryland decided June 12 to partially reverse a prior decision to end its virtual program for elementary and middle schoolers. The district decided instead to redirect about $1.3 million initially earmarked for a different purpose to retain the offering for middle school students. A high school virtual program that’s more than a decade old remains.

Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said it’s difficult anytime the district has to propose eliminating a program because, no matter what is decided, somebody will be disappointed.

“As a superintendent, it pains me to have to make any cuts to programs and people, but that’s all we have in a school district—programs and people,” she said. “Nearly 90 percent of our budget is people and salaries, and the rest are the programs and operations that we need to run this system and support our students well, so it’s troubling to say we need to cut this or propose reducing this.”

The allocation for the middle school program is one-time funding and only guarantees the program will continue for the 2024-25 school year, Dyson said.

The district is already beginning its budget process for next year, trying to build in more opportunities for the public to give feedback before the school board makes major decisions, she said.

Even in 2022, when an initial wave of virtual program closures was in progress, districts were citing financial concerns.

Some, like the Richmond, Va. district, kept their programs, but cut staff and enrollment, citing budget constraints.

The Chatham County school district in North Carolina decided in early 2023 to end its K-8 virtual school at the end of the 2022-23 school year for budget reasons. The district couldn’t afford to operate it without federal COVID relief funds, officials said at the time.

Superintendent Anthony Jackson said the program was “successful for some students” but enrollment was declining significantly, according to The Chatham News Record.

Will families leave public schools without virtual options?

Virtual programs might enroll few students, but they offer important flexibility as families in many states have the option of using public money to enroll their children in a private school or to use the money for other educational options outside of public schools, Lake said.

“This is a time when districts really have to pay attention to competition from those sectors,” she said. “That’s one thing for districts to consider as they close down those programs: Will those families just leave?”

See Also

012024 School Choice Voucher Woes shopping data tracking 1302739460
School Choice & Charters Tracker Which States Have Private School Choice?
Libby Stanford, Mark Lieberman & Victoria A. Ifatusin, January 31, 2024
5 min read

The same is true for teachers who have valuable expertise but prefer—for whatever reason—to teach remotely and don’t want to return to a physical classroom.

Districts have long struggled to fill key teaching positions, Lake noted, and the problem has only grown since the pandemic. Flexible schedules—like those that virtual programs can more easily offer—have been cited as a key way to recruit and retain teachers.

“Flexibility is really key right now and will continue to be,” Lake said. “There’s so much possibility for doing really cool things to make school more flexible and fun and interesting for kids.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., June 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Strategies for Incorporating SEL into Curriculum
Empower students to thrive. Learn how to integrate powerful social-emotional learning (SEL) strategies into the classroom.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Grad Rates Soared at a School Few Wanted to Attend. How It Happened
Leaders at this Florida high school have "learned to be flexible" to improve graduation rates.
Olina Banerji
8 min read
Student hanging on a tearing graduate cap tassel
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Don’t Just Listen to the Loudest Voices: Resources for Ed. Leaders
These resources can help school and district leaders communicate with their communities.
Jennifer Perry Cheatham & Jenny Portillo-Nacu
5 min read
A pair of hands type on a blank slate of keys that are either falling apart or coming together on a bed of sharpened pencils. Leadership resources.
Raul Arias for Education Week
School & District Management The Harm of School Closures Can Last a Lifetime, New Research Shows
The short-term effects on students when their schools close have been well documented. New research examines the long-term impact.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Desks and chairs are stacked in an empty classroom after the permanent closure of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy in Brooklyn borough of New York on Aug. 6, 2020.
Desks and chairs are stacked in an empty classroom after the permanent closure of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy in Brooklyn borough of New York on Aug. 6, 2020. A new study examines the long-term effects on students whose schools close.
Jessie Wardarski/AP
School & District Management Video 'Students Never Forget': Principals Call for Help After School Shootings
School leaders are lobbying Congress for more financial support for schools that experience gun violence.
Olina Banerji & Sam Mallon
2 min read
Forest High School students console one another after a school shooting at Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Forest High School students console one another after a school shooting at Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Doug Engle/Star-Banner via AP
Load More ▼