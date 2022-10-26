Big Changes Needed to Reverse Plunging Student Achievement, Education Secretary Says
Student Achievement

Big Changes Needed to Reverse Plunging Student Achievement, Education Secretary Says

By Libby Stanford — October 26, 2022 4 min read
Students walk to their first class on the first day of school at Kernodle Middle School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools since March 2020. This is more than quadruple what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a typical year.
Students walk to class on the first day of school in Greensboro, N.C., in August 2021. Recent plunges in math and reading scores nationally have raised concern at the highest levels.
Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It will take systemic changes to K-12 schools to get students back on track after the historic academic losses brought on by the pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a speech to educators Wednesday.

His comments came as the U.S. Department of Education kicked off a five-month series of sessions aimed at equipping schools with the strategies and resources to improve student literacy and math performance. The first session followed this week’s release of data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which showed the biggest drop in math and reading performance among 4th and 8th graders since the 1990s.

“The achievement gaps that have been a stain on our education system are even worse today than they were three years ago,” Cardona said. “These results should surprise no one and alarm everyone. They’re appalling and unacceptable.”

During the session, Cardona was joined by panel members from all levels of the education system, including state education leaders, district superintendents, principals, teachers, and students as well as education researchers like Peggy Carr, the commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, the agency that administers the NAEP.

All panelists at the event used the opportunity to urge systemic changes to schooling, with many pointing out that the gaps brought on by the pandemic are only a symptom of chronic challenges in public education.

“We must resist the temptation to return to systems that were not serving our students well,” Cardona said. “We must fight complacency with the same urgency we fought COVID for the last few years.”

Looking at the context of NAEP

Carr, who sat on a panel about leveraging research to boost pandemic recovery, said concerns over student achievement have been brewing since 2017 when students scoring at the lowest levels were not making the gains needed to close gaps between them and the highest-performing students.

Reading scores among 4th and 8th graders declined again in 2019, she said, raising alarms. Once the pandemic hit, those declines were exacerbated by other factors including students’ deteriorating mental health, increased bullying, and absenteeism, Carr said.

“People need to understand that going back to normal isn’t recovery for a lot of us because we need to do better than that,” Carr said. “We can do better than that.”

Carr also clarified that it’s not just students of color whose scores have dropped, but students of all races and economic backgrounds.

“It’s not just the other person’s problem,” she said. “What we’re seeing now is the higher performers that were flourishing before the pandemic, well, they’re decreasing too.”

Schools have to commit to evidence-based strategies that will address chronic absenteeism, create intentional instructional time, and keep students engaged in learning, said Phyllis Jordan, associate director of FutureEd, an education research center based out of Georgetown University.

“These evidence-based practices are focused on more time ... but we also need to make sure we’re making that time matter,” Jordan said. “When kids are back in the classroom when they’re being tutored, they have to have stronger curriculum in reading, in math; they’ve got to have a school climate where they feel welcome, safe, and respected and where their mental health needs are met.”

A call to fund proven solutions

Throughout the event, panelists pointed to many of what they called proven solutions to faltering academics, including high-dosage tutoring, grow-your-own programs to combat staffing shortages, and individualized interventions for students.

Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, described how his district started an equity index, which allocates funding to schools with higher levels of need based on the academic and demographic profiles of students. The index also looks at other indicators that impact academic performance, such as the school’s level of poverty, absenteeism rates, the percentage of students with disabilities, and the percentage of English learners. That approach has allowed the school district to gain points in reading and math for both 4th and 8th graders on NAEP in 2022, Carvalho said.

“We’re no longer in this country, in a position where there’s a lack of skill set,” he said. “We know exactly what works. What lacks often is a ‘will set.’”

Cardona also pointed to many of those proven strategies as a necessary response to the NAEP scores and urged school and district leaders to avoid putting “technical Band-Aids on big problems.”

But many of the academic recovery strategies that work require funding and resources that school and district leaders don’t have access to. Recent research indicates that schools will need $500 billion more than the $190 billion already sent to schools through the American Rescue Plan to address the academic losses brought on by the pandemic.

Cardona also used his speech as an opportunity to call on state and local leaders to increase funding for schools—and to build on the massive infusion of cash the federal government has given school districts to address the effects of the pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan is a down payment on the transformational changes needed in our schools,” he said.

Additional sessions in the Education Department’s “Raising the Bar: Literacy & Math Series to Address Academic Recovery” will take place once a month on Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, and Feb. 9.

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., October 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Cultivating Long Term Success and Retention for New Teachers and Paraprofessionals
Accelerate and ease the learning curve for new teachers with innovative professional support that leads to long term success and retention.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
Wed., November 02, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We Maximize Student Learning?
Join host Peter DeWitt and guests as they discuss how to maximize student learning and development while helping them pursue their academic interests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Achievement With NAEP Scores in Hand, Schools Double Down on ‘Urgent’ Recovery Efforts
Results for large districts were unsurprising, leaders say, but reinforce the need for long-term investments.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Image of stairs going down.
Education Week and erhui1979/DigitalVision Vectors
Student Achievement Opinion NAEP Scores Are a 'Critical Reality Check.' Kids Pay the Price If They Are Misinterpreted
Leaders must resist the temptation to cherry-pick results and overgeneralize conclusions, writes assessment expert Scott Marion.
Scott Marion
5 min read
conceptual illustration of an interrupted path
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Student Achievement What the Research Says How Do Schools Come Back From 'Catastrophic' Drops in Math, Reading on NAEP?
Experts weigh in on how long it will take to recover academic ground lost during and before the pandemic.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Profile of numerous silhouetted heads in dialogue with speech bubbles
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Achievement Opinion A Closer Look at NAEP Declines: What a Leading Ed. Researcher Finds Surprising
A NAEP expert puts the results of "the nation's report card" in context for students, parents, and schools.
Rick Hess
8 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼