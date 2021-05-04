As States Fall Short on Tracking Discipline, Concerns for Equity Grow
School Climate & Safety

As States Fall Short on Tracking Discipline, Concerns for Equity Grow

By Sarah D. Sparks — May 04, 2021 4 min read
Image of a student sitting outside of a doorway.
DigitalVision
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

For teachers in virtual and hybrid classrooms, rowdy students can be silenced with a mute button. But there’s little consensus—and less oversight—on where to draw the line between managing behavior and excluding students from learning.

The U.S. Department of Education announced last month that when reporting discipline data for civil rights purposes, schools and districts must report incidents both on campus and in virtual classrooms, and punishments that exclude students from their virtual learning should count as suspensions or expulsions.

But that still leaves a lot of class discipline open to interpretation, and with both behavior rules and accountability monitoring in flux this year, experts worry racial and other disparities in education could worsen.

“We just don’t have a mechanism for post-COVID kinds of discipline,” said Daniel Losen, the director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies, an initiative at the Civil Rights Project at the University of California Los Angeles. “I think we’re gonna see a lot of kids who are going to be excluded from school because they’re violating either masking or social distancing requirements ... or you might see more escalation from the kids who are more challenging and who have experienced trauma.”

In a series of high-profile incidents since the pandemic began, students of color in Colorado and Louisiana were suspended for having toy guns visible on camera during video calls, while other students in Florida and Michigan faced truancy fines and even referral to juvenile justice for missing virtual assignments.

Districts have new definitions but little data

A majority of states have not released new data on exclusionary discipline since before the pandemic, with most explicitly noting that their 2019-20 school year data doesn’t include information on discipline after schools physically closed in March 2020. Procedures have varied from state to state in how districts have to report discipline in virtual and hybrid learning environments. Federal civil rights data on discipline are only collected every other year; the planned 2019-20 civil rights data collection are being collected during this school year instead.

“The priority for schools has been setting up online learning, making sure that teachers have the tools that they need, so … you’re seeing that across the board, discipline was not the priority,” said Jenn Bell-Ellwanger, the president and CEO of the Data Quality Campaign, which tracks state and district data use. “There are probably assumptions baked in there too, that we don’t even know what discipline looks like during this time. There is a lack of data. We’re seeing that across the board.”

For example, an audit this spring found that the District of Columbia’s discipline data reporting doesn’t include consistent definitions, quality control, or coverage of all of the schools and elements required. The district changed its discipline rules to account for virtual and hybrid schooling during the pandemic, but has not yet released new data on whether those changes have improved or worsened the district’s pre-existing discipline gaps. In 2019-20, Black students were four times as likely as white students to be suspended out of school, after controlling for other student demographics, according to the audit.

“At the same time [Washington, D.C., public schools] is issuing new virtual discipline policies and telling families what would be the trigger for putting your student in in-school suspension virtually, … our [jurisdiction] just stopped collecting that [discipline] information last year,” said Erin Roth, director of education research for the Office of the D.C. Auditor.

Similarly, a coalition of children’s advocacy groups in New York has called for a moratorium on any exclusionary discipline during the pandemic, because any lost learning time could have a disproportionate effect on students whose instruction is already disrupted by periodic school closures, quarantines, and moves into and out of remote learning.

“I worry about the extent of documented exclusion in remote learning,” said Richard Walsh, an assistant professor of educational leadership and policy at New York University who has studied post-COVID discipline. “Traditionally, discipline in in-person learning would have an office referral, but in the virtual classroom, teachers’ classroom management is harder to define. Suppose a teacher has a virtual classroom and mutes someone on Zoom but they remain part of the class; is that exclusion? If a student has to go to a side [virtual] room staffed with a behavioral interventionalist, but they are excluded from the classroom, is that still exclusion even if there is supervised instruction? There are so many questions about the nature of exclusion.”

Teachers need training on virtual discipline

Some groups have been working to provide guidance during the pandemic. In Illinois, for example, a 2014 state law required districts to provide annual discipline data, specifically disaggregated by racial groups. But in the years leading up to the pandemic, researchers and local reporters found racial disparities in discipline widened even as overall numbers of suspensions and expulsions went down.

So this school year, the Transforming School Discipline Collaborative, part of the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, came up with guidance for districts to develop and monitor equitable discipline practices during the pandemic. In addition to calling for a ban or significant reduction of suspensions and expulsions, the guidance called for administrators to:

  • Revise disciplinary policies with an eye to restorative justice and trauma-informed discipline interventions.
  • Develop clear, consistent “community agreements” for online class practices.
  • Expand resources for mental health and emotional supports.
  • Help students adjust to new pandemic challenges, such as masking and social distancing, and not exclude students for missing these rules.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

May 10, 2021 - May 12, 2021
School & District Management Live Event EdWeek Leadership Symposium
Education Week's Premier Leadership Event for K12 School & District Leaders.
Register
Thu., May 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar The Future of Criminal Justice Reform: A Sphere Education Initiative Conversation
America’s criminal justice system is in crisis and calls for reform are dominating the national debate. Join Cato’s Sphere Education Initiative and Education Week for a webinar on criminal justice and policing featuring the nation’s
Content provided by Cato Institute
Register
Mon., May 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Equity, Care and Connection: New SEL Tools and Practices to Support Students and Adults
As school districts plan to welcome students back into buildings for the upcoming school year, this is the perfect time to take a hard look at both our practices and our systems to build a
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Opinion 5 Things to Expect When Schools Return to In-Person Learning
Many schools are just coming back to in-person learning. There are five issues all school communities should anticipate when that happens.
Matt Fleming
5 min read
shutterstock 1051475696
Shutterstock
School Climate & Safety What the Research Says 'High-Surveillance' Schools Lead to More Suspensions, Lower Achievement
Cameras, drug sweeps, and other surveillance increase exclusionary discipline, regardless of actual student misbehavior, new research finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
New research suggests such surveillance systems may increase discipline disparities.
Motortion/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Rising Numbers of Educators Say Pandemic Is Now Blown Out of Proportion, Survey Shows
An EdWeek Research Center survey shows that nearly 3 of every 10 educators believe the pandemic is no longer a real threat to schools.
Holly Kurtz
4 min read
A sign that reads "SOCIAL DISTANCE MAINTAIN 6 FT" was posted on a student locker at a school in Baldwin, N.Y., at the beginning of the school year. But a new survey shows educators' concerns about the pandemic are declining.
A sign that reads "SOCIAL DISTANCE MAINTAIN 6 FT" was posted on a student locker at a school in Baldwin, N.Y., at the beginning of the school year. But a new survey shows educators' concerns about the pandemic are declining.<br/>
Mark Lennihan/AP
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Sponsor Putting safety first: COVID-19 testing in schools
Are schools ready to offer a post-pandemic place to learn?
Content provided by BD
BD at schools - specimen being retrieved from a child by healthcare worker with a cotton swab
Load More ▼