Another State Will Let Teachers Carry Guns. What We Know About the Strategy
School Climate & Safety

Another State Will Let Teachers Carry Guns. What We Know About the Strategy

By Libby Stanford — April 26, 2024 | Updated: April 26, 2024 5 min read
People protest outside the House chamber after legislation passed that would allow some teachers to be armed in schools during a legislative session on April 23, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
People protest outside the House chamber after legislation passed that would allow some teachers to be armed in schools during a legislative session on April 23, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee could join more than 30 other states in allowing certain teachers to carry guns on campus. There's virtually no research on the strategy's effectiveness, and it remains uncommon despite the proliferation of state laws allowing it.
George Walker IV/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Updated: This story has been updated to reflect Gov. Bill Lee’s signing of the Tennessee bill on Friday, April 26.

Tennessee has joined more than two-thirds of states in allowing teachers to carry guns in public schools.

A bill that Gov. Bill Lee signed on Friday, April 26, makes Tennessee the 34th state to allow teachers to carry guns with administrator approval and some training.

It’s a growing trend among state legislatures as high-profile school shootings continue, and the law’s passage in Tennessee is notable: It was the site of 2023’s deadliest school shooting. In March 2023, a shooter killed three students and three teachers at the private Covenant School in Nashville. In total, there were 38 school shootings that resulted in injuries or death in 2023, and so far this year there have been 13, according to Education Week’s school shooting tracker.

See Also

Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
January 4, 2024
3 min read

Arming teachers has been a strategy lawmakers have proposed in response to high-profile school shootings since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown Conn., in 2012, and some district leaders have made it a reality in their schools. But the strategy comes with a lot of risk, and there’s little research to help school leaders determine how effective it is, experts say.

“There’s almost precisely zero research on the effectiveness of arming teachers and how it works in practice,” said Heather Schwartz, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. “That, to me, is the crying need here—to learn more about how this would really work. What are the downsides? What are the upsides?”

What we know about policies for arming school staff

The bill that Lee, a Republican, signed in Tennessee allows teachers to carry guns in schools with the permission of their superintendent and principal.

School administrators would have to provide law enforcement with the names of people authorized to carry a gun at school, but that information would be concealed from the public, including from parents and other school staff. Teachers and other staff who are authorized to carry a gun must undergo 40 hours of “basic training in school policing,” according to the bill text.

The law mimics many other laws passed around the country that allow for armed teachers in schools, said Kenneth Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, a consulting firm that works with schools on security strategies.

“There is political opportunism here, legislatively, to take advantage of ripe conditions and emotions when school shootings occur,” Trump said.

The strategy is ultimately a “high-risk, high-liability proposition,” he said.

See Also

Educators with the Benjamin Logan Local School District receive training from the Logan County Sheriff's office to join the district's armed response team in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on June 26, 2023.
Educators with the Benjamin Logan Local School District receive training from the Logan County Sheriff's Office to join the district's Armed Response Team in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on June 26, 2023.
Eli Hiller for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Teachers With Guns: District by District, a Push to Arm Educators Is Growing
Caitlynn Peetz, September 27, 2023
12 min read

He doesn’t believe 40 hours is enough time to appropriately train teachers to respond in a school shooting. He likened it to giving a police officer 40 hours of training in classroom management and teaching techniques and expecting them to effectively educate students.

Lawmakers argue that preventing districts from publicly disclosing who has a gun reduces the risk that someone taking a gun from an armed staff member and use it to hurt others, but that policy could ultimately cause other problems, Trump said.

“It speaks to the root problem with the whole concept,” he said. “On one hand we don’t want to tell everybody who has the gun; on the other end of it, how do you know there’s also supervision, accountability, and good oversight of this? You don’t.”

Few schools are actually arming teachers

A superintendent in rural Ohio described to Education Week last year the thinking that went into his district’s decision to allow teachers to be armed. Ultimately, it came down to the district’s rural location about 10 miles from the nearest police outpost.

“When you’re talking about putting out an active shooter threat, it’s a matter of seconds, not a matter of minutes,” said John Scheu, superintendent of the Benjamin Logan school district about an hour northwest of Columbus. “And it’s a matter of life and death.”

He’s not the only educator who feels that way.

In a fall 2022 RAND Corp. survey, 20 percent of teachers said they thought their schools would be safer if educators carried guns in school, and 26 percent said it would make their schools neither safer nor less safe. Over half of respondents, 54 percent, said the strategy would make their schools less safe. Teachers in rural areas were more likely than suburban and rural teachers to say that armed teachers would make their schools safer.

Schwartz, the RAND researcher, told Education Week last year that older surveys had shown less support for the idea among educators.

But even if some teachers are warming to the idea, the vast majority of schools aren’t allowing their staff to be armed.

In Georgia, where teachers have been legally able to carry guns in schools since 2014, only three of 180 districts as of last fall had authorized teachers to be armed, according to reporting from 11 Alive, an Atlanta news station. In Texas, where the state’s school marshal program has been in effect since 2013, 84 out of 1,200 districts had armed school staff as of June 2022, according to the Texas Tribune.

See Also

Illustration of empty classroom with notice on board that warns of loaded firearms
iStock/Getty Images
School Climate & Safety Q&A 'I'm Not Even a Gun Person': A Superintendent's Decision to Arm Teachers
Caitlynn Peetz, October 9, 2023
7 min read

The strategy is also unpopular among national education groups, including the National Association of School Resource Officers, the National Education Association, and the American Federation of Teachers, all of which have issued statements in opposition.

The biggest obstacle standing in the way of wider adoption is risk, Trump said.

If a school asked Trump for advice on adopting the strategy, his first response would be “don’t,” he said.

“The second thing is, talk to your school attorney and get it in writing that they support this, and get it in writing from your risk managers and your insurance carriers that they’re going to support you,” Trump said. “Usually, the conversation stops [there] because the lawyers or the insurance carriers will say no.”

See Also

Watercolor image of a gun and bullets.
LuisPortugal/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety What Teachers Think About Carrying Guns at School, in Charts
Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker, June 5, 2023
3 min read

Schwartz agreed that if schools are considering allowing teachers to be armed that they need to ask lots of questions of school safety experts, law enforcement, insurance carriers, and lawyers.

“It would be really important to slow down and very carefully consult with school security experts like sworn law enforcement officers about the nuts and bolts of the implementation,” Schwartz said.

“What kind of training is required of whom? What kind of insurance is required for whom? What would the safe storage policies be? … How would the police know which are the ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys?’” she said. “Those are the logical implementation questions to ensure the teacher arming policy doesn’t have really bad, unintended, negative effects.”

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Tue., April 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframing Behavior: Neuroscience-Based Practices for Positive Support
Reframing Behavior helps teachers see the “why” of behavior through a neuroscience lens and provides practices that fit into a school day.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
Wed., May 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for All: Strategies for Inclusive Instruction and Student Success
Looking for ways to make math matter for all your students? Gain strategies that help them make the connection as well as the grade.
Content provided by NMSI
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center How Much Educators Say They Use Suspensions, Expulsions, and Restorative Justice
With student behavior a top concern among educators now, a new survey points to many schools using less exclusionary discipline.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Audrey Wright, right, quizzes fellow members of the Peace Warriors group at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Wright, who is a junior and the group's current president, was asking the students, from left, freshmen Otto Lewellyn III and Simone Johnson and sophomore Nia Bell, about a symbol used in the group's training on conflict resolution and team building. The students also must memorize and regularly recite the Rev. Martin Luther King's "Six Principles of Nonviolence."
A group of students at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School participates in a training on conflict resolution and team building on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Nearly half of educators in a recent EdWeek Research Center survey said their schools are using restorative justice more now than they did five years ago.
Martha Irvine/AP
School Climate & Safety 25 Years After Columbine, America Spends Billions to Prevent Shootings That Keep Happening
Districts have invested in more personnel and physical security measures to keep students safe, but shootings have continued unabated.
Mark Lieberman
9 min read
A group protesting school safety in Laurel County, K.Y., on Feb. 21, 2018. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to demand more school safety measures, including armed officers, security cameras, door locks, etc.
A group calls for additional school safety measures in Laurel County, Ky., on Feb. 21, 2018, following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 14 students and three staff members died. Districts have invested billions in personnel and physical security measures in the 25 years since the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.
Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP
School Climate & Safety How Columbine Shaped 25 Years of School Safety
Columbine ushered in the modern school safety era. A quarter decade later, its lessons remain relevant—and sometimes elusive.
Evie Blad
14 min read
Candles burn at a makeshift memorial near Columbine High School on April 27, 1999, for each of the of the 13 people killed during a shooting spree at the Littleton, Colo., school.
Candles burn at a makeshift memorial near Columbine High School on April 27, 1999, for each of the of the 13 people killed during a shooting spree at the Littleton, Colo., school.
Michael S. Green/AP
School Climate & Safety 'A Universal Prevention Measure' That Boosts Attendance and Improves Behavior
When students feel connected to school, attendance, behavior, and academic performance are better.
Matthew Stone
9 min read
Principal David Arencibia embraces a student as they make their way to their next class at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Principal David Arencibia embraces a student as they make their way to their next class at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Emil T. Lippe for Education Week
Load More ▼