All Public Schools Can Now Get Free COVID-19 Tests. Here’s How
Student Well-Being

All Public Schools Can Now Get Free COVID-19 Tests. Here’s How

By Arianna Prothero — November 30, 2023 2 min read
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on April 5, 2023.
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on April 5, 2023.
Patrick Sison/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The first federal initiative to make free COVID-19 tests available to all public schools was recently announced by the U.S. Department of Education.

The federal agency is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to encourage school districts and charter schools to stock up nurses’ offices with the tests and hand out free tests to students, staff, parents, and the community to take home and use when needed.

Health and Human Services is prepared to ship out millions of tests in the coming months. To get the tests, school districts and charter schools will have to order them—the Education Department has notified local education agencies about how to do that through a Dear Colleague letter.

“These self-tests are easy to use and can play an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Roberto Rodriguez, the Education Department’s assistant secretary for planning, evaluation, and policy development, in a statement. “We encourage schools to make use of these free resources to safeguard students, parents, and staff throughout the 2023-24 school year.”

This initiative is part of a broader push by the Biden-Harris Administration to increase COVID-19 testing across the country, especially as the nation heads into the winter months when COVID-19 cases have traditionally increased. To date, the federal government has distributed 1.6 billion COVID-19 tests to households, community health centers, food banks, long-term care facilities, and schools since at-home tests were developed.

But with the COVID-19 public health emergency officially expiring last May, free COVID-19 tests have been harder to come by for families and schools, said Kate King, the president of the National Association of School Nurses. That is the case even though the federal government periodically offers to send free tests to households that request them.

For many families, COVID-19 tests, which typically cost more than $20 for a packet of two tests, are too expensive to use every time their children have the sniffles. And they may not be aware of programs to receive free tests, or they don’t understand how to navigate the system to get the tests, said King.

“We all need to remember that many of our children are not going to be able to access these tests,” she said. “I think this will make testing again a lot more accessible—and I’m excited!”

King, who is also a middle school nurse in Columbus, Ohio, said she no longer has COVID-19 tests in her office and often wishes she had some to send home with students.

She believes more families will use the tests if they can easily access them, which will lead to them taking more precautions and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the winter months.

“I do think when people test positive, they will self-isolate however they need to, or mask,” she said. “People understand when they’re positive that they need to do something.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Practical Methods for Integrating Computer Science into Core Curriculum
Dive into insights on integrating computer science into core curricula with expert tips and practical strategies to empower students at every grade level.
Content provided by Learning.com
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Q&A What Is Driving Youth Mental Health Problems? It's Not Just About Social Media
Focusing too much on one potential cause of the youth mental health crisis could backfire.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Teenage girl looking at smart phone
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says CDC: Child, Teen Suicide Rates Fell in 2022
While adult suicide rates are still climbing, those for school- and college-age Americans dropped.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
conceptual illustration of an umbrella opening clear skies in a storm
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion Gamifying the Classroom: How to Help Students Find Their ‘Flow’
Rewards can make studying feel more like a game. Here’s how to do it right.
David Melnikoff
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Principals Share 3 Tips for Centering Mental Health in Schools
Building supportive communities within and outside the school is key, say principals.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Social worker talking to teenage girl in office
iStock
Load More ▼