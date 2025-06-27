6 Tips for Combatting Misinformation About Your School District

The spread of false or misleading information is a growing concern for schools and districts, and it can fray the public trust they rely on to improve learning, design strategic plans, pass bond issues, and build student engagement.

In a January 2024 survey of about 400 school communications officials conducted by the National School Public Relations Association, 96% of respondents said the spread of misinformation was an issue, up from 81% in 2020, and 78% said their district had faced a challenge related to the spread of false information in the last 12 months.

Concerns about false information come as many people rely on social media as a primary source of news, artificial intelligence platforms that sometimes generate erroneous content become more accessible, and the populace reports a growing distrust in public institutions.

It can be a toxic brew. And for educators in school systems, heading off false information requires a consistent, sophisticated communications strategy that positions the district as a reliable source of information over time, school public relations experts said.

Here are six tips for handling false information about your district.

1. Learn the differences between misinformation and disinformation

Different forms of false information may require different responses, said Barbara Hunter, the executive director of the NSPRA.

Misinformation can come through rumors or misinterpreted data. It’s often spread in good faith by people who may not realize that what they are saying is incorrect.

Disinformation is intentionally spread as a tactic to diminish support for a district plan, like a bond proposal, or to sow general chaos or distrust.

While misinformation may be more easily addressed through a clarification or the presentation of proper data, it’s important to recognize the risk of drawing more attention to disinformation in your response, district leaders said.

NSPRA recommends immediately addressing false information that has spread to a wider audience or has legal implications, or that may affect student safety or other important decisions. School communications officials should monitor false information that is being discussed in smaller groups or that’s designed to provoke a confrontation, the organization recommends.

2. Know when to respond to rumors

In evolving situations, it’s important for district leaders to wait to respond until they have enough details.

In rapidly developing situations that involve student safety, like a medical incident on campus, it’s useful to provide as many details as possible as early as possible, and to inform the public of plans to provide more information as it becomes available.

When several students in the Pelham, N.Y., district fell suddenly ill at school in 2023, the district’s leaders sent communications home that day to outline what they knew and acknowledge their inability to provide certain details that are protected by student privacy laws. The next day, as rumors swirled that the students had overdosed on fentanyl, leaders sent a longer response to debunk that misinformation and share as much as they could. (Police reports later revealed the students had taken marijuana edibles.)

3. Avoid language that can be easily misconstrued

Communications from district leaders should be accessible and understandable by a wide variety of audiences, NSPRA leaders said. And they should avoid language that may be misconstrued.

Replace complicated jargon with more easily understandable terms, and avoid heavy use of acronyms. Imagine running your message through Google Translate. Would it still be largely understandable?

Another tip: Look up key terms on Urban Dictionary, a crowdsourced slang definition website, to help avoid embarrassing double meanings.

4. Establish the district as a trusted source of information

Districts should “inoculate” the public against misinformation by preparing them to anticipate it and providing a credible source to fact check rumors, Hunter said.

Some districts have created “rumor has it” websites, allowing people to submit questions about rumors they’ve heard, read clarifications, and learn about actual district policies so they can understand what’s true.

In Elk River, Minn., leaders set up a special myth-busting website in advance of a 2019 bond campaign, anticipating that false information about the extensive building plans could harm their campaign. The measure later passed.

5. When correcting misinformation, acknowledge underlying concerns that fueled its spread

Parents and members of the community often share misinformation unintentionally because they care deeply about the education and well-being of students, said Alex Wolff, the communications director for the Pelham district.

That’s why messages meant to correct rumors should also touch on the broader concerns that may have fueled them.

In Pelham’s case, the messages did both: They clarified that fentanyl was not involved in the incident, but they also acknowledged parents’ fears about the dangers of drugs. A note from the superintendent included details about how schools carry overdose-reversal drugs onsite and how many employees are trained to use them.

The district also used the situation as a teachable moment, holding forums with community organizations to discuss the risks associated with drug use.

6. Keep it civil, and be transparent about it

Districts should share updates on social media platforms because they serve as a primary source of information for many parents. But even the most innocuous post can become a magnet for discord and misinformation in the comments section.

District communications officials should develop a written policy that outlines how they moderate social media discussions and when they delete comments or shut off the ability to comment on a post, NSPRA recommends. That can help avoid the appearance that leaders have something to hide when they are merely deleting comments that contain swear words or personal attacks.

Leaders should post the policy on district social media pages, and share it in the comments when a discussion gets heated.