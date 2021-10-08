Homework Gap Could Be Back in Full Force If Lawmakers Don’t Act, Education Groups Say
IT Management

Homework Gap Could Be Back in Full Force If Lawmakers Don’t Act, Education Groups Say

By Alyson Klein — October 08, 2021 2 min read
Young girl working on computer at home.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Millions of students who were unable to participate in virtual learning because of poor home internet connectivity when the pandemic struck a year and a half ago were handed a temporary lifeline, thanks in large part to federal COVID relief funds, which helped cover devices and broadband access for students in need.

But that money will likely run out after this school year, potentially leaving students in the lurch. Fifty-seven education organizations—including the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association—asked congressional leaders in an Oct. 7 letter to provide $4 billion in additional relief in an ambitious budget bill that lawmakers are scrambling to find agreement on.

The legislation—whose price-tag could be in the trillions of dollars—may also encompass many of the Biden administration’s priorities, including expanding universal free pre-kindergarten and offering students two years of community college for free.

The so-called “homework gap” —which disproportionately impacts poor students, students of color, and those living in rural areas—has been a persistent problem since long before the pandemic struck in March 2020. In fact, as many as 16 million students and 400,000 educators lacked sufficient connectivity to participate in online learning since COVID-19 began, according to an Oct. 7 letter the groups sent to congressional leaders.

But when kids were completely unable to attend school because they didn’t have access to virtual learning, the federal government allowed districts and schools to use a portion of the more than $180 billion in federal COVID relief funding to purchase devices and hotspots that could be used to help connect teachers and students at home, among a broad range of other purposes.

Congress also provided an additional $7.1 billion for an Emergency Connectivity Fund, which flows through the E-Rate program, long used to connect schools and libraries. So far, districts have applied for about 70 percent of those funds, or a total of $5.1 billion. The money has been used to pay for 9.1 million connected devices and 5.4 million broadband connections, the letter says.

But when those dollars stop flowing in June of next year, it’s an open question where money will be coming from to continue kids’ and educators’ home connections.

“Schools and libraries will have to come up with some way to pay for it themselves, which they haven’t budgeted for,” said Jon Bernstein, president of the Bernstein Strategy Group, which represents the American Federation of School Administrators and co-chairs the Homework Gap Big Tent Coalition.

Local and state governments may be able to help pay for the extension out of leftover COVID relief dollars or other funds. But if that doesn’t happen, “kids will lose access again,” Bernstein said.

That means, the letter said, that “students could find their online courses interrupted, their research projects and homework assignments impossible to complete, and their relationships with educators and peers shut down.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Tue., October 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Street Data: A Next-Generation Model for Equity, Pedagogy, and School Transformation
Join us for this dynamic webinar as best-selling authors, Shane Safir and Jamila Dugan, lay out their transformational model—which will help you shift your focus from satellite-level data (like test scores and other metrics) to
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Wed., October 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Using Data and Analytics to Close the COVID Achievement Gap
Learning loss, learning disruption, unfinished learning - these are some of the most talked-about topics in education today. Recent studies confirm the widely held belief that students in both K-12 and Higher Education environments lost
Content provided by SAS & Intel
Register
Thu., October 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit SEL in Middle and High School: What Works, What Doesn’t
Join fellow educators and administrators in this discussion on social emotional learning and what schools and staff can do to provide it.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Management From Our Research Center Don't Buy 'Stupid Stuff:' Essential Advice for Technology Purchasing
School districts have more digital devices on their hands than ever before. Here's what they can do to get the biggest bang for their buck.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
RESET 4 TechFunding lead Image 1156179329
Alan Yrok/iStock
IT Management Download How to Make the Best Tech Decisions for Schools: A Downloadable Guide
Identify gaps, assess available solutions, solicit input from end users, and test drive new products, services, or approaches.
Emma Patti Harris
1 min read
tech decision making promo
IT Management Schools Are Flush With Stimulus Money. Will They Waste It on Unproven Technology?
Districts are throwing billions of dollars at ed tech that could be ineffective, underutilized, and come with hidden long-term costs.
Benjamin Herold
8 min read
Conceptual finance image of large group of flying money of American one hundred dollar bills in binary coded tunnel
iStock/Getty Images Plus
IT Management Goodbye, Adobe Flash: What Educators Need to Know
Programs that run on Adobe Flash will no longer work on any devices or browsers after Jan. 12.
Mark Lieberman
2 min read
Image shows laptop computer with Adobe Flash headstone
F.Sheehan/Education Week + Getty
Load More ▼