Biden Pitches Plan to Expand Universal Pre-K, Free School Meal Programs, Teacher Training

On the eve of his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden proposed an ambitious $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would expand universal prekindergarten access, make it easier for high-poverty schools to serve free meals, and fund programs to train and support teachers.

The proposal also calls for tax cuts and credits for families, free community college, child-care provisions, and a federal paid family leave program. It is expected to be the centerpiece of Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening. It faces strong political headwinds as Congress considers other costly proposals from the administration.

“In the broadest sense, these are generational investments in our future — in the future of our families, in the future of our kids,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters Tuesday night. “They pay enormous dividends, each of them. And, you know, it’s a wise investment in our collective future by any economic standard.”

The plan’s introduction follows the recent introduction of a $2 trillion infrastructure package that would provide $100 billion for school facilities construction and upgrades, among other things.

The two proposals would help fulfill Biden’s campaign promises to surge new funds to K-12 education and child-care programs. The new calls for big federal spending packages are in addition to enactment of the American Rescue Plan, which provided nearly $130 billion in COVID-19 relief aid to K-12 schools.

Among other things, the American Families Plan Biden proposed Wednesday would:

Provide $200 billion for “universal, high quality” preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds. That proposal would rely on partnerships with states, and would call for minimum employee pay of $15 per hour and “high-quality and developmentally appropriate curriculum.”

Provide $109 billion to pay for two years of free community college for all Americans, including undocumented immigrant students protected through the DREAM Act. The plan would also expand the maximum Pell Grant for low-income college students by $1,400.

Provide $9 billion to “train, equip and diversify American teachers” through expanded federal scholarships for would-be educators, “grow-your-own” programs that help paraprofessionals become full-time teachers, and teacher residency and leadership programs. The plan would also provide federal funds to help existing teachers earn additional credentials in high-demand subject areas.

Provide $45 billion to expand nutrition programs. That would include allowing more schools to participate in the existing Community Eligibility Program, which allows schools in low-income areas to serve universal free meals without individually qualifying students. Under existing rules, 40 percent of a school’s students must qualify for existing federal programs, like the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, to participate in community eligibility. In elementary schools, the new families plan would lower that threshold to 25 percent. It would also expand reimbursement rates to encourage more schools to participate.

Extend expanded child tax credits that were temporarily created through the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief bill.

Biden’s families package faces a tricky political path to passage

The latest proposal won praise from advocates for children experiencing poverty and from education groups Wednesday.

The proposal “will not only make sure that the wealthiest few and corporations contribute their fair share but, most importantly, make sure that students, families, and communities have the resources they need to thrive,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

But taken together, the families and infrastructure plans face big hurdles in passing a deeply divided Senate where Democrats do not hold a filibuster-proof majority and where Republicans have criticized calls for additional federal spending.

In a web post Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Democrats to commit to “fostering consensus instead of deepening our divides.” Others said the tax changes necessary to finance Biden’s plan were nonstarters.

President Barack Obama also pitched a preschool expansion in his 2013 State of the Union address. His plan, which saw no traction in Congress, called for incentives and support for states that want ed to substantially grow their early-childhood education offerings to expand access for 4-year-olds from low- and moderate-income families. And it would have enticed states to offer full-day kindergarten, which is not universally available.

Education plans that require state cooperation are also politically tricky because federal requirements for participation, like heightened program standards and increased teacher pay, are not always palatable to state leaders who are resistant to federal intervention.

Another potential sticking point: finding the 60 Senate votes needed to bring the plan to a vote under current rules. Democratic leaders may seek to pass it through budget reconciliation, a process that requires a simple majority.

And details of Biden’s proposals are subject to change as he negotiates with lawmakers to win support for resulting legislation.

