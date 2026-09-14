AI Policy

What guidelines do schools have for how teachers and students can use artificial intelligence—and what are the effect of those policies?
Wed., September 23, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
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Mustard unveils their new consumer line of AI smart glasses with built-in privacy guards during 2025 CES Unveiled, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Mustard unveils its new consumer line of AI smart glasses with built-in privacy guards during 2025 CES Unveiled, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Some schools are banning smart glasses as they crack down on students' digital technology use.
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A student uses Ed, a new district-developed Artificial Intelligence-assisted "learning acceleration web-based platform that will boost student success and revolutionize how K-12 education is tailored to meet individual needs," during the official launch event at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024 .
A student uses Ed, the Los Angeles Unified School District's custom AI platform that later failed, during a launch event at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024. LAUSD has now adopted a moratorium on student AI use. New York City schools have banned AI-powered tools for elementary and middle school students, meaning the nation's two largest districts have adopted major restrictions on student AI use.
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Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels today announced a moratorium on student-facing generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in schools, alongside a new screen time policy, a decision that will impact nearly 600,000 public school students, or two-thirds of the system's total enrollment at The Brooklyn Steam Center in New York City on Sept. 2, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels announced a moratorium on student-facing generative artificial intelligence use in schools and a new screen-time policy during a press conference at The Brooklyn Steam Center in New York City on Sept. 2, 2026. The moratorium is part of a growing nationwide movement to ban or limit the use of AI and decrease screen time in schools.
Katie Godowski/MediaPunch /IPX via AP
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A group of 98 high school students representing all 50 states who spent three days in Boston creating, debating, and voting on a framework for what they believe AI use in schools should look like.“America’s Youth AI Festival,” took place July 17-19 and was hosted by nonprofit Day of AI; MIT RAISE; AASA, The School Superintendents Association; and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate.
A group of 98 high school students representing all 50 states spent three days in Boston July 17-19 creating, debating, and voting on a framework for what they believe AI use in schools should look like. Some experts say educators should get students more involved in helping craft AI policies for schools.
Eric Haynes/Edward M. Kennedy Institute
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