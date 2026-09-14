AI Policy
What guidelines do schools have for how teachers and students can use artificial intelligence—and what are the effect of those policies?
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Get a clearer picture of the current policy landscape, a framework for evaluating new tools, plus language to use in the next board meeting.
Ed-Tech Policy Districts Expand Cellphone Bans to Target AI Smart Glasses. Why It Matters
Smart glasses are particularly challenging to regulate because it’s harder to tell when kids are using them, experts say
Artificial Intelligence AI Is Working Its Way Into Everything. Can School Districts Really Ban It?
It’s very difficult—maybe even impossible—to turn off generative AI for entire school districts.
Artificial Intelligence LAUSD Adopts Moratorium on Student AI Use, Another Move to Limit Classroom Tech
The nation's second-largest district is pausing student use of generative artificial intelligence.
Artificial Intelligence New York, Los Angeles Restrict Student AI Use. Will Other Districts Follow?
The restrictions come amid rising concerns about overreliance on technology in schools.
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on Using AI with Purpose: Building Responsible Practices for Schools
Learn how to implement AI responsibly with practical guidance for school leaders, teachers, and district decisionmakers.
Artificial Intelligence Students Created a National AI Policy Framework. Here’s What It Includes
Nearly 100 students from across the country collaborated to set guardrails around AI use in schools.
School Climate & Safety How One State's Schools Are Updating Policies to Fight AI Deepfakes
Illinois has updated school cyberbullying laws to include AI deepfakes, pushing for prevention and support.
Artificial Intelligence Video What AI Use Guidelines Should Look Like for Schools
Many teachers say they are not getting good guidance on how to use AI responsibly and effectively.
Artificial Intelligence Students Will Take the Lead on Crafting a Model AI Policy for Schools
Students and superintendents from across the country will put their heads together at a three-day workshop.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion Is Your School’s Approach to AI Too Flexible?
It’s tempting to prioritize adaptability when dealing with AI tools. It can also be a mistake.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion What Guidelines Should Teachers Provide for Student AI Use?
The goal is to teach students to harness AI to bolster learning and preserve their work's integrity.
Artificial Intelligence From HR to Teachers to Bus Drivers: This District’s AI Policy Applies to Everyone
The use of AI is working its way into nearly all school district jobs.
Artificial Intelligence 5 Best Practices for Crafting a School or District AI Policy
Nearly half of educators say their school or district does not have an AI policy.