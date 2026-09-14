Districts Expand Cellphone Bans to Target AI Smart Glasses. Why It Matters
Ed-Tech Policy

Districts Expand Cellphone Bans to Target AI Smart Glasses. Why It Matters

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Lauraine Langreo — September 14, 2026 3 min read
Mustard unveils their new consumer line of AI smart glasses with built-in privacy guards during 2025 CES Unveiled, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Mustard unveils its new consumer line of AI smart glasses with built-in privacy guards during 2025 CES Unveiled, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Some schools are banning smart glasses as they crack down on students' digital technology use.
Jack Dempsey/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As districts crack down on students’ use of personal technology, from phones to smartwatches, some are targeting increasingly popular smart glasses—AI-enabled eyewear that allows students to access many of the same features as a smartphone.

Smart glasses, such as those from Meta and Ray-Ban, allow users to connect to their smartphones to see and send text messages, record and watch videos and images, and interact with an AI assistant on small digital displays within the lenses. A majority of these devices aren’t recommended for kids younger than 13.

Smart glasses are the latest iteration in schools’ battle to manage kids’ digital device use. They are particularly challenging to regulate because it’s harder to tell when kids are using them, experts say.

“In many ways, smart glasses have all the ingredients of smartphones but amplified,” said Juan Pablo Hourcade, a professor of computer science at the University of Iowa, researching child-computer interactions. “At least with a smartphone, you can see a kid pull it out. You might be able to see that they’re using it, see what’s on the screen. With smart glasses, children could be listening to something, and they could be seeing things, and there’s no way the teacher would know.”

School and district leaders have raised concerns about smart glasses’ ability to help students cheat on exams or discreetly record peers and teachers without consent.

In Parker, Ariz., Superintendent Brad Sale said in an email to Education Week that the ban on smart glasses in his district is also intended to cut down on kids’ reliance on technology.

“By limiting their overall access during the school day, students will start to communicate more face to face with their peers, stay off of online platforms, and not be distracted by notifications,” Sale said.

Among the district’s other considerations behind the ban were: ensuring students are not secretly recorded in private areas like locker rooms; prioritizing the safety of children with sensitive privacy concerns, like those who have relocated due to domestic violence within the home or who may be put at risk if they are recorded without their knowledge and those photos or videos end up online; and limiting kids’ easy access to the internet, where test questions and answers may be available.

At least 39 states and the District of Columbia require districts to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools, according to an Education Week tally. Other states are either incentivizing or recommending local districts to enact their own bans or restrictive policies.

Many of those policies extend to other “personal digital communication devices,” like smartwatches, but few explicitly mention smart glasses.

Some districts have explicitly added smart watches to their lists of prohibited devices, and others have updated their student codes of conduct to prohibit them.

Schools in Fairfax County, Va., Prince William County, Va., Greenville County, S.C., and Carson City, Nev., are among those that announced students would not be allowed to use smart glasses at school beginning this academic year. Other districts are still mulling whether to ban the devices.

A Utah law enacted in July prohibits smart glasses during school hours, unless the local school board has established exceptions, such as to monitor a health condition or as part of an individualized education program accommodation.

Meanwhile, the College Board, which oversees the SAT, has banned students from wearing smart glasses while taking the exam.

Schools shouldn’t rule out using the devices for narrow educational purposes in the future, however, Hourcade said.

For instance, smart glasses could potentially be used as a tool for accessibility, such as closed captioning for students who are deaf or have limited hearing, he said. They could be used for simulations, in place of clunkier virtual reality headsets. And future iterations of these devices could have eye-tracking capabilities that educators could use to evaluate reading comprehension, he said.

“So there’s potentially beneficial educational applications,” Hourcade said. “None of those that I can think of involves kids bringing their own devices from home with no patrol by the school.”

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.
Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology, student well-being, and college and workforce readiness.
Related Tags:
AI Policy Students & AI Screen Time

Events

Wed., September 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Hiring, Retention, and Fill Rates: A Data-Driven Sub Strategy
Explore what keeps substitutes coming back and hear how one district rebuilt its substitute hiring process and improved its fill rate.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy RFK Jr. Calls for Children to Have 'Less Screen Time and More Real Life'
Speakers at an event hosted by the Department of Health and Human Services discuss the harms of student screen time, and possible solutions.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, shakes hands with the organizers of the event at the Hubert Humphrey Building in Washington on Sept. 1, 2026.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, shakes hands with the organizers of an event focused on the harms of student screen time at the Hubert Humphrey Building in Washington on Sept. 1, 2026. The symposium is part of HHS’s Live Real Life campaign, a national effort aimed at helping families, schools, and communities reduce harmful screen use and create more opportunities for children to engage in real-world experiences.
Sarah L. Voisin For Education Week
Ed-Tech Policy Opinion Is the Backlash Against Tech in Schools Going Too Far?
As schools rethink their relationship with tech, there are questions they should be asking.
Lina Eroh
5 min read
Photo illustration of an elementary-aged Caucasian boy with outstretched legs and a laptop on his lap. He is sitting on a very large cellphone propped up by four orange construction cones. The background is a montage of overlapping rectangle shapes with some ghosted images of young elementary students using a variety of tech (headphones and cellphones).
Photo illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
Ed-Tech Policy FCC Launches Review of E-Rate Program Amid Screen Time Debate
The end of the E-rate program would be an "existential threat" for schools, advocates say.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Debbie Castlen, a bus monitor for Daviess County Public Schools, sits in front of a parked school bus outfitted with wifi in the parking lot at Russell Shifley Park, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Owensboro, Ky. Castlen was working a 4-hour shift at the bus, which enables students without wifi at home to download their school assignments as the new school year begins with students working remotely.
Debbie Castlen, a bus monitor for the Daviess County public schools, sits outside a school bus equipped with Wi-Fi at Russell Shifley Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Aug. 26, 2020, where she worked a shift helping students without home internet download assignments as the school year began remotely. The setup reflects the kind of connectivity effort now under scrutiny as federal officials review the future scope of the E-rate program.
Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP
Ed-Tech Policy Education Groups Say New E-Rate Bidding Portal Will Hurt Small Districts Hardest
Supporters of the measure say it will create a more transparent bidding process.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Chairman Brendan Carr testifies before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee on Communications and Technology oversight hearing of the Federal Communications Commission at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr testifies during a House committee oversight hearing of the FCC in Washington, on Jan. 14, 2026. Some education organizations opposed a measure the FCC recently approved to create a new bidding portal for federal E-rate funds.
Jose Luis Magana/AP