What AI Use Guidelines Should Look Like for Schools

A big challenge teachers are facing as the use of artificial intelligence expands is a lack of clear direction and guidance from school leaders and policymakers on how to responsibly and effectively integrate AI into teaching and learning.

A growing number of states are trying to address that gap by establishing guidelines or even policies around how AI should be used in schools.

But experts emphasize that guidance from state education agencies isn’t always enough, because those guidelines tend to be too broad, or they might be aimed at policy-level issues rather than practice-level ones.

At a minimum, even without state guidelines, school districts should have a roadmap for educators that focuses on using AI in safe, secure, and private ways; encourages hands-on educator exploration of the tools; and includes usage policies created with input from educators and students.

This EdWeek video outlines what it takes to establish meaningful guidelines around AI use in school.

