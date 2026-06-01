Will AI Help or Overwhelm Students? Teachers Weigh In
Artificial Intelligence Video

Will AI Help or Overwhelm Students? Teachers Weigh In

By Yi-Jo Shen — June 01, 2026 1 min read
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Even as teachers across the country experiment with AI, many are skeptical of its role in classrooms, and whether it will undermine student learning. That wariness was evident during a May workshop, part of the “National Academy for AI Instruction,” a partnership between a major teachers’ union and three tech companies, including AI developers.

The American Federation of Teachers is offering its 1.8 million members free AI training and curriculum as part of the $23 million program. Teachers said they saw promise in using AI to plan lessons but are worried about the technology undermining student cognition and critical thinking.

AFT’s view is evolving, too: The union’s president recently called for restrictions on student-focused AI tools, and for research and teacher training on safety and privacy.

Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.

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