Will AI Help or Overwhelm Students? Teachers Weigh In

Even as teachers across the country experiment with AI, many are skeptical of its role in classrooms, and whether it will undermine student learning. That wariness was evident during a May workshop, part of the “National Academy for AI Instruction,” a partnership between a major teachers’ union and three tech companies, including AI developers.

The American Federation of Teachers is offering its 1.8 million members free AI training and curriculum as part of the $23 million program. Teachers said they saw promise in using AI to plan lessons but are worried about the technology undermining student cognition and critical thinking.

AFT’s view is evolving, too: The union’s president recently called for restrictions on student-focused AI tools, and for research and teacher training on safety and privacy.