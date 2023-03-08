Why Student Data Privacy Is a Civil Rights Issue
Privacy & Security

Why Student Data Privacy Is a Civil Rights Issue

By Lauraine Langreo — March 08, 2023 2 min read
Illustration of numerous computer windows overlapping with creepy eyeballs inside the close, open, and minimize circles within the various window screens.
Daniel Hertzberg for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Austin , Texas -

Schools collect massive amounts of data about students: health records, grades, disciplinary actions, attendance, and more.

And as schools rely more on digital tools, parents and students are increasingly concerned about data privacy. They’re worried about data breaches and about their data being shared with companies or organizations without their consent, according to a 2021 Center for Democracy and Technology report.

If these school records get into the wrong hands, they could harm marginalized students, according to panelists at a SXSW EDU session about student data privacy.

In fact, a 2022 Center for Democracy and Technology report found that monitoring software that’s supposed to keep students safe and on-task when they use school-issued digital devices had significant downsides. The tools were more likely to be used for disciplinary purposes (mostly affecting students who are Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ, or have disabilities) rather than for counseling purposes, the report found.

These findings show that student data privacy is a civil rights issue, said Elizabeth Laird, the director of equity in civic technology for the Center for Democracy and Technology, a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties.

Some of the technology tools that schools use and the data they collect are biased because they’re a product of a society with racial, social, and economic inequities, the panelists said.

“We need to understand that these technologies are showing up within a long-standing historical continuum of racial injustice and racial hierarchy within our communities,” said Clarence Okoh, a senior policy counsel for Center for Law and Social Policy, a nonprofit that advocates for policies aimed at improving the lives of people with low-incomes.

For example, in Minnesota, Ramsey County, the city of St. Paul, and St. Paul Public Schools entered into a data-sharing agreement to increase efficiency and effectiveness in identifying young people that were at risk to be involved in the juvenile justice system.

But that partnership raises serious data privacy concerns, according to Marika Pfefferkorn, the co-founder of the social venture Twin Cities Innovation Alliance, because sensitive data about a student could end up being viewed by people who should not have access to it.

Another challenge with student data privacy is that the laws that govern it are rarely enforced, Laird said.

Federal agencies must step up enforcement and federal and state policymakers should use their power of influence to provide guidance on which tech tools are aligned with data privacy laws, Okoh said.

It’s also important to center students in any conversation about what happens to the personal information collected about them and to have a “feedback loop” in the community, Pfefferkorn said.

“I’m tired of hearing the privacy and safety trade off,” Laird said. “Privacy is safety.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Student & District Data Student Privacy Civil Rights

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Four Countries Want Students to Help Their Schools Fight Cyber Threats
Australia, India, Japan, and the United States are teaming up to shine a spotlight on cybersecurity.
Alyson Klein
1 min read
Gloved hand reaching into a laptop screen hacking someone's account.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Q&A What Educators Need to Know About Ed-Tech Companies' Data Privacy Policies
A data privacy expert weighs in on what K-12 district leaders need to look out for when reviewing privacy policies.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Low angle view of a blue padlock made to resemble a circuit board and placed on binary computer code background
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security 3 Ways Schools Can Reduce Cybersecurity Risks
A new federal report outlines steps schools can take to protect against cybersecurity threats.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Illustration of Internet network data computer laptop security shield and lock symbol.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Privacy & Security District Leaders Are More Worried Than Ever About Data Privacy. New Center Aims to Help
Parents are asking more questions about data privacy issues related to the technologies schools are using.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Data security and privacy concept. Visualization of personal or business information safety.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼