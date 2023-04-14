What Educators Think About Using AI in Schools

For years, educators have already been using some products powered by artificial intelligence to teach or to help with logistics, such as planning bus routes.
But in recent months, the rise of ChatGPT—an AI-powered tool that can write anything with just a simple prompt—has ignited debates about the benefits and drawbacks of the use of artificial intelligence in education.
Some educators are worried about how students might use AI-driven technologies like ChatGPT to cheat on school assignments, and others are embracing these products to save them time in responding to emails and creating rubrics.
Nearly half of educators who responded to a recent EdWeek Research Center survey said AI would have a negative or very negative impact on teaching and learning in the next five years. Twenty-seven percent said AI’s impact would be positive or very positive.
In the open-ended response section of the survey—which was conducted between March 29 and April 11 and had responses from 863 teachers, principals, and district leaders—two dozen educators told us how they felt about AI.
From concerns about its harms to ideas on how it will change the education system, here’s what they said.
AI will change education
—District superintendent | California
— Elementary school principal | California
— High school principal | Washington state
— High school principal | Georgia
Educators need to discuss and learn more about AI
— District superintendent | West Virginia
— District administrator for curriculum/instruction | Tennessee
— District assistant superintendent | Oregon
— High school principal | Wisconsin
Some educators believe AI will be harmful
— Middle school teacher | Massachusetts
— District administrator for student services | Iowa
— High school teacher | Missouri
— District administrator for curriculum/instruction | Arkansas
Some say it will be useful
— District administrator for curriculum/instruction | New Jersey
— Elementary school teacher | Idaho
Others acknowledged the nuance between the benefits and drawbacks
— High school teacher | California
— Elementary school principal | Texas