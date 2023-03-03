What Do Teachers Think of ChatGPT? You Might Be Surprised
Classroom Technology

What Do Teachers Think of ChatGPT? You Might Be Surprised

By Arianna Prothero — March 03, 2023 2 min read
Teacher bot concept emerging from a laptop with a word bubble that reads "Hi"
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There’s been a lot of ink spilled over how ChatGPT will make it easier for students to cheat. But a new survey shows that many teachers have a positive view of the artificial intelligence technology and they’re even using it more often than their students are.

Fifty-one percent of teachers say they have used ChatGPT, with 40 percent of teachers saying they use it weekly and 10 percent reporting they use it almost every day, according to a nationally representative survey of more than 1,000 K-12 teachers and 1,000 students by the polling and research firm Impact Research for the Walton Family Foundation.

By comparison, only a third of students ages 12-17 reported using ChatGPT for school, and just 22 percent said they use it on a weekly basis or more.

When asked if “ChatGPT will likely have legitimate educational uses we cannot ignore,” 59 percent of teachers agreed, while a quarter said they believe “ChatGPT will likely only be useful for students to cheat.”

Teachers reported in the survey that they are using the AI program for lesson planning, generating creative ideas for their classes, and putting together background knowledge for their lessons.

For example, a teacher in Utah told Education Week that he used ChatGPT to generate multiple examples of a single argument using different tones, estimating the chatbot saved him more than an hour’s worth of work. Teachers have also used the program to give students feedback on assignments, build rubrics, compose emails to parents, and write letters of recommendation.

ChatGPT’s ability to perform all these functions got mixed reviews from teachers, when Education Week asked a group of them to evaluate the technology. These teachers were most optimistic about the program’s capabilities to save them time in responding to emails and creating rubrics, but less impressed by the lesson plan ChatGPT generated or its ability to grade an essay.

Many teachers more likely to permit, than prohibit, students’ use of ChatGPT

Of the teachers using ChatGPT, the Impact Research/Walton Foundation survey found that 88 percent gave the AI program a good review, saying it has had a positive impact on instruction. Seventy-nine percent of students said the same thing.

Teachers report they have been much more likely to allow students to use ChatGPT than they have been to catch students using it without permission. Thirty-eight percent of teachers say they have given their students the green light to use the program, compared to 10 percent who say they have caught their students using ChatGPT without their permission.

Fifteen percent of students said they have used ChatGPT without their teachers’ consent.

Around three-quarters of teachers say that ChatGPT can help their students learn more and help them grow as teachers. Among students, 68 percent believe the program can help them become better students and 75 percent think it helps them learn faster.

But for those teachers concerned about students using ChatGPT to cheat on writing assignments, there are ways to stay one step ahead of them and AI, such as asking students to write about things ChatGPT won’t know about, such as themselves or an issue specific to their local community. Teachers can also require students to complete their assignments in class with pencil and paper.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., March 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How Culturally Responsive Leadership Leads to Student Success
Discover how to create a learning environment where all students feel valued and supported, and how to accelerate learning for English learners and students of color.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology ChatGPT Cheating: What to Do When It Happens
Experts caution against a punitive approach for students caught using the technology to cheat.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Ctrl C and Ctrl V computer keyboard neon buttons.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Outsmart ChatGPT: 8 Tips for Creating Assignments It Can't Do
Students may outsource their five paragraph essays to ChatGPT, but there are some types of writing the tool doesn't handle well.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Artificial intelligence and schoolwork image with hand holding pencil with digital AI collage overtop
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Q&A Why Superintendents Must See Themselves as Ed-Tech Leaders
David Schuler, AASA's incoming executive director, is taking on the helm of the organization at a critical moment for education technology.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Adult male teaching a lecture from desktop PC at computer lab.
E+
Classroom Technology Q&A Sal Khan to Schools: Don't Ban ChatGPT
ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence tools can serve as reading and writing coaches for students, Khan Academy founder suggests.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Sal Khan, founder of the Khan Academy, said he is against bans on the use of ChatGPT in schools. The New York City school district, for instance, bans the use of the technology.
Sal Khan, founder of the Khan Academy, said educators should see ChatGPT as a teaching tool for reading and writing.
Business Wire via AP
Load More ▼