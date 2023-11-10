Students Want to Learn More About AI. Schools Aren’t Keeping Up
Classroom Technology

Students Want to Learn More About AI. Schools Aren’t Keeping Up

By Lauraine Langreo — November 10, 2023 1 min read
Illustration of an AI chatbot assist on the face of a cellphone tutoring a kid student doing homework with subject matter icons floating all around him.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There’s a wide gap between what students say they want to learn about how to use artificial intelligence responsibly and what schools are teaching them right now, concludes a recent report from the Center for Democracy & Technology, a nonprofit that promotes digital rights.

Seventy-two percent of students said they would find it helpful to learn how to use generative AI responsibly, according to the organization’s nationally representative survey of 1,029 high school students conducted between June and August. Meanwhile, less than half of students (44 percent) said they’ve received AI guidance from their schools, the report found.

Today’s students are often called digital natives and seen as experts in navigating the digital space. But the report found other gaps in the digital-technology guidance that students said would be helpful to get from their schools and what schools have provided so far.

As schools become more reliant on technology for teaching and learning, collecting student data, and monitoring students’ behavior online, it’s important to teach students how to be responsible digital citizens.

In the Center for Democracy & Technology survey conducted over the summer, students were asked what kind of tech guidance and support from schools they would find helpful. Here’s what they said:

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Artificial Intelligence Digital Literacy Research

Events

Tue., November 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Multiply Your Impact with Effective Mental Wellness Support
Learn how districts can effectively deliver student mental wellness and resilience support without a heavy lift on staff.
Content provided by EmpowerU Education
Register
Wed., November 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Understanding and Applying the Science of Learning Math
Join leading researchers and educators as they investigate instructional approaches to improve student achievement in mathematics.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
Thu., November 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Proven Strategies for Accelerating Learning
Join this free virtual event to engage with experts on learning recovery and proven strategies to accelerate learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Schools Desperately Need Guidance on AI. Who Will Step Up?
Just two states have provided official AI guidance to schools, according to an analysis by the Center for Reinventing Public Education.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
A close up of a laptop and hands overlaid with AI and techie icons.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion Do Educational Apps Actually Help Kids Learn?
A new analysis shows that the overall effect is positive, but that's based on a variety of factors.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Classroom Technology Parents Are Open to AI Use in Schools. But They Have a Lot of Questions
Sixty-two percent of parents say in a new poll that they have heard little to nothing about how AI can be used in education.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Close Up of Black Father With Mobile Phone And his Son Using a Digital Tablet Reading With Headphones At Home
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology The 93 Questions Schools Should Ask About AI
CoSN, Teach AI, Code.org, the Council of Great City Schools, and others are stepping up to help districts think through AI.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
A close up of a laptop and hands overlaid with AI and techie icons.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼