Schools Need to Practice Cyberattack Defense ‘Like Fire Drills’
Privacy & Security

Schools Need to Practice Cyberattack Defense ‘Like Fire Drills’

By Lauraine Langreo — June 27, 2023 2 min read
Photo of instructor giving lesson.
E+ / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Philadelphia , Pa. -

Schools’ use of digital tools has taken off in recent years, making them more likely to be the target of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

The problem is, many K-12 technology leaders don’t feel adequately prepared to defend their networks.

That is the case even though cyberattacks can cause major disruptions to teaching and learning, and to administrative functions in a school district. The attacks can also put sensitive data about students and employees at risk.

In a June 26 panel discussion that I moderated at the International Society for Technology in Education conference, three experts discussed what district leaders can do to ensure they are prepared for cyberattacks and that students and staff are using digital tools safely.

The panelists were Mohit Gupta, the manager of products for the digital learning platform Clever; Elizabeth Hoover, the chief technology officer for the Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia; and Merve Lapus, the vice president of education outreach for Common Sense, a nonprofit that promotes the development of digital and media literacy skills.

Cybersecurity plans should address key questions

Because more and more districts are the targets of cyberattacks, it’s important for district leaders to be prepared for that possibility.

Even districts that have all the guardrails in place could still get targeted, Gupta said, so what’s important is “making sure that we are planning for what happens when things don’t go right.”

Some questions that district technology leaders should think about include:

  • What do you do immediately?
  • Whom do you contact?
  • What are the possible remediation steps?

And then, cybersecurity plans need to be practiced “like fire drills,” Gupta said. “If you’re never acting on a plan, and it’s only this document sitting in one place, the moment you need it, nobody is going to be able to find it or know what to do with it.”
For example, the Alexandria, Va., school district has a cyber incident response team. The team members come from different positions within the district and are not cybersecurity experts, but they’re the people who know what to do in the event of a cyberattack, Hoover said. They’re the ones who know whom to call for help—cybersecurity insurance and lawyers, for example—when an attack happens.

How generative AI will affect districts’ cybersecurity

Cyber criminals are already using artificial-intelligence-powered tools more than ever before, Gupta said. So how should schools use these tools?

“I hope we have a culture that when new technology comes in, we explore it and examine it, and understand it and how it can be used,” Hoover said.

Her district is already discussing how to approach these emerging technologies, how to secure the data those tools are collecting, and how to engage the community in the process.

Lapus agreed that schools need to be “thoughtful, but not necessarily be fearful” about these emerging technologies.

What’s important for educators to understand is where the AI tools are getting their information from and what the possible biases are behind that information.

“For schools, the depth and breadth of technology when it’s no longer a choice and everybody gets to use it is a huge reason why cybersecurity has suddenly become so important,” Gupta said. “We have to like catch up really fast and train everybody in a world where the value of the data is extremely high, which means that the attackers are much more motivated and have much more resources to get that data out.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Tomorrow’s Success Begins with Engaging Your Students – Learn How
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Why Student Data Privacy Is a Civil Rights Issue
Data privacy problems in schools could be disproportionately hurting specific groups.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Illustration of numerous computer windows overlapping with creepy eyeballs inside the close, open, and minimize circles within the various window screens.
Daniel Hertzberg for Education Week
Privacy & Security It Takes an Entire District to Prevent a Cyberattack: 5 Tips
One of the biggest challenges in making cybersecurity policies work is getting everyone engaged.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
underground cyber security hologram with digital shield 3D rendering
iStock/Getty Images
Privacy & Security Four Countries Want Students to Help Their Schools Fight Cyber Threats
Australia, India, Japan, and the United States are teaming up to shine a spotlight on cybersecurity.
Alyson Klein
1 min read
Gloved hand reaching into a laptop screen hacking someone's account.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Q&A What Educators Need to Know About Ed-Tech Companies' Data Privacy Policies
A data privacy expert weighs in on what K-12 district leaders need to look out for when reviewing privacy policies.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Low angle view of a blue padlock made to resemble a circuit board and placed on binary computer code background
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼