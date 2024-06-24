Schools Can’t Evaluate All Those Ed-Tech Products. Help Is on the Way
Classroom Technology

Schools Can’t Evaluate All Those Ed-Tech Products. Help Is on the Way

By Alyson Klein — June 24, 2024 2 min read
PC tablet with cloud of application icons floating from off the screen.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Seven leading education technology organizations—including the International Society for Technology in Education and the Consortium for School Networking—are teaming up to help school districts scrutinize a deluge of education technology products and applications.

The organizations collaborated to articulate a single set of key factors districts should consider in evaluating ed-tech tools, such as safety and usability.

They aim to create a one-stop resource educators can use to quickly determine which products and applications have been examined and recommended by reputable, independent reviewers. (ISTE, for instance, offers a seal on technology applications that meet its standards.)

Many districts don’t have the manpower to carefully evaluate new learning technology—or fully get their arms around the thousands of programs they’re already using.

Districts around the country accessed an average of 2,591 distinct ed-tech tools during the 2022-23 school year, according to LearnPlatform, an ed-tech company. And that number may grow as developers create artificial intelligence-powered tools for classrooms.

“The goal here is take the burden off of schools,” said Richard Culatta, ISTE’s CEO, in an interview. “An ed-tech company can’t validate itself. It can’t be like, ‘We checked. We’re good.’ [They] have to be validated by a credible third party.”

Dealing with a myriad of district quality-review processes can also be a headache for companies, because they want to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of their products and platforms as efficiently as possible, the organizations behind the effort contend.

The 5 elements of a quality product or service

In addition to ISTE and CoSN, the organizations behind the effort include 1EdTech CAST, Digital Promise, InnovateEDU, and the State Educational Technology Directors Association, or SEDTA.

Together, they have decided that quality ed-tech products must be:

  • Safe, so they protect students’ and teachers’ personal data;
  • Evidence-based or grounded in sound research;
  • Inclusive, and accessible to a broad range of students;
  • Usable, so they’re teacher-and-student friendly; and
  • Interoperable, so they easily connect with other school technology.

When it comes to the quality of ed-tech tools, “we are agreeing that there are five elements that we need to be talking about and we’re going to call them the same thing,” Culatta said. “That alone is giving a level of clarity both to schools, and to the industry, that they have not had ever until this point.”

The organizations will also create a clearinghouse, where educators can see whether a particular tool has been validated by an organization with expertise in each of these five areas. Right now, no clearinghouse offers certifications from a range of credible reviewers.

The effort comes at a key moment. Educators need to be more deliberate and discerning in purchasing education technology, because schools are up against the final deadlines for spending federal COVID relief cash, Culatta said.

The end of that funding—which helped pay for Internet connectivity and digital learning tools in many districts—“forces us to up our game a bit” in evaluating ed tech, Culatta said.

During the rapid pivot to virtual learning spurred by the pandemic, many educators embraced tech tools that “maybe weren’t ready for prime time, maybe weren’t the best that they needed to be,” Culatta said. “It’s time to really double down on the stuff that’s really working well, that’s really making an impact. And if it’s not, we shouldn’t be spending money. We shouldn’t be putting it in front of kids.’”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., June 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Strategies for Incorporating SEL into Curriculum
Empower students to thrive. Learn how to integrate powerful social-emotional learning (SEL) strategies into the classroom.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Q&A Forget Cheating. Here’s the Real Question About AI in Schools
The head of a major education organization sees a coming shift in the conversation about
AI in schools.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Conceptual image of dice with question marks on them with A.I. faded in background.
Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion Cellphones in Schools: Addiction, Distraction, or Teaching Tool?
A short history of the long debate over how to manage cellphone use in the classroom.
Mary Hendrie
5 min read
People staring into their phones. Conceptual Illustration.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Classroom Technology AI and Equity, Explained: A Guide for K-12 Schools
Educators need to be aware that AI technology is only as good as the data it’s been trained on. That data often reflects society's biases.
Alyson Klein
12 min read
Artificial intelligence and schoolwork image with hand holding pencil with digital AI collage overtop
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Which Teachers Are More Likely to Use AI Chatbots?
A growing number of teachers are using AI-powered chatbots for work, but there’s a gap opening up among younger and older teachers.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Illustration of woman using AI.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼