Schools Are a Top Target of Ransomware Attacks, and It’s Getting Worse
Privacy & Security

Schools Are a Top Target of Ransomware Attacks, and It’s Getting Worse

By Lauraine Langreo — August 17, 2023 3 min read
Conceptual illustration of computer with a pixelated lock on screen.
Nanzeeba Ibnat/iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Ransomware and other cyberattacks on K-12 schools are increasing, especially as districts lean further into technology use for teaching, learning, and other school operations.

Eighty percent of school IT professionals reported that their schools were hit by ransomware in the last year, according to a global survey of 3,000 IT/cybersecurity leaders conducted by cybersecurity company Sophos between January and March. That’s up from 56 percent from the 2022 survey.

School IT professionals were also more likely to report that they’ve experienced ransomware attacks than IT professionals from other industries, according to the survey, which included responses from 200 IT professionals from the K-12 sector.

“Given the resource challenges facing schools, we’ve accumulated a lot of sort of technical debt that is going to make better defending school communities from these threats a challenging endeavor,” said Doug Levin, the national director of the K12 Security Information Exchange, a nonprofit focused on helping K-12 schools prevent cyberattacks.

In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals break into a district or school’s network and take data and encrypt it, preventing the district from accessing the data. Attackers will decrypt and return the data if the district or its insurance company pays a ransom. Attackers typically threaten to release student and employee data to the public if they aren’t paid.

For instance, after a ransomware attack on Los Angeles Unified last year, hackers published highly sensitive mental health records of current and former students. And after a breach at Minneapolis Public Schools in March, a cyber gang published files detailing campus rape cases, child abuse inquiries, student mental health crises, and suspension reports, according to The 74.

Guidance from the FBI and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency discourages paying the ransom because it doesn’t guarantee that the data will be decrypted or that the systems will no longer be compromised. Paying the cyber criminals also encourages hackers to target more victims.

See Also

Special Report Cybersecurity
Getty
Privacy & Security Biden Administration Announces Cybersecurity Initiative for K-12 Schools
Lauraine Langreo, August 7, 2023
4 min read

But the question of whether or not to pay ransom does not always have a simple answer, especially for school districts that have to ensure continuity of operations, according to experts. Due to insufficient cybersecurity resources, districts sometimes have to pay ransom fees to get their systems back because starting from scratch would be more expensive.

The loss of learning time after a cyberattack ranges from three days to three weeks, and recovery time from the attack can take anywhere from two to nine months, according to a 2022 U.S. Government Accountability Office report. School districts have also lost between $50,000 and $1 million per cyberattack, the report found.

This is ‘a systemwide issue’

While there are many strategies individual school districts can use to protect against cyberattacks, Levin said there needs to be a collective effort to protect all schools from these incidents.

“We do need a much more robust dialogue and conversation about these sorts of incidents,” Levin said, “and really treat the issue as if an attack on one school district is an attack on all school districts. We really need to view this as a systemwide issue, where we need to work together to learn from each other and defend collectively against these threats.”

School districts and ed-tech vendors need to come together and agree on what the cybersecurity measures should be and where the responsibility lies, Levin said. These measures should be mandated by policymakers, with investment in resources included so districts can take the steps they need to protect their communities.

See Also

Illustration of cloud computing and lock.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Newly Proposed Grants Could Help Districts Extinguish a Cybersecurity '4-Alarm Fire'
Alyson Klein, July 12, 2023
5 min read

The White House and the U.S. Department of Education earlier this month announced the launch of a “government coordinating council” that will facilitate formal collaboration among all levels of government and school districts to help strengthen schools’ cybersecurity.

The federal initiative “raises the visibility on these issues,” Levin said, but it’s still based on “voluntary improvement” from school districts instead of formal rules, so there’s “a tremendous amount of work still to be done.”

“We’re going to need to see much more robust and directive guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and the federal government, as well as dedicated resources to implement that guidance,” he said.

Some state legislatures are ramping up efforts to strengthen K-12 schools’ cyber defenses. Texas has allocated $55 million to protect school districts from major cyberattacks, and Minnesota approved $24.3 million in grants to address school districts’ cybersecurity needs earlier this year.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Tue., August 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How Schools Can Invest in Improving Student Literacy
Seeking solutions for improving student reading? Discover effective strategies for literacy instruction and cost navigation.
Register
Wed., August 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar PLCs in Action: How K-12 Leaders Raise the Bar for Success
Explore the transformative power of PLCs! Learn how to ask meaningful questions, analyze student data, set data-driven goals, collaborate, and cater to all learners.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., August 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Reading and Retention Mandates: Is it Effective?
Learn how states are overhauling how reading is taught, and why one component—holding back students who aren’t reading on grade level—is among the most controversial requirements.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Districts, Take Note: Privacy Is Rare in Apps Used in Schools
Not protecting students' data privacy can cause real-world harms.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
PC tablet with cloud of application icons floating from off the screen.
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Most Tech Companies Profit Off Student Data, Even If They Say Otherwise, Report Finds
Nearly three-quarters of the most popular apps and online platforms likely profit from user data, according to Common Sense Media.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Low angle view of a blue padlock made to resemble a circuit board and placed on binary computer code background
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Schools Need to Practice Cyberattack Defense 'Like Fire Drills'
Three experts discuss what district leaders can do to ensure students and staff are using digital tools safely.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Photo of instructor giving lesson.
E+ / Getty
Privacy & Security K-12 Tech Leaders Don’t Feel Prepared for Cyberattacks
New survey suggests that K-12 technology leaders are still struggling to figure out how to solve cybersecurity problems.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
abstract digital key with technology interface, cybersecurity, key, lock, cellphone, fingerprint, and cloud computing icons
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼