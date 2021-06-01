School District Leaders Are Still Worried About Home Internet Access for Students
Classroom Technology

School District Leaders Are Still Worried About Home Internet Access for Students

June 01, 2021 2 min read
Veronica Esquivel, 10, finishes her homework after her virtual school hours while her brother Isias Esquivel sits in front of the computer, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at their residence in Chicago's predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood.
Veronica Esquivel, 10, finishes her homework in her Chicago home after a day of virtual school in February.
Shafkat Anowar/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Gaps in access to digital learning tools at home remain a top concern for district leaders even though schools have made huge strides over the past year to help more kids get online, according to a new survey.

The survey—conducted by the Consortium for School Networking, a membership organization for education technology professionals, in partnership with AASA, the School Superintendents Association, polled district leaders in nearly 400 urban, suburban, rural school districts across the country.

The survey results show school districts are putting much more attention on home internet connections for students. Back in 2020, when the pandemic was just a few months old, almost half of district leaders surveyed by CoSN said their districts did not provide off-campus broadband services. That percentage plummeted in 2021, with only 5 percent of leaders surveyed saying their districts don’t provide some sort of off-campus internet services.

In this most recent survey, about 70 percent of districts reported that they gave Wi-Fi hotspots to help students get connected. That’s compared with just 17 percent of districts who said they had doled out hotspots for off-campus use back in 2020. And this school year, a little over a quarter of district leaders said they worked to provide subsidized home internet for families, a big increase over last school year’s 10 percent.

Despite all this progress, technology equity issues remain a top concern for district leaders. Ninety-seven percent of district leaders ranked it as a serious issue, making it the third most urgent problem overall. What’s more, 65 percent said they had “significant” concerns about equity.

Cybersecurity, though, remains the number one priority for district leaders, with privacy and security coming in second place, according to the survey. Schools continue to face an increasing array of cybersecurity threats, especially as they use more cloud-based technology tools.

District Offices as a ‘non-stop help desk’

One of the big technology lessons of the pandemic is that schools were not prepared to make the pivot to remote and hybrid learning. It was a logistical mess in most districts.

And that was especially the case when it came to providing remote IT support, according to the survey. More than half of district leaders surveyed—61 percent—said their districts were not prepared to offer what one survey participant described as a “non-stop help desk.”

Another survey participant said, “we went from having one district network to support to having 20,000 networks to support. We were surprised by the number of people who didn’t know how to connect a device to their home network, to a printer, etc.” And another respondent noted that not all students have parents who can help with technology.

Because of all the technological challenges, parental engagement has also been transformed by the pandemic. Sixty-three percent of district leaders surveyed said they communicate with parents more often than they did before the crisis. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they gave parents technology tips, while another third said they provided teaching help. Another quarter said they gave parents more detailed information about the curriculum.

Events

Thu., June 03, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Micro-credentials to Master’s Degrees: The Future of Educator Advancement
How can district leaders support strengthening educators’ skills for COVID recovery in the classroom while also empowering their growth and advancement? Join guest speakers, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Dr. Brandon Tatum, chief strategy
Content provided by BloomBoard
Register
Tue., June 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How to Power Your Curriculum With Digital Books
Register for this can’t miss session looking at best practices for utilizing digital books to support their curriculum.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Lessons Learned From Teachers About How to Develop New Technology Skills
Two teachers who learned new technology skills during the pandemic share how they think schools should rethink professional development.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
A self-learning teacher looks beyond their computer screen
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Opinion Getting Ed Tech Wrong Would Be a Bitter Pandemic Legacy
Bad ed-tech habits that formed during the shutdown risk compromising instruction and even slowing the return to school next fall.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Sponsor Simplify K-5 Learning with Digital Content—All in One Place
Children learn best when there are fewer barriers to learning. Gale In Context: Elementary, matches how young kids naturally navigate online
Content provided by Gale
Gale In Context: Elementary replicates the way curious kids naturally learn, simplifying the experience
Gale In Context: Elementary replicates the way curious kids naturally learn, simplifying the experience.
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center During COVID-19, Schools Have Made a Mad Dash to 1-to-1 Computing. What Happens Next?
Districts that purchased devices for hybrid and remote learning will have to determine how to use them for in-person instruction.
Alyson Klein
8 min read
A line of volunteers carries iPads to be delivered to parents at curbside pickup at Eastside Elementary on March 23, 2020, in Clinton, Miss. Educators are handing out the devices for remote learning while students are forced to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.
A line of volunteers carries iPads to be delivered to parents at curbside pickup at Eastside Elementary a year ago in Clinton, Miss.<br/>
Julio Cortez/AP
Load More ▼