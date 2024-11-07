What to Know About AI Misinformation: A Primer for Teachers (Downloadable)
Opinion
Artificial Intelligence Opinion

What to Know About AI Misinformation: A Primer for Teachers (Downloadable)

Educate students to be savvy about artificial intelligence in a few steps
By Sam Wineburg & Nadav Ziv — November 07, 2024 1 min read
Modern collage with halftone hands, eyes and search box. Person looking for information in the search bar. Concept of searching, looking, finding opportunities and knowledge in internet. SEO concept
Alona Horkova/iStock + Education Week
Sam Wineburg & Nadav Ziv
Sam Wineburg is the Margaret Jacks Professor of Education, Emeritus at Stanford University and the co-founder of the Digital Inquiry Group, an independent nonprofit research group that creates curriculum for teaching information literacy. Nadav Ziv is a research associate of the group.

Educators have stumbled in helping students spot misinformation on the internet. Now teachers risk making the same mistakes with artificial intelligence, even as education leaders preach its promise for the classroom.

Young people are easily deceived on the internet because they judge content by how it looks and sounds. With AI, the deception can be even greater because large language models are so good at making information feel persuasive even when it fabricates content and ignores context.

Sam Wineburg, the co-founder of the Digital Inquiry Group, and Nadav Ziv, a researcher with the group, wrote an opinion essay to sketch the dangers and suggest ways that educators can help students become more savvy at evaluating AI-generated information. “Educators must show students the limits of AI and teach them the basic skills of internet search for fact-checking what they see,” the authors wrote.

Below is a downloadable primer on how to help students learn to detect AI misinformation as well as some resources to deepen that effort.

Download the Guide (PDF)

See Also

Trendy pop art collage search concept. Halftone laptop computer with search bar and cut out hands pointing on it.
Cristina Gaidau/iStock
Artificial Intelligence Opinion What Makes Students (and the Rest of Us) Fall for AI Misinformation?
Sam Wineburg & Nadav Ziv, October 25, 2024
4 min read

Bess Keller, Senior Contributing Editor, and Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director, contributed to this downloadable guide.

