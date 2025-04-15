Math Teachers Have Little Confidence in Their AI Abilities
Artificial Intelligence

Math Teachers Have Little Confidence in Their AI Abilities

By Arianna Prothero — April 15, 2025 2 min read
Illustration of a AI robot hand with pointed finger shooting jumbled numbers. A small female professional is standing on top the finger with her hands in her suit pants pockets and looking at all the jumbled numbers.
DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Many math teachers are not confident in their ability to leverage artificial intelligence in their teaching, and they aren’t getting the support they need to do so.

A new EdWeek Research Center survey shows that a majority of math teachers say they have not received training on using AI nor encouragement from supervisors to experiment with the technology.

That could stymie math teachers’ adoption of the technology, even as more educational products are infused with AI and teachers themselves acknowledge that their students will need to know how to use AI in future careers.

As it is, most math teachers are allowed to use AI-powered tools to teach math. In the EdWeek Research Center’s survey—which was conducted in February and included 411 elementary, middle, and high school math teachers—72 percent said they were permitted to use the technology in their schools.

But simply being allowed to use the technology isn’t enough. To really adopt the technology and incorporate it into instruction, teachers need meaningful professional development and the chance to experiment on their own, said Latrenda Knighten, the president of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and a former math teacher. Knighten recently spoke with Education Week for a special series on AI in math instruction.

“They need professional development, and not someone who is from the company that you’re purchasing the tool from—they’re just showing you how to use it,” she said. “You want professional development from someone showing you how to integrate the tool, how to teach content-focused lessons but you’re using [AI] as just one more tool.”

So, how are schools doing at providing these essentials to math teachers? Their responses in the recent EdWeek Research Center survey show some weak spots. For example, more than half of math teachers say they have not been encouraged at all by their principals or supervisors to experiment with existing AI tools.

Meanwhile, nearly 7 in 10 math teachers said they have not yet received professional development on using artificial intelligence to teach their subject. Of those who have not had PD, 66 percent said that they would like training.

Among those who have received professional development, the EdWeek Research Center found that their reviews of that training are decidedly mixed.

That might be one reason why math teachers tend not to feel confident about their ability to leverage AI in math instruction. Sixty-three percent rate their skills as either nonexistent or poor, underscoring how a lack of training and encouragement could be affecting teachers’ adoption of this new technology.

And math teachers appear to be slower to adopt AI-powered tools than their peers in other subjects. A separate February survey from RAND found that English/language arts and science teachers were almost twice as likely to report using AI tools than math teachers.

It’s an issue that’s further complicated by math teachers’ skepticism of AI: A little more than half predicted in the EdWeek Research Center survey that over the next five years, AI-powered instructional tools will either cause math achievement in their schools to decline or remain flat.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Trust in Science of Reading to Improve Intervention Outcomes
There’s no time to waste when it comes to literacy. Getting intervention right is critical. Learn best practices, tangible examples, and tools proven to improve reading outcomes.
Content provided by 95 Percent Group LLC
Register
Tue., April 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Webinar How to Build Students’ Confidence in Math
Learn practical tips to build confident mathematicians in our webinar.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence More Teachers Than Ever Before Are Trained on AI. Are They Ready to Use It?
The number of districts that provided AI training to teachers has doubled year over year.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
An illustration of an outline of a head on a dark blue background and illuminating inside the head are the letters "AI" surrounded by a glowing light blueish white motherboard circuitry pattern.
Vladgrin/iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion The One Thing This Student Will Never Ask AI to Do
K-12 teachers can help students use AI tools productively without limiting their intellectual growth. Here’s how.
Divya Ganesan
3 min read
Vector profile of programming code taking the shape of a human face, colorful letters, futuristic representation of artificial intelligence
iStock/Getty Images
Artificial Intelligence Q&A Making the Case to Students That Math Is Important, Even When AI Does It All
An AI researcher and former teacher shares insights on how new technologies will affect math instruction and learning.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of someone doing math on a laptop
Getty
Artificial Intelligence How AI Might Be Used to Motivate and Assess Students in Math
Gates Foundation education director outlines how AI might be used to improve math instruction.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Silhouette of virtual human head profile filled in with illuminating handwritten math equations from a dark blue background.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼