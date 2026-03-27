4 Tips for Schools to Survive Tech Meltdowns
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4 Tips for Schools to Survive Tech Meltdowns

By Lauraine Langreo & Vanessa Solis — March 27, 2026 1 min read
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K-12 districts are in an era when just about all their operations are connected to online networks: from student and staff laptops to security cameras and door access controls. Any disruption to those services can be costly.

Schools and education companies have increasingly become a top target for cyberattacks. These attacks could lead to tech tools being unusable for hours, days, and sometimes even weeks. Natural disasters—such as tornadoes, hurricanes, or wildfires—could also disrupt schools’ access to the technology they’re increasingly reliant on.

No matter the cause, it’s important for districts and schools to be able to pivot when the technologies they use daily are out of commission for any duration of time.

Following is a downloadable tip sheet featuring four tips from experts on how schools can prepare for tech disruptions.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the Associate Design Director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

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