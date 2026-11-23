A quiet student isn’t always engaged and thriving.

Sometimes, the girl sitting quietly in the third row who earns decent grades is actually struggling to manage day-to-day activities—and few educators are equipped to properly identify the problem, experts say.

About 11% of all U.S. children between the ages of 3 and 17 have been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—or about two to three students in a typical classroom. Experts say girls are just as likely to have the brain-based condition as boys, though symptoms are frequently overlooked or attributed to other causes.

ADHD often manifests differently in girls than in boys, and both research and assessment criteria for the condition rely heavily on symptoms that are more common among boys, making the condition especially difficult for school staff to identify and address in girls, said Julia Schechter, an associate professor of psychiatry at Duke University and the co-director of the Duke Center for Girls & Women with ADHD.

“ADHD really is contributing to substantial challenges for people and … for girls, that’s compounded because they’re often not getting help until later on,” Schechter said.

ADHD symptoms in diagnosed boys are most commonly classified as “hyperactive,” which can include impulsive actions like blurting out answers or interrupting others while speaking, fidgeting, and outbursts. Those attributes may interfere with classroom instruction and often prompt additional steps to address the behavioral concerns with parents or mental health professionals, which can lead to a proper diagnosis.

But for diagnosed girls, ADHD is more commonly categorized as “inattentive type,” with symptoms like frequent daydreaming, forgetfulness, perfectionism, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Because those attributes are less likely to cause classroom interruptions and the students oftentimes get good grades, teachers may miss signs that girls are struggling with ADHD symptoms, Schechter said.

Put another way, prominent ADHD symptoms in boys often grab teachers’ attention because they can disrupt instruction, while girls’ most common symptoms may not. Because of this, ADHD is typically diagnosed before boys turn 7, whereas girls commonly are diagnosed in secondary school or adulthood . School-age boys are twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with ADHD , but the gap narrows significantly in adulthood .

But not identifying girls’ ADHD early and providing support can have long-term consequences, said Jennifer Gierisch, a behavioral scientist and health services researcher, professor, and co-director of the Duke Center for Girls & Women with ADHD.

“They’re not causing a fuss or a bother, so that internalized, inattentive presentation can fly under the radar, but if their struggles aren’t identified, they’re probably not going to be able to reach their full potential,” Gierisch said. “We have a precious few years with them in [a] K-12 setting for them to learn what they need to grow into productive, healthy, helpful citizens, and if we’re able to support girls with ADHD, we can help them avoid downstream harms that they can’t walk away from.”

Teachers should refer students to mental health professionals if they suspect ADHD

On top of academic challenges, girls with ADHD are more likely to struggle with eating disorders , self-harm , and suicidal ideation , and have higher rates of unintended pregnancy than their peers, Schechter said. Girls with ADHD may also struggle to create and maintain friendships because they have trouble picking up on social cues, are impulsive, or have a hard time focusing on conversations. They may also experience bullying more than girls without ADHD.

Teachers should watch out for repeated friendship conflicts that may cause classroom disruptions, which, if paired with other symptoms, could signal that a child is struggling with ADHD, Schechter said.

Children with ADHD often engage in a behavior called “masking,” in which they follow the social cues of people around them and societal expectations in specific settings, which can make it even more difficult for educators to catch symptoms. Masking at school is more common among girls with ADHD, Gierisch said.

If teachers routinely send positive behavioral reports, but parents note their child often has meltdowns and outbursts when they get home, it could point to ADHD, as home is the kid’s “safe space” where they are less likely to mask symptoms, overstimulation, or hyperactivity, she said.

Girls can have the same hyperactive symptoms that are more commonly observed in boys, and vice versa, Schechter said, so educators should keep in mind that not all cases of ADHD present the same way.

If a teacher suspects a girl may be showing signs of ADHD, they should refer the student to a school-based mental health professional, like a school psychologist, for further assessment and possible referral to specialists outside of the school system, said Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, a professor at the University of Maryland who researches ADHD in children.

Educators aren’t trained to identify or diagnose ADHD, and they shouldn’t feel obligated to do so, Chronis-Tuscano said. But because teachers spend so much time with students, they can play a key role in identifying symptoms that could benefit from further evaluation.

If a teacher notices a girl is struggling either academically or socially, they should avoid assigning meaning to the child’s behavior—like assuming that the child is just lazy or disengaged.

Instead, they should “express that concern to someone who can do a more thorough evaluation to better understand what’s going on,” Chronis-Tuscano said.

“It’s only through doing that thorough evaluation that you can really arrive at a clear and thorough plan forward,” she added.

There are also some small practices that teachers can implement that can create a classroom structure that naturally supports students with ADHD, experts say.

Positive affirmation helps all students succeed. But forms of positive reinforcement that motivate most students, like quarterly or semester report cards, don’t necessarily have the same effect on kids with ADHD.

Gregory Fabiano, a professor of psychology at Florida International University, suggests using daily report cards for younger students with ADHD. These tools help track daily performance on specific, predetermined goals—often tied to behavior. They work best when the goals are clear and objective.

“It’s not just, ‘I had a good day,’” he said. “It’s ‘I completed my work within the time given,’ or ‘I had no more than three reminders for calling out during the lesson.’”

